US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
tipranks.com
2 Dividend Stocks to Earn Steady Monthly Passive Income
Earn steady passive income through monthly-paying dividend stocks. Let’s examine two REITs with monthly payouts and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Investors seeking a reliable source to generate reliable monthly passive income could consider investing in Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stocks. These companies operate as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and pay monthly dividends. Further, these stocks have an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.
What's Going On With Ford Shares
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.14% to $12.14 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
Why Soluna Holdings Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 38 Stocks Moving Premarket
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC rose 70.8% to $0.41 in pre-market trading. Syncona disclosed that it will acquire Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. ASAP, Inc. WTRH shares rose 30.6% to $0.1846 in pre-market trading. ASAP.com recently launched home & office delivery in New York City. Sientra, Inc. SIEN shares rose 19.7%...
NASDAQ
First Week of June 2023 Options Trading For TransUnion (TRU)
Investors in TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) saw new options become available this week, for the June 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 238 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the TRU options chain for the new June 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Why Huntington Bancshares Shares Surged Around 10%; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Friday
Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI jumped 89.3% to close at $58.92 on Friday. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO climbed 58.6% to close at $0.5197 on Friday after the company announced divestiture of its inner ear development assets. Missfresh Limited MF gained 57.5% to close at $2.52. Enservco Corporation ENSV climbed...
tipranks.com
HD vs. PLD vs. AMT: 3 Dividend Stocks with High Smart Scores
The recent market slide has made dividend yields slightly more bountiful. Amid recession pressures, the following three stocks seem like great contrarian buys, according to Wall Street analysts, most of whom remain upbeat. Stock market volatility has caused our stomachs to churn for nearly a full year. Though there’s no...
Myovant Sciences, Discover Financial And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Discover Financial Services DFS to report quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion after the closing bell. Discover Financial shares rose 0.3% to $94.96 in pre-market trading.
Snap, HCA Healthcare, Twitter And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC shares tumbled 30.4% to $37.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 and FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
Investor Sentiment Improves Ahead Of Earnings Results
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in the investor sentiment. Markets monitored earnings reports from several companies. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. VZ dropped 4.5% on Friday after the company reported Q3 earnings results. American Express Company AXP shares also settled lower after posting Q3 earnings.
Zacks.com
3 Transportation Stocks Poised to Beat Q3 Earnings Estimates
CPA - Free Report) , JetBlue Airways (. UPS - Free Report) post better-than-expected earnings per share for the September quarter. Let’s delve deep into the factors that are likely to boost the third-quarter results of the sector participants who are yet to announce earnings figures. Owing to the...
Zacks.com
5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings
Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday morning, 446 companies hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was SenesTech SNES. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA saw the largest move...
invezz.com
Selling American Express stock after Q3 report is ‘stupid’: Cramer
American Express Company reports a strong Q3 and raises guidance. Jim Cramer shares his outlook on the American Express stock. Shares of the payment card company are trading near their YTD low. American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is trading down on Friday even though it reported a strong quarter and...
Short Volatility Alert: AUO Corporation
On Thursday, shares of AUO Corporation AUOTY experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0.63% to $6.39. The overall sentiment for AUOTY has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Biotricity BTCY shares increased by 28.0% to $1.22 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Biotricity's stock is 5.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 8945.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.1 million. Candel Therapeutics CADL shares moved...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Johnson & Johnson, Goldman Sachs, fuboTV and more
(HAS) – The toymaker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.42 per share, falling 10 cents shy of Street forecasts, with revenue matching estimates. Hasbro had cut its sales forecast earlier this month, noting increased consumer sensitivity to higher prices. Hasbro slid 3.5% in premarket trading. (INTC) – Intel's Mobileye...
