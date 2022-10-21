Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
GameStop Stock (GME): Lenders’ Most Profitable Stock In Q3
The U.S. securities lending market grew considerably this year. An increase in average fees, due to high demand for meme stocks, was a big driver of growth. GameStop stock currently sports very elevated borrow fees, which indicates that there is a lot of short interest. A Bit of Context. The...
Why Soluna Holdings Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 38 Stocks Moving Premarket
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC rose 70.8% to $0.41 in pre-market trading. Syncona disclosed that it will acquire Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. ASAP, Inc. WTRH shares rose 30.6% to $0.1846 in pre-market trading. ASAP.com recently launched home & office delivery in New York City. Sientra, Inc. SIEN shares rose 19.7%...
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
kalkinemedia.com
US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline
Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
AMD, Airbnb And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dipped by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
US stocks snap 2-day win streak as investors digest surging bond yields ahead of more high-profile earnings
US stocks snapped a two-day win streak on Wednesday despite solid corporate earnings reports. The decline came as bond yields surged, with the 10-year US Treasury yield jumping to its highest level since 2007. Third-quarter corporate earnings from Netflix, United Airlines, and Intuitive Surgical beat analyst estimates. US stocks fell...
This Congressman Likes To Trade Tech, But Bought These 3 Dividend Stocks Instead
Congressman McCaul’s filings revealed that a minimum of $5.4 million worth of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF shares were purchased. In Congressman McCaul’s filings it was registered that his spouse and children purchased at least $600,000 in shares of Shell in September. Michael McCaul is a member of...
Morgan Stanley’s SNAP Stock Price Target Has Plummeted From $80 To $7 In Just 18 Months
Snap shares took a dive after the company reported Q3 revenues that fell well below expectations. A round of Wall Street price target cuts followed. Here, we highlight the opinions of Morgan Stanley, which reiterated its bearish stance on the social media company. About eighteen months ago, in a very...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks See a Strong Finish to the Week
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.47%, 2.37%, and 2.39%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.66%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.46%.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
NASDAQ
First Week of June 2023 Options Trading For TransUnion (TRU)
Investors in TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) saw new options become available this week, for the June 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 238 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the TRU options chain for the new June 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
invezz.com
Selling American Express stock after Q3 report is ‘stupid’: Cramer
American Express Company reports a strong Q3 and raises guidance. Jim Cramer shares his outlook on the American Express stock. Shares of the payment card company are trading near their YTD low. American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is trading down on Friday even though it reported a strong quarter and...
Snap, HCA Healthcare, Twitter And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC shares tumbled 30.4% to $37.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 and FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Why Tesla Stock Can Bounce Back In 3 Months, Exxon Mobil, Twitter, Oracle And More
A KeyBanc analyst raised his rating on Oracle, calling the stock a "defensive play." Starboard Value's stake in Salesforce isn't likely a large one, but the stock is still being boosted. Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's and other leading media outlets, here are the articles investors...
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
U.S. Stocks Rally on Bank of America Earnings Beat
Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Monday as Bank of America led a rally among lenders after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in profit, with its new loans benefiting from higher borrowing costs. Bank of America Corp jumped 5.17% as the lender's net interest income surged in its third quarter, even...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
