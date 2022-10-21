ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 21st

DAC - Free Report) : This company which is an owner of leading international containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days. Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus. Danaos Corporation...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus

The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
NASDAQ

8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022

Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
Zacks.com

Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank

In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
ILLINOIS STATE
Zacks.com

5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings

Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
tipranks.com

Despite the Correction, Should You Bet on Semiconductor Stocks?

Semiconductor stocks have underperformed the broader market this year. Despite the correction, macro headwinds, a slowdown in demand, and new export restrictions could pose challenges. Semiconductor stocks have underperformed so far this year. For instance, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are...
Entrepreneur

2 Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

Better-than-expected corporate earnings and stubbornly high inflation numbers may be enough to convince the Fed to continue with its aggressive rate hikes, thereby dampening market sentiments. With the market volatility...
Benzinga

Snap, HCA Healthcare, Twitter And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC shares tumbled 30.4% to $37.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 and FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
kalkinemedia.com

US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline

Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
tipranks.com

HD vs. PLD vs. AMT: 3 Dividend Stocks with High Smart Scores

The recent market slide has made dividend yields slightly more bountiful. Amid recession pressures, the following three stocks seem like great contrarian buys, according to Wall Street analysts, most of whom remain upbeat. Stock market volatility has caused our stomachs to churn for nearly a full year. Though there’s no...
Benzinga

Investor Sentiment Improves Ahead Of Earnings Results

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in the investor sentiment. Markets monitored earnings reports from several companies. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. VZ dropped 4.5% on Friday after the company reported Q3 earnings results. American Express Company AXP shares also settled lower after posting Q3 earnings.

