Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 21st
DAC - Free Report) : This company which is an owner of leading international containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days. Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus. Danaos Corporation...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
NASDAQ
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
Why Soluna Holdings Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 38 Stocks Moving Premarket
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC rose 70.8% to $0.41 in pre-market trading. Syncona disclosed that it will acquire Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. ASAP, Inc. WTRH shares rose 30.6% to $0.1846 in pre-market trading. ASAP.com recently launched home & office delivery in New York City. Sientra, Inc. SIEN shares rose 19.7%...
Morgan Stanley’s SNAP Stock Price Target Has Plummeted From $80 To $7 In Just 18 Months
Snap shares took a dive after the company reported Q3 revenues that fell well below expectations. A round of Wall Street price target cuts followed. Here, we highlight the opinions of Morgan Stanley, which reiterated its bearish stance on the social media company. About eighteen months ago, in a very...
Zacks.com
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
Zacks.com
5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings
Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
US stocks snap 2-day win streak as investors digest surging bond yields ahead of more high-profile earnings
US stocks snapped a two-day win streak on Wednesday despite solid corporate earnings reports. The decline came as bond yields surged, with the 10-year US Treasury yield jumping to its highest level since 2007. Third-quarter corporate earnings from Netflix, United Airlines, and Intuitive Surgical beat analyst estimates. US stocks fell...
This Congressman Likes To Trade Tech, But Bought These 3 Dividend Stocks Instead
Congressman McCaul’s filings revealed that a minimum of $5.4 million worth of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF shares were purchased. In Congressman McCaul’s filings it was registered that his spouse and children purchased at least $600,000 in shares of Shell in September. Michael McCaul is a member of...
tipranks.com
Despite the Correction, Should You Bet on Semiconductor Stocks?
Semiconductor stocks have underperformed the broader market this year. Despite the correction, macro headwinds, a slowdown in demand, and new export restrictions could pose challenges. Semiconductor stocks have underperformed so far this year. For instance, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are...
2 Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
Better-than-expected corporate earnings and stubbornly high inflation numbers may be enough to convince the Fed to continue with its aggressive rate hikes, thereby dampening market sentiments. With the market volatility...
Snap, HCA Healthcare, Twitter And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC shares tumbled 30.4% to $37.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 and FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
kalkinemedia.com
US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline
Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AT&T, American Airlines, Blackstone and more
(LVS) – Las Vegas Sands reported a larger-than-expected loss for the third quarter, while revenue beat analyst forecasts. The casino operator's results are still being impacted by China's Covid-19 policies, which are crimping business In Macau. However, Las Vegas Sands shares rose 1% in premarket trading.
tipranks.com
HD vs. PLD vs. AMT: 3 Dividend Stocks with High Smart Scores
The recent market slide has made dividend yields slightly more bountiful. Amid recession pressures, the following three stocks seem like great contrarian buys, according to Wall Street analysts, most of whom remain upbeat. Stock market volatility has caused our stomachs to churn for nearly a full year. Though there’s no...
Investor Sentiment Improves Ahead Of Earnings Results
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in the investor sentiment. Markets monitored earnings reports from several companies. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. VZ dropped 4.5% on Friday after the company reported Q3 earnings results. American Express Company AXP shares also settled lower after posting Q3 earnings.
