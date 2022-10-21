Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
Why Soluna Holdings Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 38 Stocks Moving Premarket
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC rose 70.8% to $0.41 in pre-market trading. Syncona disclosed that it will acquire Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. ASAP, Inc. WTRH shares rose 30.6% to $0.1846 in pre-market trading. ASAP.com recently launched home & office delivery in New York City. Sientra, Inc. SIEN shares rose 19.7%...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.38
The board of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.38 per share on the 16th of November. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.6%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns. AptarGroup's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions. The...
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
2 Dividend Stocks to Earn Steady Monthly Passive Income
Earn steady passive income through monthly-paying dividend stocks. Let’s examine two REITs with monthly payouts and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Investors seeking a reliable source to generate reliable monthly passive income could consider investing in Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stocks. These companies operate as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and pay monthly dividends. Further, these stocks have an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.
Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued
CEO Elon Musk told analysts late Wednesday that Tesla was considering a share buyback of $5 billion to $10 billion.
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
Why Huntington Bancshares Shares Surged Around 10%; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Friday
Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI jumped 89.3% to close at $58.92 on Friday. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO climbed 58.6% to close at $0.5197 on Friday after the company announced divestiture of its inner ear development assets. Missfresh Limited MF gained 57.5% to close at $2.52. Enservco Corporation ENSV climbed...
Recap: Community Bank System Q3 Earnings
Community Bank System CBU reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Community Bank System beat estimated earnings by 1.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.93. Revenue was up $18.72 million from...
The stock market is still too expensive even after its 25% decline, but there are bargains to be had in small caps, Goldman Sachs says
The stock market remains too expensive even after its 25% year-to-date decline, according to Goldman Sachs. The S&P 500's forward P/E multiple of 15.8x is in the 66th percentile on a historical basis, and earnings estimates could still be too high. There are bargains to be had in US small...
First Week of June 2023 Options Trading For TransUnion (TRU)
Investors in TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) saw new options become available this week, for the June 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 238 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the TRU options chain for the new June 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Earnings Previews: Cadence Design, Discover Financial, Range Resources
After markets close Monday afternoon, these three companies will report quarterly results.
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Thor Industries Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thor Industries THO. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share. On Tuesday, Thor Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Microsoft To $320? Plus Stifel Slashes PT On IBM
Mizuho cut the price target on Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $340 to $320. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Microsoft shares rose 1.4% to $231.83 in pre-market trading. Stifel cut the price target for International Business Machines Corporation IBM from $150 to $140. Stifel analyst...
Selling American Express stock after Q3 report is ‘stupid’: Cramer
American Express Company reports a strong Q3 and raises guidance. Jim Cramer shares his outlook on the American Express stock. Shares of the payment card company are trading near their YTD low. American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is trading down on Friday even though it reported a strong quarter and...
Earnings Previews: GE, GM, UPS, Valero Energy
Here is a preview of four companies set to report quarterly results before markets open on Tuesday.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Allstate, AT&T, IBM, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of electric automaker Tesla fell 6.65% Thursday, a day after the company reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue. Tesla also warned of a bottleneck for deliveries in the final week of the quarter but said it's transitioning to a smoother delivery pace.
US markets point higher ahead of tech-heavy week of earnings
Wall Street is pointing higher ahead of a week thick with earnings reports from major tech companies. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.9% Monday while futures for the S&P climbed 0.8%. Investors have been focusing on corporate earnings as they search for clues about how inflation and rising...
Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
ADM has a secret weapon for attracting investors: A long history of dividend increases. Fundamentally, the stock remains sound, with a three-year earnings growth rate of 31%. Wall Street expects earnings of $6.83 per share, up 32% from 2021. Amid the volatility in commodity prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine...
