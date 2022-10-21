ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
NASDAQ

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.38

The board of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.38 per share on the 16th of November. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.6%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns. AptarGroup's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions. The...
NASDAQ

8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022

Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
tipranks.com

2 Dividend Stocks to Earn Steady Monthly Passive Income

Earn steady passive income through monthly-paying dividend stocks. Let’s examine two REITs with monthly payouts and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Investors seeking a reliable source to generate reliable monthly passive income could consider investing in Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stocks. These companies operate as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and pay monthly dividends. Further, these stocks have an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.
Benzinga

Recap: Community Bank System Q3 Earnings

Community Bank System CBU reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Community Bank System beat estimated earnings by 1.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.93. Revenue was up $18.72 million from...
NASDAQ

First Week of June 2023 Options Trading For TransUnion (TRU)

Investors in TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) saw new options become available this week, for the June 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 238 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the TRU options chain for the new June 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Thor Industries Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thor Industries THO. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share. On Tuesday, Thor Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Microsoft To $320? Plus Stifel Slashes PT On IBM

Mizuho cut the price target on Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $340 to $320. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Microsoft shares rose 1.4% to $231.83 in pre-market trading. Stifel cut the price target for International Business Machines Corporation IBM from $150 to $140. Stifel analyst...
invezz.com

Selling American Express stock after Q3 report is ‘stupid’: Cramer

American Express Company reports a strong Q3 and raises guidance. Jim Cramer shares his outlook on the American Express stock. Shares of the payment card company are trading near their YTD low. American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is trading down on Friday even though it reported a strong quarter and...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Allstate, AT&T, IBM, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of electric automaker Tesla fell 6.65% Thursday, a day after the company reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue. Tesla also warned of a bottleneck for deliveries in the final week of the quarter but said it's transitioning to a smoother delivery pace.
Entrepreneur

Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases

ADM has a secret weapon for attracting investors: A long history of dividend increases. Fundamentally, the stock remains sound, with a three-year earnings growth rate of 31%. Wall Street expects earnings of $6.83 per share, up 32% from 2021. Amid the volatility in commodity prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy