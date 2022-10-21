Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Visit Pasadena Welcomes Anna Yan as Communications Manager
Pasadena Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit Pasadena) welcomes Anna Yan as Communications Manager. In her role, she will provide public relations and marketing support for Pasadena as a premier meetings and leisure destination through content development, earned media management, communications strategy, and reputation management. Yan’s support extends into the organization’s community engagement and group business development efforts, enhancing destination awareness with key messages in these areas as the tourism industry welcomes back events. She can be contacted at ayan@visitpasadena.com.
pasadenanow.com
Meet 2023 Rose Queen Bella Ballard of Altadena, A Senior at The Ogburn School
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses named Bella Ballard as the 104th Rose Queen amid pomp and pageantry at the Tournament House Tuesday evening. 2023 Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott announced and crowned Queen Bella before an excited crowd of hundreds. Queen Bella Ballard attends The Ogburn School, a distance...
pasadenanow.com
Last Week for Pasadena Society of Artists ‘Artist’s Choice Exhibition’
Thisa is the last week to experience The Pasadena Society of Artists’ latest edition of its Artist’s Choice Exhibition, a labor of love, passion, creativity, and uniqueness (and commerce, too, because all the artwork is available for purchase). The enthralling shows is at Whites Fine Art Gallery located at 2414 Honolulu Avenue in Montrose, California. It will be a labor of love, passion, creativity, and uniqueness (and commerce, too, because all the artwork will be available for purchase).
pasadenanow.com
Red Hen Press’s Annual Benefit Returns In Hybrid Event, Raises $203,000
Yuvi Zalkow, Carlos Allende, Kristen Milares Young at the Ren Hen Press Annual Gala held on October 23, at NOOR [photos by Paul Takizawa/Pasadena Now]. Red Hen Press Executive Director Kate Gale and Publisher Mark Cull at the Ren Hen Press Annual Gala held on October 23, at NOOR [photos by Paul Takizawa/Pasadena Now]
pasadenanow.com
New ArtCenter Design Invitational Brings Together Prospective Students, Prestigious Alums and 50 Amazing Cars
Students, prospective students, family and prestigious alumni converged on ArtCenter’s Hillside campus Sunday for the new school’s Design Invitational, which allowed interested high school and community students to take an inside peek at the automotive design industry. The Invitational brought together the creators of some of the world’s...
pasadenanow.com
Rose Queen Announcement and Coronation Set for Tuesday
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association will host the 2023 Rose Queen Announcement, Coronation and Presentation of the 2023 Royal Court on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Pasadena Playhouse, starting at 6 p.m. Presented by Citizens Business Bank, the annual event will feature 2023 Pasadena Tournament of Roses President Amy...
pasadenanow.com
Created by Pasadena Couple, America’s ‘Most Advanced’ Math Learning Program Goes Global
In 2013, husband-and-wife duo Jason and Sandy Roberts started Math Academy in Pasadena with the goal of teaching a few elementary students (including their son) advanced math topics ranging from calculus and abstract algebra to computer programming and number theory. The program was formally adopted into the Pasadena Unified School...
pasadenanow.com
Cancer Support Community Pasadena Launches “Be the Key” Capital Campaign to Fund Permanent Facility
After 32 years of providing support, education and hope to families facing cancer – in three different leased facilities – Cancer Support Community Pasadena has purchased a permanent facility in Sierra Madre. Having concluded the ‘quiet phase’ of a $3.75 million capital campaign to fund the purchase, the organization marked the launch of the public phase of the campaign with an event called “Be the Key.”
pasadenanow.com
Eliot’s ASB and PTSA Present Haunted Hallway and Creepy Carnival!
Eliot’s ASB and PTSA present Haunted Hallway and Creepy Carnival on Friday, October 28, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Eliot Quad. The Haunted Hallway and Creepy Carnival is a Fun Fundraising Friday night with Food, Carnival Booths, pumpkin bowling, costume contest and more!. Charles W. Eliot Arts...
pasadenanow.com
DINE LA Week Focus: The Kitchen Italian Café Offers the Hearty Comfort of Italian Food
If there is one theme or message that rings out throughout our coverage of DINE LA week in Pasadena, it’s that no one goes home hungry from any of these restaurant visits despite the reduced prices. During DINE LA Week (which actually over two weeks, runs until October 28),...
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Professor Denise Robb, Ph.D. | Yes on Measure H
Helplessness. That’s the feeling I had as a tenant subject to arbitrary increases in my rent. Here’s why you should vote YES on Measure H. While I admire and respect my City Councilman, Andy Wilson, I’m sorry to say that he is wrong about rent control. His replacement, incoming Councilmember Jason Lyon, recommends a YES vote as do I. Here’s why.
pasadenanow.com
‘Pasadena 100’ Rallies for 100% Carbon-Free Power Grid in Pasadena
As part of an ongoing campaign by a coalition of local environmental groups called The Pasadena 100, more than nearly 300 local activists along with elected leaders gathered for a rally at Pasadena City Hall Monday afternoon, to call on the Pasadena Department of Water and Power to reduce carbon emissions dramatically.
pasadenanow.com
Poly Remembers Former School Board Member and School Headmaster Alexander ‘Mike’ Babcock
Former Pasadena Unified School District Board Trustee and Pasadena Poly Headmaster, Alexander Mike Babcock died on October 18. Babcock was surrounded by his four children. “It is with much sadness to share that Alexander “Mike” Babcock ’48, peacefully passed away this week,” said John Bracker, Poly’s head of school, in a prepared statement. “Mike’s legacy at Poly began in the 1960s as a math teacher in the Upper School before becoming the Upper School director for 15 years, then serving as headmaster from 1980-1998.”
pasadenanow.com
Westridge 8th Graders See “The Face of Emmett Till” As Part of Ongoing DEIJ Work
On Thursday, Westridge School 8th graders had the opportunity to see the play “The Face of Emmett Till” at the La Mirada Theatre of Performing Arts. This showing was produced by the nonprofit Phantom Projects Theatre, which has a mission of using theater as a teaching tool to tackle relevant and hard-hitting topics and issues from the past and present.
pasadenanow.com
South Pasadena High School Tiger Studios Provides Opportunities for Students to Learn Skills and Earn College Credit
Building on broadcast journalism courses that are offered at South Pasadena Middle School, South Pasadena High School has transformed a classroom into a multimedia arts production studio. SPHS now offers TV and Radio Production courses in which students may earn credit at SPHS and Pasadena City College through the dual enrollment program.
pasadenanow.com
John Muir High School and Boys & Girls Club Pasadena’s Halloween Movie Night
Join John Muir High School and Boys & Girls Club Pasadena’s Halloween Movie Night on Thursday, October 27, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Boys & Girls Club Pasadena. “Join us for a Scary Movie Night!” There will be Free Snacks! Popcorn, Candies and Drinks! Happy Halloween!. Boys...
pasadenanow.com
Red Ribbon Week at Holy Family School
Red Ribbon Week takes place each year between October 23 – October 31 and is the nation’s largest and longest-running drug awareness and prevention program, reaching millions of young people each year. At Holy Family School (HFS), the Student Council designs a week of informative and positive activities delivering an effective drug prevention theme inspiring the Knights to be BRAVE, be HAPPY, and be DRUG FREE.
pasadenanow.com
Vice Mayor Wilson Appointed to Airport Authority
Vice Mayor Andy Wilson was appointed to the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Board during the Pasadena City Council meeting Monday. “I want to thank you for the appointment,” Wilson said. “I am looking forward to serving in that capacity.”. Wilson rounds out the city’s allotted three members on the...
pasadenanow.com
Paseo Colorado Mall Bought in Foreclosure Sale Monday
[Updated] A Canadian developer bought The Paseo shopping center in downtown Pasadena on Monday in a foreclosure sale after its owner defaulted on a loan, according to real estate news site The Real Deal. The Onni Group of Vancouver paid $103 million through a foreclosure, according to a Monday release...
pasadenanow.com
LA City Council to Adopt Hybrid Meeting Model
As the Pasadena City Council ponders what kind of system it will use for public meetings going forward, the Los Angeles City Council announced on Tuesday it will introduce a hybrid public comment system. The system will allow remote public comment in addition to in-person. On Monday, the Pasadena City...
