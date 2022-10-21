Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
2 Dividend Stocks to Earn Steady Monthly Passive Income
Earn steady passive income through monthly-paying dividend stocks. Let’s examine two REITs with monthly payouts and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Investors seeking a reliable source to generate reliable monthly passive income could consider investing in Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stocks. These companies operate as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and pay monthly dividends. Further, these stocks have an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
Recap: Community Bank System Q3 Earnings
Community Bank System CBU reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Community Bank System beat estimated earnings by 1.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.93. Revenue was up $18.72 million from...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
mailplus.co.uk
Pension funds call for longer bailout
PENSION funds are bracing themselves for the Bank of England to pull the plug today on a £65billion bailout designed to protect them from bond market chaos. The Bank stepped in with the emergency help two weeks ago after a sell-off in government bonds, known as gilts, left the retirement schemes scrambling for cash. It said it would buy £5billion in bonds a day - since beefed up to £10billion. The intervention is due to end today, but some funds have been asking for more time to sort out their finances.
GameStop Stock (GME): Lenders’ Most Profitable Stock In Q3
The U.S. securities lending market grew considerably this year. An increase in average fees, due to high demand for meme stocks, was a big driver of growth. GameStop stock currently sports very elevated borrow fees, which indicates that there is a lot of short interest. A Bit of Context. The...
Zacks.com
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
Zacks.com
Watch These 4 Stocks That Recently Announced Dividend Hikes
Markets have remained volatile in October after suffering one of the worst months of September in decades. Although stocks have been rebounding since the end of last week, following a positive start to the earnings season, market participants remain concerned about Fed’s stance to continue with its aggressive rate hike policy.
Investor Sentiment Improves Ahead Of Earnings Results
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in the investor sentiment. Markets monitored earnings reports from several companies. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. VZ dropped 4.5% on Friday after the company reported Q3 earnings results. American Express Company AXP shares also settled lower after posting Q3 earnings.
parktelegraph.com
There’s No Getting Around Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Success
There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained sameto $52.97. The Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. has recorded 105,075 volume in the after hours trading session.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher But Snap Spirals
Stocks closed solidly higher Friday as Wall Street cheered reports the Federal Reserve could consider smaller rate hikes following its November meeting. An early morning article in The Wall Street Journal suggested some Fed officials have been indicating they support slowing down the pace of rate hikes soon in order to allow what they've done thus far (one 0.25% increase followed by three straight 0.75% raises, and expectations for another 0.75% hike at the Nov. 1-2 meeting) to work. This, along with comments from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who said today that "the time is now to start planning for stepping down," gave stocks enough reason to rally.
Looking At Exxon Mobil's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Exxon Mobil. Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil XOM we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
These 2 Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners
Inflation is far from the Fed’s target, which might induce it to deliver more rate hikes in the coming months, increasing the likelihood of a recession. Amid this, we think...
Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Misses Earnings Estimates
Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) stock fell 3.11% (As on October 20, 11:44:10 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed earnings estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. The company has reported third quarter net income attributable to KMI of $576 million, compared to net income attributable to KMI of $495 million in the third quarter of 2021; and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $1,122 million, compared to $1,013 million in the third quarter of 2021. The company’s Natural Gas Pipelines segment continues to see strong demand for the extensive firm transport and storage services the company offer, as well as favorable contract renewals on multiple assets across the network. The company is also moving forward with projects to provide additional transport capacity to liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and remain focused on continuing to be the provider of choice for that growing market. Given the proximity of the existing assets to planned LNG expansions, the company expects to maintain and potentially expand on the approximately 50% share of transport capacity to LNG export facilities.
Gladstone Capital: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Gladstone Capital GLAD. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 7 cents per share. On Thursday, Gladstone Capital will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Earnings Previews: GE, GM, UPS, Valero Energy
Here is a preview of four companies set to report quarterly results before markets open on Tuesday.
Recap: AT&T Q3 Earnings
AT&T T reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AT&T beat estimated earnings by 11.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.61. Revenue was down $9.88 billion from the same period last...
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square has made about $5 billion in profits by hedging the pandemic crash and interest-rate hikes
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square has made about $5 billion in profits from a pair of shrewd hedges. It pocketed $2.6 billion during the pandemic crash, and has made $2.3 billion betting on rate hikes. The hedge fund's lucrative wagers have funded more investments and helped offset portfolio declines. Bill Ackman's...
Want a 20% Dividend Yield? It'll Cost You
The financial media can get a little carried away at times. Of course, I understand the irony to writing these words. It's not uncommon to see headlines tailored to excite and amuse. It can be difficult to stand out in our noisy internet. Many publications also generate the bulk of their revenue from advertisements, which unfortunately means clicks can sometimes take precedent over providing useful or actionable information.
