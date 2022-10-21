Read full article on original website
Warning for millions of Android phone owners – beware of tiny dot on screen
IF THIS ominous dot appears on your Android screen, you could be being watched. A function added to the phones by developers at Google warns users when apps are accessing your camera or microphone. The feature, which was introduced last year, is quite similar to one that currently exists on...
These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now
We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues
IOS 16 launched a brand new privateness function that requires apps to obtain a person’s permission earlier than accessing their iPhone’s clipboard to stick textual content from different apps, however some customers have skilled a problem that causes the immediate to seem excessively. According to The Wall Street...
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
iOS 16 Has An Amazing New iPhone Privacy Feature—Here’s How To Use It
Apple’s iOS 16 has been out for simply over a month, together with a bunch of fantastic new options on your iPhone. One of the very best of those, in my view, is Safety Check. The headlines have up to now touted iOS 16’s Safety Check as a privateness...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
iPhone makes major change to smartphone by tweaking well-used feature – and Apple users are confused
APPLE'S updated iOS 16 has a new feature that was unheard of until iPhone users recently discovered its inconvenience. iPhone users found its new feature to be unnecessary, and they prefer the old version instead. For people who aren't aware, there are a couple of keyboard layouts Apple already has...
Did Apple really mess up with the iPhone 14 Plus?
With the iPhone 14 launch last month, one of Apple's most eyebrow-raising decisions was to axe the iPhone mini and introduce a larger iPhone Plus. The iPhone mini was a nice little device for anyone that still wanted a phone they could carry in a small pocket, and it was cheaper too. The iPhone Plus isn't either of those things.
How to Setup Your Google Nest Smart Hubs as a Family Intercom
Google's smart hubs, like the Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub, are useful for controlling your smart home. But did you know that you can also use them for communicating in your house?. Here is how to set up and use your Google smart hubs as your home's intercom...
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
iOS 16 has a new feature that lets you mirror your Apple Watch to your iPhone — here's how it works
To mirror your Apple Watch on your iPhone, enable the feature in the Accessibility section of the Settings app on your iPhone. The Apple Watch is fully interactive and you can control it using swipes and taps on the iPhone. You need to have iOS 16 and watchOS 9 on...
Not Every iOS 16 Feature Knocks It Out of the Park. Luckily, There's a Fix
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. So you've updated your iPhone to iOS 16. If you're like me, you're probably loving the ability to unsend and edit text messages and easily crop people or objects from photos with a single tap.
400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next
In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
Google Messages’ latest update might make iMessage users jealous
As the tug of war over RCS between Google and Apple continues, new features are arriving for users on the Android side of the ecosystem that are ready to bid the aging SMS adieu. In an official blog post, the search titan has highlighted ten new tricks coming to the Messages app, complete with a new icon for the mobile application.
6 simple ways to launch Google Assistant on your Pixel 7
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, among the best Android phones, are the latest and greatest from Google and are packed with a ton of great features. One tightly integrated feature is voice recognition using the new Tensor G2 chip. This capability is useful for anything from taking notes to sending texts. A great way to take advantage of voice recognition is using Google Assistant. Google Assistant is helpful for simple tasks, such as getting an answer to a question, or more complex tasks, like scheduling a meeting.
‘Hey Google’ isn’t working on some Pixel Buds Pro
If you have a pair of Pixel Buds Pro and Google has gone AWOL on your voice commands, you aren’t alone. As reported by 9to5Google, dozens of reports have popped up on social media and across the internet from Pixel Buds Pro owners who have discovered that interacting with the Google Assistant by voice on their earbuds has stopped working.
Monday's iOS 16.1 update will bring live scores to iPhone lock screen and Dynamic Island
When Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 line early last month, no one expected the company to introduce what was arguably the coolest new iPhone 14 Pro feature. We're talking, of course, about the Dynamic Island. The shape-shifting multitasking notification feature replaced the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Whether you like the Dynamic Island or consider it a gimmick, Apple loves it so much that the feature is expected to turn up next year on all four iPhone 15 models.
