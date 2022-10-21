Read full article on original website
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Bennedict Mathurin putting up historic numbers to start career with Indiana Pacers
The Pacers rookie has been excellent to start his NBA career.
D’Andre Swift not expected to play for Detroit Lions in Week 7
Throughout the week, Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift appeared on the injury report, but he made it clear that he planned to play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Well, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Swift, who was listed as questionable (ankle/shoulder) on Friday’s final injury report, is not expected to play against the Cowboys. Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, there were plenty of question marks regarding Swift and his durability, which is exactly why.
Detroit Lions vs Miami Dolphins: Lions open as a home underdog
It has not been the season that the Detroit Lions thought it would be heading into Week 8 as they currently sit at 1-5, which is the worst record in the entire National Football League. On Sunday, the Lions had a chance to right the ship a bit with a big road win over the Dallas Cowboys, and during the first half, it looked like they had a chance to do just that. Until they didn’t and the Cowboys walked away with a 24-6 home win. Up next: Detroit Lions vs Miami Dolphins.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 7
We generally wait until after Monday Night Football to publish this article but we decided to toss it out a bit early this week. The Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks have been updated and as you can see below, thanks to their 1-5 record to start the season, they currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. At the moment, the Lions also hold the No. 19 overall pick (Via Rams) (Dolphins forfeit their pick), but that could change depending on what happens tonight when the Chicago Bears take on the New England Patriots.
Amon-Ra St. Brown suffers brain injury vs. Cowboys
When it rains it pours for the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, during the Lions’ game against the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was hit after catching a pass and he was ordered by an official to leave the field. Not long after St. Brown left the field, it was reported that he suffered a concussion (brain injury) and will not be able to return to today’s game. This is a huge loss for the Lions as they are already without RB D’Andre Swift, who is inactive.
