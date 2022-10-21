Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
1992 World Series: Great Moments From the Blue Jays
The 1992 World Series was special because Canada was represented in the Fall Classic for the first time in 89 years. Led by Roberto Alomar, Joe Carter, and Dave Winfield, the Toronto Blue Jays were ready to make a statement to the rest of the baseball world. Meanwhile, their opponents, the Atlanta Braves, were coming off beating the Pittsburgh Pirates with a three-run ninth-inning rally in Game 7 of the NLCS. The Braves had the best regular-season record in baseball, as it was Toronto’s toughest assignment of the playoffs.
lastwordonsports.com
Skip Schumaker Hired to Helm Marlins
The Miami Marlins named Skip Schumaker their new manager, the 16th in franchise history. Schumaker, a former player, will succeed the club’s longest-tenured skipper Don Mattingly, who managed Miami for seven seasons. Mattingly and the Marlins mutually agreed to part ways after the season. While Donnie Baseball achieved the...
lastwordonsports.com
The Braves 2022 Postseason: Expectations Fell Short
The Atlanta Braves 2022 postseason did not go as intended. It did not flourish like so many flowing floral bouquets, nor did it pulverize opponents like silver screen legends of yore. In stark contrast, this particular movie is one that critics worldwide would receive with great disdain…or, at least, those populating the lower reaches of Twitter. Yes, the Braves’ playoff run was more of a walk, or, if one wants to get more technical, a minor sprint followed by an epic collapse. Battling the New York Mets down the stretch seemed to take more out of the team than was once realized.
Comments / 0