The Atlanta Braves 2022 postseason did not go as intended. It did not flourish like so many flowing floral bouquets, nor did it pulverize opponents like silver screen legends of yore. In stark contrast, this particular movie is one that critics worldwide would receive with great disdain…or, at least, those populating the lower reaches of Twitter. Yes, the Braves’ playoff run was more of a walk, or, if one wants to get more technical, a minor sprint followed by an epic collapse. Battling the New York Mets down the stretch seemed to take more out of the team than was once realized.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO