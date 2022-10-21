ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
Flying Magazine

Monte Inks Deal For Up to 50 Ampaire Hybrid-Electric Aircraft

Ampaire says the nine-passenger aircraft is currently undergoing ground power tests and has entered the certification process with the FAA, with a supplemental type certification for the upgraded aircraft expected in 2024. [Courtesy: Ampaire]. Hybrid-electric aviation company Ampaire announced today that the financing company, Monte Aircraft Leasing Limited, is ordering...
a-z-animals.com

Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World

Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
NEVADA STATE
jewishbusinessnews.com

ICL Investing $400 Million in New Lithium Iron Phosphate Manufacturing Plant

ICL (formerly Israel Chemicals Ltd.) an Israel-based global specialty minerals company, is set to build a $400 million lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material (CAM) manufacturing plant in St. Louis. ICL stated that this is expected to be the first large-scale LFP material manufacturing plant in the United States.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy