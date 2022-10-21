Read full article on original website
Related
Flying Magazine
Monte Inks Deal For Up to 50 Ampaire Hybrid-Electric Aircraft
Ampaire says the nine-passenger aircraft is currently undergoing ground power tests and has entered the certification process with the FAA, with a supplemental type certification for the upgraded aircraft expected in 2024. [Courtesy: Ampaire]. Hybrid-electric aviation company Ampaire announced today that the financing company, Monte Aircraft Leasing Limited, is ordering...
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
a-z-animals.com
Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World
Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
CNET
Why You Need Home Batteries (No, It's Not All About Blackouts)
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. Home battery storage is moving from an exotic feature of the homes of the wealthy to...
Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque?
The final verdict on this often-repeated piece of automotive trivia may surprise you. The post Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
jewishbusinessnews.com
ICL Investing $400 Million in New Lithium Iron Phosphate Manufacturing Plant
ICL (formerly Israel Chemicals Ltd.) an Israel-based global specialty minerals company, is set to build a $400 million lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material (CAM) manufacturing plant in St. Louis. ICL stated that this is expected to be the first large-scale LFP material manufacturing plant in the United States.
Comments / 1