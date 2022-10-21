U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse faced a sea of jeering protesters when he visited the University of Florida as the only finalist to be its next president. Those in the crowd on Oct. 10 said the selection process had been too secret, and that Sasse lacked the experience to lead one of the nation’s top research universities. But their overriding concern was his stance on LGBTQ issues, based largely on statements he had made over the years.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO