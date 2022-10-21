ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Terry Mansfield

Almost Extinct Animals

The world is home to a vast array of amazing animals, but sadly, many of them are now at risk of extinction. A nearly extinct pangolin is sitting atop a man's head in Namibia.Image by Alexander Strachan from Pixabay.
earth.com

Large Asian animals are successfully coexisting with humans

A new study led by the University of Queensland has revealed that some of Asia’s largest animals are thriving near humans. The experts say that tigers, elephants, and other animals are essentially defying 12,000 years of extinction trends. Based on paleontological records, the researchers established the historic distribution of...
natureworldnews.com

Zoo Finally Welcomes 41 Hatchlings After Two Decades of Waiting for Endangered Rare Turtles to Breed —San Diego

San Diego Zoo now has 41 hatchlings of the rare endangered turtles after a two-decade wait for their captive reptiles to be old enough to breed. The rare and endangered turtle species has finally laid eggs at the San Diego Zoo after only twenty years. The arrival of 41 hatchling Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles was announced by zoo officials on Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
Fareeha Arshad

Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species

As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Sara B

Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨

In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
TheConversationAU

'Gut-wrenching and infuriating': why Australia is the world leader in mammal extinctions, and what to do about it

In fewer than 250 years, the ravages of colonisation have eroded the evolutionary splendour forged in this continent’s relative isolation. Australia has suffered a horrific demise of arguably the world’s most remarkable mammal assemblage, around 87% of which is found nowhere else. Being an Australian native mammal is perilous. Thirty-eight native mammal species have been driven to extinction since colonisation and possibly seven subspecies. These include: Yirratji (northern pig-footed bandicoot) Parroo (white-footed rabbit-rat) Kuluwarri (central hare-wallaby) Yallara (lesser bilby) Tjooyalpi (lesser stick-nest rat) Tjawalpa (crescent nailtail wallaby) Yoontoo (short-tailed hopping-mouse) Walilya (desert bandicoot) toolache wallaby thylacine This makes us the world leader of mammal species extinctions in...
earth.com

Mammals fight over scarce resources in brutal environments

A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution has identified and discussed previously unknown high-altitude contests between two of America’s most impressive mammals – mountain goats and bighorn sheep – over access to minerals that were unavailable before because of to the presence of glaciers (which are now vanishing due to climate change). Moreover, the study also discusses other how several animal species contest access to other coveted resources, such as desert water and shade, in the brutal environments of Africa, Asia, and North America.
COLORADO STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Study That Predicted Human Extinction

Image from John B. Calhoun, a picture of Calhoun in a mouse utopia in 1970Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The end of mankind as we know it has been referred to by many different titles throughout history. Philosophically speaking, since everything has an end, we have always anticipated it. Various religious texts attempted to depict what the end will be like, but those texts eventually came to be dismissed as mere fairy tales. Before 1954, when a guy by the name of John B. Calhoun conducted an 18-year-long research called Universe 25, humanity had not properly examined the potential of human extinction and what this would actually look like from a scientific standpoint.
a-z-animals.com

Rhino vs. Elephant: Differences and Which Would Win in a Fight

Rhino vs. Elephant: Differences and Which Would Win in a Fight. The two largest land animals are the elephant and the rhino, with elephants growing to be as much as 15,000lbs and rhinos 7,900lbs. Elephants are much taller, reaching heights of 10 to 12 feet, while rhinos are nearly half...
Upworthy

Australia to dedicate 30% of its land to protect wildlife: 'Need for action has never been greater'

In an effort to preserve the plants and animals on the island continent known for species that are unique to it, Australia will reserve at least 30% of its land area, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek announced on Tuesday, Reuters reported. Unique species like koalas and platypus are found in Australia, the sixth-largest country in the world by geographical area, yet their populations have been declining owing to harsh weather occurrences and human intrusion into their ecosystems. Following estimates by environmentalists that Australia had lost nearly 30% of its koala population over the previous four years, koalas throughout a large portion of the east coast were designated as endangered in February. The newly elected federal Labor administration has also offered A$224.5 million ($146 million) to help.
Popular Science

Animals notice—and adapt—when humans are in national parks

The principle to “take only memories, leave only footprints” has been enshrined in America’s National Parks for over a century. The quote is widely attributed to Chief Seattle (or Si’ahl), the leader of Washington State’s Duwamish Tribe, known for his leadership, bravery, and stewardship to the Earth. The phrase is meant to remind humans of their effects on nature and the world around them, but even just the footprints left behind by visitors to National Parks might be affecting animals.
ALASKA STATE

