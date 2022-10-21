Read full article on original website
Almost Extinct Animals
The world is home to a vast array of amazing animals, but sadly, many of them are now at risk of extinction. A nearly extinct pangolin is sitting atop a man's head in Namibia.Image by Alexander Strachan from Pixabay.
earth.com
Large Asian animals are successfully coexisting with humans
A new study led by the University of Queensland has revealed that some of Asia’s largest animals are thriving near humans. The experts say that tigers, elephants, and other animals are essentially defying 12,000 years of extinction trends. Based on paleontological records, the researchers established the historic distribution of...
Some scientists claim that the first humans may not have evolved from Africa after all
Reconstruction of an early humanCredit: Mauricio Antón; CC-BY-3.0 Scientists have always claimed that the first humans emerged in Africa 2 million years ago before the advent of modern humans. This means that pre-humans developed in Africa.
ohmymag.co.uk
Giant bug-like creatures capable of devouring a fully grown alligator have been found in the ocean
The sea harbours many strange creatures many of which are still a mystery to humans. Every now and then a never-seen-before species from the depths of the sea is stumbled upon by humans. These instances help us study the plethora of creatures that are still in hiding. One such creature was observed by the scientists as it devoured a whole alligator.
natureworldnews.com
Zoo Finally Welcomes 41 Hatchlings After Two Decades of Waiting for Endangered Rare Turtles to Breed —San Diego
San Diego Zoo now has 41 hatchlings of the rare endangered turtles after a two-decade wait for their captive reptiles to be old enough to breed. The rare and endangered turtle species has finally laid eggs at the San Diego Zoo after only twenty years. The arrival of 41 hatchling Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles was announced by zoo officials on Monday.
Ancient Burial of a Young Girl Shows How We Carried Our Babies 10,000 Years Ago
A new look at an extremely rare infant burial in Europe suggests humans were carrying around their young in slings as far back as 10,000 years ago. The findings add weight to the idea that baby carriers were widely used in prehistoric times, although archaeological evidence of such cloth is not usually preserved in the fossil record.
a-z-animals.com
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
Giant, ostrich-like dinosaur and its smaller cousin roamed Mississippi during the late Cretaceous
A giant, ostrich-like dinosaur and its smaller cousin, also an ornithomimosaur, sprinted through what is now Mississippi about 85 million years ago.
Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species
As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨
In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
Giant ostrich-like dinosaurs give us a glimpse of ancient North America
Ostriches are the largest birds on Earth. Deposit PhotosThe enormous ostrich-like bird flocked through the eastern part of North America during the Cretaceous period.
First known Neanderthal family clan fossils discovered in Siberian caves
Scientists say fossils found in Russian caves are from the first known Neanderthal family -- a father-daughter pair and other close relatives who lived as a clan. The research was published in the journal Nature.
'Gut-wrenching and infuriating': why Australia is the world leader in mammal extinctions, and what to do about it
In fewer than 250 years, the ravages of colonisation have eroded the evolutionary splendour forged in this continent’s relative isolation. Australia has suffered a horrific demise of arguably the world’s most remarkable mammal assemblage, around 87% of which is found nowhere else. Being an Australian native mammal is perilous. Thirty-eight native mammal species have been driven to extinction since colonisation and possibly seven subspecies. These include: Yirratji (northern pig-footed bandicoot) Parroo (white-footed rabbit-rat) Kuluwarri (central hare-wallaby) Yallara (lesser bilby) Tjooyalpi (lesser stick-nest rat) Tjawalpa (crescent nailtail wallaby) Yoontoo (short-tailed hopping-mouse) Walilya (desert bandicoot) toolache wallaby thylacine This makes us the world leader of mammal species extinctions in...
Discovered in the deep: the sea cucumber that lives a jellyfish life
Wafting through the deep sea is a diaphanous creature that resembles a jellyfish, but is in fact something else entirely. Pelagothuria natatrix, meaning swimming sea cucumber, belongs to a group of animals better known for lying around on the seabed like giant, rubbery worms. This sea cucumber was first named...
earth.com
Mammals fight over scarce resources in brutal environments
A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution has identified and discussed previously unknown high-altitude contests between two of America’s most impressive mammals – mountain goats and bighorn sheep – over access to minerals that were unavailable before because of to the presence of glaciers (which are now vanishing due to climate change). Moreover, the study also discusses other how several animal species contest access to other coveted resources, such as desert water and shade, in the brutal environments of Africa, Asia, and North America.
The Study That Predicted Human Extinction
Image from John B. Calhoun, a picture of Calhoun in a mouse utopia in 1970Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The end of mankind as we know it has been referred to by many different titles throughout history. Philosophically speaking, since everything has an end, we have always anticipated it. Various religious texts attempted to depict what the end will be like, but those texts eventually came to be dismissed as mere fairy tales. Before 1954, when a guy by the name of John B. Calhoun conducted an 18-year-long research called Universe 25, humanity had not properly examined the potential of human extinction and what this would actually look like from a scientific standpoint.
a-z-animals.com
Rhino vs. Elephant: Differences and Which Would Win in a Fight
Rhino vs. Elephant: Differences and Which Would Win in a Fight. The two largest land animals are the elephant and the rhino, with elephants growing to be as much as 15,000lbs and rhinos 7,900lbs. Elephants are much taller, reaching heights of 10 to 12 feet, while rhinos are nearly half...
Upworthy
Australia to dedicate 30% of its land to protect wildlife: 'Need for action has never been greater'
In an effort to preserve the plants and animals on the island continent known for species that are unique to it, Australia will reserve at least 30% of its land area, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek announced on Tuesday, Reuters reported. Unique species like koalas and platypus are found in Australia, the sixth-largest country in the world by geographical area, yet their populations have been declining owing to harsh weather occurrences and human intrusion into their ecosystems. Following estimates by environmentalists that Australia had lost nearly 30% of its koala population over the previous four years, koalas throughout a large portion of the east coast were designated as endangered in February. The newly elected federal Labor administration has also offered A$224.5 million ($146 million) to help.
Animals notice—and adapt—when humans are in national parks
The principle to “take only memories, leave only footprints” has been enshrined in America’s National Parks for over a century. The quote is widely attributed to Chief Seattle (or Si’ahl), the leader of Washington State’s Duwamish Tribe, known for his leadership, bravery, and stewardship to the Earth. The phrase is meant to remind humans of their effects on nature and the world around them, but even just the footprints left behind by visitors to National Parks might be affecting animals.
