A new AI material can learn behaviors and adapt to different circumstances
Mechanical engineers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have created a new type of material that uses artificial intelligence to learn behaviors over extended periods of time. The study was published today in the journal Science Robotics. The benefits of the material in different industries. The material consists...
Shark skin is nearly impossible to engineer. A 3D look shows why.
Sharks have distinctive skin that allows them to prowl the seas. PexelsMaterials scientists have been trying to uncover the secrets of shark skin to maximize boats, wind turbines, and more.
Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature
Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
IFLScience
Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme
Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Dead Creatures Buried Under the Oceans Could Influence the Next Megathrust Earthquake
Ancient dead creatures or tiny creatures from millions of years ago buried under the oceans could influence the nest megathrust earthquake, according to a new study led by New Zealand. Researchers claim long-dead marine organisms may affect the intensity of the next destructive earthquake along the Hikurangi subduction zone, the largest fault in the vicinity of New Zealand.
Ancient Humans Were Apex Predators For 2 Million Years, Study Finds
Paleolithic cuisine was anything but lean and green, according to a study on the diets of our Pleistocene ancestors. For a good 2 million years, Homo sapiens and their ancestors ditched the salad and dined heavily on meat, putting them at the top of the food chain. It's not quite...
natureworldnews.com
Dinosaur-Killing Chicxulub Asteroid Produced Mile-High Tsunami Waves That Traveled Halfway Worldwide [Study]
Mile-high tsunami waves traveling halfway around the world occurred following the impact of the dinosaur-killing asteroid 66 million year ago, according to a new study led by researchers in the United States. The Chicxulub asteroid is known for killing all dinosaur species and almost all of Earth's living animal and...
earth.com
One carryout coffee could expose you to 1,500 plastic particles
Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic which can get into our bodies through our food, drinks, or even the air that we breathe. Although scientists are not yet sure what is the effect of these compounds on human health, increasingly more studies have provided clear evidence that exposure to microplastics can lead to oxidative stress, inflammation, and even DNA damage.
CNET
Giant Shark Tooth Found Deep in the Ocean May Be Millions of Years Old
Talk about chompers. A team of ocean explorers discovered an absolute unit of a shark tooth and it may trace back millions of years to a time when colossal predators roamed the sea. The Exploration Vessel Nautilus team described the tooth as an "awesome find" on Wednesday. While the researchers...
Climate Questions: How do we know humans triggered warming?
Scientists use old fashioned detective work to figure out that humans are responsible for climate change
Smithonian
To Understand How Animals See in the Abyss, Scientists Peer Through the Eyes of an Alien Amphipod
Vision is a vital component of many species’ sensory toolboxes. Animals utilize sight to pinpoint prey, spot predators and check out potential mates. But even eagle-eyed critters struggle to see in the dark, which is why animals in the deepest and darkest depths of the ocean have developed some of the most extreme eyes on the planet.
Freethink
Scientists discover slug that can decapitate itself, grow new body
For almost every animal, getting decapitated means certain death. But a new study shows that some species of sea slug are able to not only survive decapitation, but also regenerate entirely new bodies after splitting from their old ones. The study, published in Current Biology, shows that autotomy is stranger...
Are humans limited to 150 friends?
"Dunbar's number" implies that our relationship threshold is limited to 150 people. But is this true?
DIY Photography
Photographing the corona discharge of conductive objects looks absolutely awesome
This is a pretty cool technique that definitely needs to come with a health and safety warning. So, don’t try this at home unless you understand how electricity works and how to experiment with it safely. If that’s you, then you’ll love this video from Hyperspace Pirate. Even if it’s not you, watch it anyway because it results in some pretty cool photography!
earthlymission.com
Here’s How Clearly Different Animals See As Compared to Humans
Apparently, we see the world in higher resolution than most animals do. Compared with many animals, human eyes aren’t particularly good at distinguishing colors or seeing in dim light. But, according to a group of researchers at Duke University, our eyes do excel by at least one measure which is called visual acuity and essentially means the clarity of vision.
Massive Antarctic iceberg ripped in two by powerful ocean currents
Fractures in an Antarctic iceberg were likely caused by rapid changes in the currents that flow through the Southern Ocean.
