HIT Consultant

When Advancing a Medical Device, Be A Partner First & Seller Second to Hospital Systems

US hospital systems validate the safety, clinical utility, and robustness of newly FDA-approved devices, 510(k) cleared, before adopting them into clinical practice. This work occurs alongside evaluating how to integrate the medical device into the hospital system’s diagnostic paradigms, including in relation to quality improvement programs. Companies can have a role but there are 415 US hospital systems (comprising ~5,000 hospitals), and each has a bespoke process and ever-changing set of considerations. Navigating this new reality is challenging for companies and hospital systems. The pandemic only made it more complex and slower. It is important for company executives and hospital system leadership teams to talk about what is working. In that spirit, I am sharing insights from my team at Immunexpress for our lead test, SeptiCyte® RAPID, which is clinically validated and has received FDA 510(k) clearance indicated for the diagnosis of sepsis in adults.
KTVL

1.3 million American diabetics ration their life-saving insulin; high costs blamed

(TND) — More than 1.3 million American adults with diabetes ration their insulin, a new study found. That’s 16.5% of adults with diabetes who are dependent on insulin. Insulin rationing is “incredibly common” and “incredibly dangerous,” according to one of the study co-authors. That’s...
The Hill

Flawed Medicare physician payment system threatens patient access

Access to primary and specialized care is critical to improving patient outcomes and keeping communities healthy, safe and productive. That access is particularly important for older Americans and disabled individuals on Medicare, who often face unique barriers to care and live with higher rates of chronic health conditions requiring specialized treatments and services.

