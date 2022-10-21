Read full article on original website
When Advancing a Medical Device, Be A Partner First & Seller Second to Hospital Systems
US hospital systems validate the safety, clinical utility, and robustness of newly FDA-approved devices, 510(k) cleared, before adopting them into clinical practice. This work occurs alongside evaluating how to integrate the medical device into the hospital system’s diagnostic paradigms, including in relation to quality improvement programs. Companies can have a role but there are 415 US hospital systems (comprising ~5,000 hospitals), and each has a bespoke process and ever-changing set of considerations. Navigating this new reality is challenging for companies and hospital systems. The pandemic only made it more complex and slower. It is important for company executives and hospital system leadership teams to talk about what is working. In that spirit, I am sharing insights from my team at Immunexpress for our lead test, SeptiCyte® RAPID, which is clinically validated and has received FDA 510(k) clearance indicated for the diagnosis of sepsis in adults.
Food and Drug Administration Trying To Kill Drug That Helps Pregnant Black Women
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will make the case to withdraw the drug Makena from the market, but the drug maker says if the agency does it will affect Black women. The Washington Post reports the agency doesn’t believe the drug works and will make the case during several advisory committee meetings in Washington, D.C. this week.
KTVL
1.3 million American diabetics ration their life-saving insulin; high costs blamed
(TND) — More than 1.3 million American adults with diabetes ration their insulin, a new study found. That’s 16.5% of adults with diabetes who are dependent on insulin. Insulin rationing is “incredibly common” and “incredibly dangerous,” according to one of the study co-authors. That’s...
NIH Director's Blog
Early HIV diagnosis and treatment important for better long-term health outcomes
Starting antiretroviral treatment (ART) early in the course of HIV infection when the immune system is stronger results in better long-term health outcomes compared with delaying ART, according to findings presented today at the IDWeek Conference in Washington, D.C. The findings are based on an extended follow-up of participants in...
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Telemedicine in Oncology Supportive Care Presentation: October 1, 2022
From cutting costs to protecting fragile immune systems, telemedicine (the use of technology to administer health care remotely) can provide an array of benefits to patients with cancer but more must be done to improve and ensure access, according to an expert. During CURE®’s Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit, Dr....
Why did Labcorp and Quest fail to meet US COVID testing needs?
Labcorp and Quest COVID testing was limited by how many test machines they can afford. Plus, they must return profits to shareholders.
Flawed Medicare physician payment system threatens patient access
Access to primary and specialized care is critical to improving patient outcomes and keeping communities healthy, safe and productive. That access is particularly important for older Americans and disabled individuals on Medicare, who often face unique barriers to care and live with higher rates of chronic health conditions requiring specialized treatments and services.
