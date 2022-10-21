ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

NYU chemistry professor, 84, who was fired after students complained his class was too hard says US colleges need to stop 'coddling' students and 'apply a little tough love'- while university argues he 'wasn't successful' at teaching

A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing

Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
VIRGINIA STATE
BET

Black And White High School Students Punished For A Mock ‘Slave Auction’

Students at River Valley High School in Yuba City, California, have been reprimanded for participating in a mock “slave auction” that was posted on social media. According to CNN, the viral video showed white members of River Valley High School’s football “selling” their Black teammates. The disturbing video had Black students with belts around their neck, made to look as if they were to be hanged. The Black students were also wearing just their underwear.
YUBA CITY, CA
The Independent

Fifth grade teacher accused of keeping ‘kill list’ of students and colleagues

A fifth-grade Indiana teacher has been accused of keeping a “kill list” of students and made threats against them. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, a teacher at St Stanislaus School in Indiana, allegedly told two students on Wednesday that she wanted to kill them and staff at the school before killing herself, the East Chicago Police Department said in a statement. The children are aged 11 and 12. Students in Ms Carrasquillo-Torres’s class alarmed a counselor of the remarks. Ms Carrasquillo-Torres reportedly admitted to the assistant principal that she “want[ed] to kill [herself], staff and students, and did also make a kill list,”...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
TheDailyBeast

Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event

The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

School board retaliates against mother who objected to pandemic closures

If anything demonstrates the way in which this administration , and leftists in general, have demonized those who have the temerity to disagree with them, a recently filed lawsuit tells the tale. In this case, a special needs parent in Michigan faced harassment by government officials because she objected to the way COVID-19 lockdowns harmed her son’s education. As the parent of two daughters, one of whom has a disability, I find this outrageous incident another sign of government overreach.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSPA 7News

Online school put US kids behind. Some adults have regrets.

BOSTON (AP) — As the harmful effects of extended pandemic school closures become more apparent, some educators and parents have regrets. They’re questioning decisions in cities across the U.S. to remain online long after clear evidence emerged that schools weren’t COVID-19 super-spreaders — and months after life-saving adult vaccines became widely available. In Chicago, Marla Williams initially supported the […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

How college in prison is leading professors to rethink how they teach

When it comes to education in prison, policy and research often focus on how it benefits society or improves the life circumstances of those who are serving time. But as I point out in my new edited volume, “Education Behind the Wall: Why and How We Teach College in Prison,” education in prison is doing more than changing the lives of those who have been locked up as punishment for crimes – it is also changing the lives of those doing the teaching. As director of a college program in prisons and as a researcher and professor who teaches in both colleges...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
HackerNoon

Online Schooling Vs Traditional Schooling: Choose Wisely

In this digital age, schooling designs have moved beyond the physical infrastructure. Fortunately, physical schooling is just one option that you have in today’s world. And there can be more ways to complete school education. Millions of parents across the world got the hang of virtual schooling during the pandemic. And it’s not a new term to any of us now!
straightarrownews.com

Teachers’ unions control over public schools must be contained

When school districts around the country were busy figuring out when their schools should reopen in the wake of the pandemic, teachers’ unions urged caution. Union officials were worried about packed classrooms, poor building ventilation and unvaccinated students. On the other hand, anti-union voices cautioned that unions were harming the education of our youth. There’s both data and opinion about whether teachers’ unions effectively help students. Some studies claim school districts with strong union support funnel more funds to the classroom, while critics of teachers’ unions cite a hyper-political machine that doesn’t serve either students or teachers well. That’s what Straight Arrow News contributor Star Parker argues, citing deep pockets and a political bent that only serves to strengthen itself.
WASHINGTON STATE

