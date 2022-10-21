Read full article on original website
Georgia mom says she was fired from substitute teaching job after objecting to book in elementary school
Georgia mother Lindsey Barr filed suit against her kids' school district after she says she was fired from a substitute teaching job over her religious beliefs
NYU chemistry professor, 84, who was fired after students complained his class was too hard says US colleges need to stop 'coddling' students and 'apply a little tough love'- while university argues he 'wasn't successful' at teaching
A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing
Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
Black And White High School Students Punished For A Mock ‘Slave Auction’
Students at River Valley High School in Yuba City, California, have been reprimanded for participating in a mock “slave auction” that was posted on social media. According to CNN, the viral video showed white members of River Valley High School’s football “selling” their Black teammates. The disturbing video had Black students with belts around their neck, made to look as if they were to be hanged. The Black students were also wearing just their underwear.
A Man Said LGBTQ People ‘Deserve Death’ at a School Board Meeting in Arkansas
A speaker at a school board meeting in Arkansas told a room full of students that their LGBTQ classmates “deserve death” and that their minds are “depraved.”. “God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what they should not be doing,” the speaker said. “But let me remind you that those who do such things deserve death.”
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
Fifth grade teacher accused of keeping ‘kill list’ of students and colleagues
A fifth-grade Indiana teacher has been accused of keeping a “kill list” of students and made threats against them. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, a teacher at St Stanislaus School in Indiana, allegedly told two students on Wednesday that she wanted to kill them and staff at the school before killing herself, the East Chicago Police Department said in a statement. The children are aged 11 and 12. Students in Ms Carrasquillo-Torres’s class alarmed a counselor of the remarks. Ms Carrasquillo-Torres reportedly admitted to the assistant principal that she “want[ed] to kill [herself], staff and students, and did also make a kill list,”...
College Professors, Tell Us The Ways In Which Students Are Clueless About Being A University Educator
If you are a college professor, there are likely many facets of your job that you've noticed students are totally oblivious to. For example, they might assume that the only hours you work are the ones in which you're teaching classes. Or that being a professor is a position that...
Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event
The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
School board retaliates against mother who objected to pandemic closures
If anything demonstrates the way in which this administration , and leftists in general, have demonized those who have the temerity to disagree with them, a recently filed lawsuit tells the tale. In this case, a special needs parent in Michigan faced harassment by government officials because she objected to the way COVID-19 lockdowns harmed her son’s education. As the parent of two daughters, one of whom has a disability, I find this outrageous incident another sign of government overreach.
More than 80% of LGBTQ students report feeling unsafe at school
More than 80% of LGBTQ students reported feeling unsafe while at school last year, according to an annual report from the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network released Thursday.
Online school put US kids behind. Some adults have regrets.
BOSTON (AP) — As the harmful effects of extended pandemic school closures become more apparent, some educators and parents have regrets. They’re questioning decisions in cities across the U.S. to remain online long after clear evidence emerged that schools weren’t COVID-19 super-spreaders — and months after life-saving adult vaccines became widely available. In Chicago, Marla Williams initially supported the […]
How college in prison is leading professors to rethink how they teach
When it comes to education in prison, policy and research often focus on how it benefits society or improves the life circumstances of those who are serving time. But as I point out in my new edited volume, “Education Behind the Wall: Why and How We Teach College in Prison,” education in prison is doing more than changing the lives of those who have been locked up as punishment for crimes – it is also changing the lives of those doing the teaching. As director of a college program in prisons and as a researcher and professor who teaches in both colleges...
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
Medical students at the University of Minnesota recently pledged to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary" amid a ceremony; Dr. Marc Siegel reacted on "Fox & Friends Weekend."
Not a Single State Has Improved Students' Math or Reading Scores Since 2019
“If left unaddressed, this could alter the trajectories and life opportunities of a whole cohort of young people,” said National Center for Education Statistics official Daniel McGrath.
In the transition to high school, eighth graders who move to a new building were less delinquent than peers who stayed
Levels of crime and delinquency vary considerably with age, peaking around age 15 before diminishing considerably by the mid- to late-20s. As youth's involvement in delinquency rises, most transition from middle school to high school, typically at a new location. A new study of middle and high school students examined...
Majority of Americans support banning the consideration of race during college admissions: Poll
A new poll released by the Washington Post shows that 63% of American adults surveyed support banning the consideration of race during college admissions. The poll, conducted by The Washington Post and George Mason University, asked adults about racial diversity programs on American college campuses. When asked, “Would you support...
Online Schooling Vs Traditional Schooling: Choose Wisely
In this digital age, schooling designs have moved beyond the physical infrastructure. Fortunately, physical schooling is just one option that you have in today’s world. And there can be more ways to complete school education. Millions of parents across the world got the hang of virtual schooling during the pandemic. And it’s not a new term to any of us now!
Despite what you hear, parents aren't in charge of schools. That's a good thing.
Public schools were created to prepare children for citizenship in a bigger, more diverse world than the one they encounter in their home's kitchen.
Teachers’ unions control over public schools must be contained
When school districts around the country were busy figuring out when their schools should reopen in the wake of the pandemic, teachers’ unions urged caution. Union officials were worried about packed classrooms, poor building ventilation and unvaccinated students. On the other hand, anti-union voices cautioned that unions were harming the education of our youth. There’s both data and opinion about whether teachers’ unions effectively help students. Some studies claim school districts with strong union support funnel more funds to the classroom, while critics of teachers’ unions cite a hyper-political machine that doesn’t serve either students or teachers well. That’s what Straight Arrow News contributor Star Parker argues, citing deep pockets and a political bent that only serves to strengthen itself.
