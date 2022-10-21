Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Halloween themed flu and booster vaccine clinic at North Penn High School
LANSDALE, Pa. -- There will be a Halloween themed flu vaccine clinic at North Penn High School on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The vaccines are available to ages five and older. The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Future Clinics. 10/26 - Methacton High School 5P-8P 11/1 -...
Temple News
Temple grieves the death of two students
The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
lvpnews.com
Zeky is guest speaker at varsity club meeting
The Trojan Alumni Varsity Club’s speaker of the month for October was Colleen Zeky, head cheering squad coach. Zeky discussed the girls rigorous scheduling between practice, game dates, training and studying. She explained the various positions the girls do, such as stunts and pyramids. They will also be practicing...
Beloved Philadelphia crossing guard gets emotional sendoff after 38 years
"I didn't have children and these are my children," Carman Harris said. "I always call them my babies. I have 38 years' worth of babies."
Times News
Spotlight: Parishioners have fond memories of historic Tamaqua church
Hen the initial services of what would become First United Methodist Church were held in Tamaqua, Hunter Street was full of stumps and East Broad Street was a swamp. Streets like Orwigsburg, Penn and Spruce were laid out, but there were only a handful of homes. Wealthy families’ residences dotted...
Student protestors storm UPenn field during homecoming game, multiple arrests
According to the organization Fossil Free Penn, 19 student protestors were arrested from Franklin Field.
Pennsylvania school district adds AR-15 on campus for safety
A school district in Luzerne County is ramping up its methods to protect schools.
Radio Ink
Cole to Allentown
IHeartMedia Allentown announced has today that Derrick Cole has been named Program Director for WAEB-FM (B-104). Cole joins the Allentown market from iHeartMedia’s National Program Group, where he most recently served as the CHR Program Director. He also previously served as the Program Director for B104 and Program Director for FM97 in Lancaster, PA. He began his career at 98Q in Danbury and is a graduate of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting.
Thanks to Devin Haskins, unbeaten Holy Cross turns back upset bid at Lafayette
If Holy Cross is playing football, Devin Haskins is out there blocking kicks and picking off passes. During the Crusaders' 24-21, sigh-of-relief victory Saturday at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, the senior cornerback blocked a punt for the fourth straight week to set a Patriot League record and ran 14 yards after picking up...
Hometown Hero game in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Special Olympics flag football team went head to head against Pennsylvania State Troopers on the field at Penn State Schuylkill. "Every athlete is different in such a great way. Everybody brings something different to the table. They play hard, and they bring...
Easton Area School Board considers bigger raises for support workers, teachers aides
The Easton Area School District’s instructional aides, security monitors and nurses deserve better pay, according to school board member Bill Whitman. He convinced the school board to postpone a vote on their new contract to see whether proposed raises could be bumped higher. A tentative three-year contract approved by...
Times News
Palmerton Hospital ceremony set
It served the community’s healthcare needs for well over a half-century. In doing so, the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital left an indelible mark on its patients, their families, and its employees. As a final testament to its everlasting legacy, a Remembrance Ceremony will be held from 10...
4 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Bird-brained plan to bring chicken coops to Bethlehem should be plucked | Turkeys & Trophies
No expertise is required to make the case that Bethlehem’s proposed pilot program allowing backyard chickens is both ill-conceived and poorly timed. The city’s administration (Disclosure: Lehighvalleylive.com Editor Nick Falsone is married to Bethlehem Deputy Director of Community Development Sara K. Satullo) is rightly opposed to moving forward on the program for reasons that most city residents can easily comprehend — safety and enforcement. On the safety front, a strain of highly contagious avian influenza is circulating among wild birds and domestic poultry in the United States. There have been confirmed cases recently in both Northampton County and right across the Delaware River in Warren County. Now is not a good time to take on this pet project of Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt, who introduced the proposal and seems to be treating it with a lot more urgency than a matter of this nature deserves. On the enforcement front, if anyone thinks neighbors of the homes accepted into the pilot program aren’t going to complain the first morning they wake up to a chicken coop outside their bedroom window, they probably just moved here from Kansas and need to be reminded that they’re not in Kansas anymore. Even with required setbacks from property lines, Bethlehem is largely an urban setting where most homes are on top of one another and backyards are modest in size. Every stray feather that lands on someone’s front stoop is going to be followed by an angry call to City Hall and a demand that an officer respond to check the compliance of the coop where the feather originated. Bethlehem City Council’s Public Safety and Community and Economic Development committees by a 5-1 vote on Tuesday night sent the proposal to the full council for a vote. They should’ve hit pause on this one. Van Wirt notes this is a small pilot program of 40 coops that can be revisited and repealed if it’s not working. Why not just spend the time to develop a program that will work — one backed by experts and launched at a time when a bird flu isn’t widely spreading? That seems like a far more reasonable approach to us.
St. Joseph Parish Pastor in Aston Pens Book on Purpose of Angels
An archdiocesan pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Aston, Brian Bransfield, has written a book that explores the purpose of angels, writes Gina Christian for Catholic Philly. Msgr. Bransfield’s book “Angels: Our Guardians in Spiritual Battle,” explores angels found in Scripture, the writings of the Church Fathers, the Catechism of the Catholic Church, the lives of the saints and the works of key theologians.
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Jonathan Taylor of Bethlehem
“It is well that war is terrible, or we should grow too fond of it.”. Confederate commander Robert E. Lee, on seeing federal charges repulsed at the battle of Fredericksburg, Va. December 13, 1862. These oft-quoted words of Lee, usually the only ones selected from him in most books of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Winners of the Quakertown Farmers Market 29th annual Halloween costume contest
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. -- The Quakertown Farmers Market's 29th annual Halloween costume contest attracted ghosts, pirates, and witches from across the area. Over 100 children and their families showed up for treats and the costume contest. This year's judges were Tim Ambrose from the Penny Power, AJ Keller Costume Designer and...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Gets First Snowfall of the Season – Photos
We’re coming up on Halloween, but in some areas of Pennsylvania, it’s already looking a lot like Christmas. I’m not ready for it yet, but I guess Mother Nature doesn’t care, because it’s here. Yes, it’s true. Some areas of Pennsylvania have already gotten their...
Mastriano falsely says Philly hospital is ‘grabbing homeless kids’ and experimenting on them
The Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania this week falsely claimed that the prestigious children’s hospital in Philadelphia was “grabbing” homeless and foster children and “experimenting on them with gender transitioning.”. It was the latest in a series of extreme and false statements by Doug Mastriano,...
Bethlehem casino patron among 8 banned in Pa. for leaving children unattended
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted Wednesday to ban eight people from Pennsylvania casinos for leaving children unattended while they went onto casino floors, according to a news release from the gaming board. Among those banned was a male patron at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, who left a 13-year-old,...
