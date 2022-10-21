ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Temple News

Temple grieves the death of two students

The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lvpnews.com

Zeky is guest speaker at varsity club meeting

The Trojan Alumni Varsity Club’s speaker of the month for October was Colleen Zeky, head cheering squad coach. Zeky discussed the girls rigorous scheduling between practice, game dates, training and studying. She explained the various positions the girls do, such as stunts and pyramids. They will also be practicing...
Times News

Spotlight: Parishioners have fond memories of historic Tamaqua church

Hen the initial services of what would become First United Methodist Church were held in Tamaqua, Hunter Street was full of stumps and East Broad Street was a swamp. Streets like Orwigsburg, Penn and Spruce were laid out, but there were only a handful of homes. Wealthy families’ residences dotted...
TAMAQUA, PA
Radio Ink

Cole to Allentown

IHeartMedia Allentown announced has today that Derrick Cole has been named Program Director for WAEB-FM (B-104). Cole joins the Allentown market from iHeartMedia’s National Program Group, where he most recently served as the CHR Program Director. He also previously served as the Program Director for B104 and Program Director for FM97 in Lancaster, PA. He began his career at 98Q in Danbury and is a graduate of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Hometown Hero game in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Special Olympics flag football team went head to head against Pennsylvania State Troopers on the field at Penn State Schuylkill. "Every athlete is different in such a great way. Everybody brings something different to the table. They play hard, and they bring...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton Hospital ceremony set

It served the community’s healthcare needs for well over a half-century. In doing so, the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital left an indelible mark on its patients, their families, and its employees. As a final testament to its everlasting legacy, a Remembrance Ceremony will be held from 10...
PALMERTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bird-brained plan to bring chicken coops to Bethlehem should be plucked | Turkeys & Trophies

No expertise is required to make the case that Bethlehem’s proposed pilot program allowing backyard chickens is both ill-conceived and poorly timed. The city’s administration (Disclosure: Lehighvalleylive.com Editor Nick Falsone is married to Bethlehem Deputy Director of Community Development Sara K. Satullo) is rightly opposed to moving forward on the program for reasons that most city residents can easily comprehend — safety and enforcement. On the safety front, a strain of highly contagious avian influenza is circulating among wild birds and domestic poultry in the United States. There have been confirmed cases recently in both Northampton County and right across the Delaware River in Warren County. Now is not a good time to take on this pet project of Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt, who introduced the proposal and seems to be treating it with a lot more urgency than a matter of this nature deserves. On the enforcement front, if anyone thinks neighbors of the homes accepted into the pilot program aren’t going to complain the first morning they wake up to a chicken coop outside their bedroom window, they probably just moved here from Kansas and need to be reminded that they’re not in Kansas anymore. Even with required setbacks from property lines, Bethlehem is largely an urban setting where most homes are on top of one another and backyards are modest in size. Every stray feather that lands on someone’s front stoop is going to be followed by an angry call to City Hall and a demand that an officer respond to check the compliance of the coop where the feather originated. Bethlehem City Council’s Public Safety and Community and Economic Development committees by a 5-1 vote on Tuesday night sent the proposal to the full council for a vote. They should’ve hit pause on this one. Van Wirt notes this is a small pilot program of 40 coops that can be revisited and repealed if it’s not working. Why not just spend the time to develop a program that will work — one backed by experts and launched at a time when a bird flu isn’t widely spreading? That seems like a far more reasonable approach to us.
BETHLEHEM, PA
DELCO.Today

St. Joseph Parish Pastor in Aston Pens Book on Purpose of Angels

An archdiocesan pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Aston, Brian Bransfield, has written a book that explores the purpose of angels, writes Gina Christian for Catholic Philly. Msgr. Bransfield’s book “Angels: Our Guardians in Spiritual Battle,” explores angels found in Scripture, the writings of the Church Fathers, the Catechism of the Catholic Church, the lives of the saints and the works of key theologians.
ASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Jonathan Taylor of Bethlehem

“It is well that war is terrible, or we should grow too fond of it.”. Confederate commander Robert E. Lee, on seeing federal charges repulsed at the battle of Fredericksburg, Va. December 13, 1862. These oft-quoted words of Lee, usually the only ones selected from him in most books of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Gets First Snowfall of the Season – Photos

We’re coming up on Halloween, but in some areas of Pennsylvania, it’s already looking a lot like Christmas. I’m not ready for it yet, but I guess Mother Nature doesn’t care, because it’s here. Yes, it’s true. Some areas of Pennsylvania have already gotten their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

