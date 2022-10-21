Images of students in the Philippines wearing “anti-cheating” masks, hats and helmets last week at an engineering college have gone viral on social media. The photos of these students in hilarious and creative headgear from Bicol University College of Engineering were posted by professor Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz on Facebook.According to The Strait Times, Professor Mandane-Ortiz gave her students permission “to go wild”, and it resulted in face and headgear made of heist masks, egg cartons, paper bags, motorbike helmets and towels.Others wore homemade armour, pink paper wigs and straw hats. One student wore a mask-cum-headgear fashioned out of underwear....

5 HOURS AGO