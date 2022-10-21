ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB suffers narrow loss after strong start

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons (3-5, 2-4) lost 24-23 against Midwestern State after starting the game up 14-0 after the first quarter. They failed to score a touchdown the rest of the way. The Mustangs kicked a 42-yard game-winning field goal with nine seconds left for their first lead of the game. The […]
ODESSA, TX
newschannel6now.com

Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD has identified the motorcyclist that died following a wreck Sunday afternoon in Wichita Falls. Police say Laramie James Reid, 33, died after colliding with a pickup truck at the intersection of Taft and Southwest Parkway. Reid was wearing a helmet at the time of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard

I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Smith’s Gardentown host Owl-O-Ween to benefit Wild Bird Rescue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People flocked to Smith’s Gardentown to benefit a local organization. Owl-O-Ween held outside Smith’s benefited the local Wild Bird Rescue. Volunteers from the rescue made hot dogs and brought some live birds for people to see. Other activities included pumpkin painting, a carriage ride, and picture opportunities. Executive Director of Wild […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton house fire burns garage, attic Saturday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton kept firefighters busy Saturday morning. Many drivers could see black smoke filling the sky in the area. It happened around 10 a.m. in the neighborhood across from the Walmart on Quanah Parker. The blaze was mostly contained to the garage and...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls man who terrorized residents pleads

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said has threatened people with a baseball bat and a crossbow pleads guilty to aggravated assault. James Alan Patterson was placed on six years probation for the incident with the crossbow. Last October, police said a man on Rain Lily Court said he was outside with his children […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Traffic diverted after Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Traffic was diverted Friday evening after a two-car crash on Lee Boulevard. It happened just after 7 at southwest Lee and 2nd street. There officials say a car headed east on Lee reared ended another car. Traffic from Lee was diverted to southwest 3rd street as crews...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

One hospitalized in Sunday night shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and emergency medics responded to a call of gunshots near downtown Sunday night. According to officers at the scene, around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of gunshot victims in an alleyway between 14th and 15th near Holliday Street. One person was transported to the hospital with gunshot […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Firefighters battle early-morning blaze

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department worked the scene of a structure fire near downtown early Saturday morning. According to WFFD fire investigator, James Gowen, On October 22, 2022, around 7 a.m., WFFD responded to a house fire on Holliday Street. They found a structure between 14th and 15th Street, near the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls Police arrest alleged murder suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police make arrest in Jorge Gonzalez murder. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, officers with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, Special Operations Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety, and U.S Marshall Service had been searching for 24-year-old Adan Chavez for the murder of Jorge Gonzalez. The murder happened on October 01, 2022 at North Eighth and Central Freeway.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Affidavit sheds new light on Jorge Gonzalez’s murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest affidavit gives new information about Jorge Gonzalez’s murder. According to the affidavit, on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 4:51 p.m., Wichita Falls Police were dispatched to a convenience store at 711 Central Freeway for a gunshot victim. The officers located the victim, Jorge Gonzalez, dead from multiple gunshot wounds […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Know the candidates: Wichita County Judge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It has been over 20 years since someone not by the name of Woody Gossom was the judge of Wichita County, but come Nov. 8, that will change. With Gossom retiring, voters will decide between Republican candidate Jim Johnson and Democratic candidate Janaye Evans. Both...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Residents push back on transit center location

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council held a public hearing to discuss the proposed location of the new transit center. Tony Layton has been serving the community with his prosthetics clinic for the past 25 years. He’s worried the proposed transit center location will disrupt his business, which is located right next door, at the corner of 1st and B avenue.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
LAWTON, OK
vernonrecord.com

Vernon Fire called to structure fire

The Vernon Fire Department was called just after 2 p.m. Thursday for a structure fire at Kinlau Sheet Metal in the 2500 block of W. U.S. 287. Light smoke could be seen coming from the roof. As of 4:22 p.m., the westbound frontage road of U.S. 287 was closed at Wheeler Street, as firefighters remained on scene.
VERNON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy