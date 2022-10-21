Read full article on original website
Related
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB suffers narrow loss after strong start
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons (3-5, 2-4) lost 24-23 against Midwestern State after starting the game up 14-0 after the first quarter. They failed to score a touchdown the rest of the way. The Mustangs kicked a 42-yard game-winning field goal with nine seconds left for their first lead of the game. The […]
newschannel6now.com
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD has identified the motorcyclist that died following a wreck Sunday afternoon in Wichita Falls. Police say Laramie James Reid, 33, died after colliding with a pickup truck at the intersection of Taft and Southwest Parkway. Reid was wearing a helmet at the time of...
Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard
I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
Motorcyclist identified in Wichita Falls fatal crash
The motorcyclist in Wichita Falls' 17th vehicle crash-related death.
Halloween events happening around Wichita Falls
Halloween is only 10 days away, and lots of events are planned to keep you busy!
Smith’s Gardentown host Owl-O-Ween to benefit Wild Bird Rescue
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People flocked to Smith’s Gardentown to benefit a local organization. Owl-O-Ween held outside Smith’s benefited the local Wild Bird Rescue. Volunteers from the rescue made hot dogs and brought some live birds for people to see. Other activities included pumpkin painting, a carriage ride, and picture opportunities. Executive Director of Wild […]
Dog left for dead rescued by Wichita Falls family
A 1-year-old German Shepherd was hit by a car, nearly losing her life on Sunday. Now, as the vet bills pile up, the family who rescued her is asking the community to lend a hand, just like they did when they found her left for dead on the side of the highway.
kswo.com
Lawton house fire burns garage, attic Saturday morning
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton kept firefighters busy Saturday morning. Many drivers could see black smoke filling the sky in the area. It happened around 10 a.m. in the neighborhood across from the Walmart on Quanah Parker. The blaze was mostly contained to the garage and...
Wichita Falls man who terrorized residents pleads
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said has threatened people with a baseball bat and a crossbow pleads guilty to aggravated assault. James Alan Patterson was placed on six years probation for the incident with the crossbow. Last October, police said a man on Rain Lily Court said he was outside with his children […]
kswo.com
Traffic diverted after Lawton crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Traffic was diverted Friday evening after a two-car crash on Lee Boulevard. It happened just after 7 at southwest Lee and 2nd street. There officials say a car headed east on Lee reared ended another car. Traffic from Lee was diverted to southwest 3rd street as crews...
One hospitalized in Sunday night shooting
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and emergency medics responded to a call of gunshots near downtown Sunday night. According to officers at the scene, around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of gunshot victims in an alleyway between 14th and 15th near Holliday Street. One person was transported to the hospital with gunshot […]
Firefighters battle early-morning blaze
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department worked the scene of a structure fire near downtown early Saturday morning. According to WFFD fire investigator, James Gowen, On October 22, 2022, around 7 a.m., WFFD responded to a house fire on Holliday Street. They found a structure between 14th and 15th Street, near the […]
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls Police arrest alleged murder suspect
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police make arrest in Jorge Gonzalez murder. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, officers with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, Special Operations Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety, and U.S Marshall Service had been searching for 24-year-old Adan Chavez for the murder of Jorge Gonzalez. The murder happened on October 01, 2022 at North Eighth and Central Freeway.
Father of 3-month-old charged with fracturing her leg, ribs
A Wichita Falls father is charged with breaking his 3-month-old daughter's leg and two ribs while he was trying to make her stop crying.
Affidavit sheds new light on Jorge Gonzalez’s murder
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest affidavit gives new information about Jorge Gonzalez’s murder. According to the affidavit, on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 4:51 p.m., Wichita Falls Police were dispatched to a convenience store at 711 Central Freeway for a gunshot victim. The officers located the victim, Jorge Gonzalez, dead from multiple gunshot wounds […]
Wichita Falls Police Need Help Identifying Suspect in Recent Burglary
Crime Stoppers Wichita Falls is reaching out to the community for help identifying the man who broke into the Boys and Girls Club football field concession stand. The crime happened just before 8:30 am on Friday, September 30. If you have any information on this or any other felony crime,...
newschannel6now.com
Know the candidates: Wichita County Judge
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It has been over 20 years since someone not by the name of Woody Gossom was the judge of Wichita County, but come Nov. 8, that will change. With Gossom retiring, voters will decide between Republican candidate Jim Johnson and Democratic candidate Janaye Evans. Both...
kswo.com
Residents push back on transit center location
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council held a public hearing to discuss the proposed location of the new transit center. Tony Layton has been serving the community with his prosthetics clinic for the past 25 years. He’s worried the proposed transit center location will disrupt his business, which is located right next door, at the corner of 1st and B avenue.
kswo.com
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
vernonrecord.com
Vernon Fire called to structure fire
The Vernon Fire Department was called just after 2 p.m. Thursday for a structure fire at Kinlau Sheet Metal in the 2500 block of W. U.S. 287. Light smoke could be seen coming from the roof. As of 4:22 p.m., the westbound frontage road of U.S. 287 was closed at Wheeler Street, as firefighters remained on scene.
Comments / 0