Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift, Lil Uzi Vert, Carly Rae Jepsen, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week
We’ve reinvented our Songs You Need to Know franchise as a weekly playlist of the best new music — featuring the week’s biggest new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week we’ve got the triumphant return of Taylor Swift, as well as highlights from new albums by Carly Rae Jepsen and Tegan and Sara, as well as Roddy Rich, Smino, Jeezy and more. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify. Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero” (youtube) Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock” (youtube) Arctic Monkeys, “Sculptures of Anything Goes” (youtube) Carly Rae Jepseon, “Surrender My Heart” (youtube) Tegan and Sara,...
The MixtapE! Presents Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor and More New Music Musts
Watch: Taylor Swift Drops Midnights Bonus Tracks & New Music Video. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
Synths, Anxiety, and a Genius ‘Dear John’ Sequel: The Ultimate ‘Midnights’ Track-by-Track
From the sonic and lyrical influence of the Lover track “The Archer” to the harrowing revelations of the “Dear John” sequel “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” the depths of Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights deserve deep examination. That’s exactly what happens on the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, in which Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield (who both wrote about the new album) join host Brian Hiatt for a nearly two-hour-long track-by-track examination of Midnights, including the seven bonus tracks on the 3am Edition. To hear the entire episode, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or press play above.ng many other topics,...
N.J. pop guru Charlie Puth talks homecoming show, texting Springsteen and new album
Charlie Puth sat in his Los Angeles studio earlier this month, fresh from the gym, though you’d never know from his perfectly tousled hair. The pop star from Rumson was on Zoom, just hours after his anticipated third album “Charlie” was released — a sure relief after two years of writing, producing and fiddling.
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Sam Cooke Wrote for Other Artists
Before his untimely death in 1964 at the age of 33, Sam Cooke released his final album, Ain’t That Good News, which included a song that still reverberates in the present day nearly 60 years later. Added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2006, “A Change Is Gonna Come” was Cooke’s protest song for the ongoing civil right movement and just one piece of his continuously expanding book of songs.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Steely Dan’s 20 greatest songs – ranked!
With November marking 50 years since their debut album, we pick the best of the band’s idiosyncratic output, with tales of capitalism, drug dealers and mid-life crises
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Red Hot Chili Peppers' John Frusciante compares Genesis to The Beatles, praises Kurt Cobain and Eddie Van Halen
RHCP guitarist John Frusciante discusses his influences on the new Chili Peppers album, Return of the Dream Canteen
Robert Gordon Dies: Singer Who Took Rockabilly To Downtown Punk Scene Was 75
Robert Gordon, a rockabilly devotee and singer whose band the Tuff Darts was a staple of New York City’s CBGB and Max’s Kansas City punk scene of the 1970s, died today. He was 75. His death was announced by his record label Cleopatra Records on Facebook. “Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the statement reads. “We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone vocal as well as his focused dedication to his music.” Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Noel Duggan Dies: Founding Member of Irish...
Watch Sebastian Bach rapping Outkast, Snoop Dogg and Run-DMC classics on one of the most surreal reality TV shows ever
The Skid Row legend showed a different side when he took part in Celebrity Rap Superstar in 2007...and he wasn't bad!. We always appreciate the moments when a rock star works hard to push themselves out of their comfort zone, and we can think of few more stark examples of that than when heavy metal legend and former Skid Row frontman, Sebastian Bach, explored his hip-hop credentials for a bizarre, mid-00s celebrity reality TV competition.
Limp Bizkit blowing up boats, Incubus hanging with Britney and Korn's Jonathan Davis in a top hat: 10 times nu metal took over MTV's iconic Total Request Live show
Nu metal dominated MTV's flagship TRL show in the late 90s and early 00s, producing some absolutely classic moments
Review: Meghan Trainor’s album is a therapy session for all
Meghan Trainor, “Takin’ It Back” (Epic Records) Meghan Trainor is back with that doo-wop style of music that made her famous, but this time adding a twist to it. Her new album “Takin’ It Back,” isn’t your usual journey of self love, this is a more mature Trainor. Riding the ups and downs we all secretly experience, moments of bursting confidence to self doubt and sadness with a sprinkle of reassuring reality.
Beatles Release Haunting Demo Of John Lennon Singing 'Yellow Submarine'
A new demo released on The Beatles’ official YouTube page shows that “Yellow Submarine” once had a much darker and more haunting sound. While the upbeat version so well-known today features vocals by Ringo Starr, this take of what would eventually morph into the song is sung by John Lennon:
Listen to John Lennon singing a never-before-heard acoustic version of The Beatles' Yellow Submarine from 1966
Think you've heard everything there is to hear by The Beatles? Think again. An expanded deluxe edition of The Beatles' classic 1966 Revolver album is being released next week, October 28, and among the previously-unheard nuggets on the new reissue is a priceless recording of John Lennon performing an acoustic version of Yellow Submarine with alternate lyrics.
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera 2022: 5X Platinum Album to be Rereleased With Two Bonus Tracks
The 20th anniversary edition of 'Stripped' will be released by Christina Aguilera. On October 21, the 41-year-old pop princess will release a special anniversary version of her fourth studio album, which sold 12 million copies internationally. The digital commemoration, which will be made accessible in Dolby Atmos for the first...
‘Abbey Road’ Was the Only Original Beatles Album Cover to Lack 2 Notable Features
‘Abbey Road’ is an iconic Beatles album cover and it is unique because it lacks two features seen on other covers for the band’s albums
Elton John, Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ Remix Video Highlights Their Enduring Style
Elton John and Britney Spears have dropped their official video for the Joel Corry remix of “Hold Me Closer.” Though neither singer appears in the new visual, their style is on display throughout the new visual. The pair was also absent from the original “Hold Me Closer” video.
Bob Dylan review – troubadour turns piano man for a sublime bluesy night
Things aren’t what they were, as Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways tour posters note. But inside this plush maroon theatre, Dylan’s first night of four in London manages to conjure up a classy yesteryear that’s near as dammit to timeless: no photographers, phones in Faraday pouches, decorative house lights eking out a few warm watts, everyone rapt – a hush that’s interrupted by a lusty cheer when, on I Contain Multitudes, Dylan name checks “them British bad boys, the Rolling Stones”. (Another mentionee, William Blake, gets a lone “Yeah!”)
Comments / 0