We’ve reinvented our Songs You Need to Know franchise as a weekly playlist of the best new music — featuring the week’s biggest new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week we’ve got the triumphant return of Taylor Swift, as well as highlights from new albums by Carly Rae Jepsen and Tegan and Sara, as well as Roddy Rich, Smino, Jeezy and more. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify. Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero” (youtube) Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock” (youtube) Arctic Monkeys, “Sculptures of Anything Goes” (youtube) Carly Rae Jepseon, “Surrender My Heart” (youtube) Tegan and Sara,...

2 DAYS AGO