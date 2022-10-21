Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Most of Gen Z doesn't think they'll ever be able to buy a house — so they're living with their parents and working multiple jobs
Pandemic job losses left Gen Z the most unemployed generation. They still don't feel stable in their jobs — or futures.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183. Stack the Deck for FemTech Annual Census – https://www.bit.ly/3eCE0LE. As the Co-President and Chief Product Officer Jenny leads the product management, design and user research functions for Understood. After a decade of building innovative consumer products, she brings a user-centric and entrepreneurial perspective to her role as Chief Product Officer. With her specialty in launching and scaling consumer brands, Jenny also advises startups on how to build next-gen product experiences by applying a deeply empathetic approach to understanding and influencing user behavior. Prior to joining Understood, she led the launch of a new live-streamed, wearable-enabled fitness video product for fitness technology startup, ClassPass. Jenny holds an MBA and MA in Entrepreneurial Management from The University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School and Lauder Institute.
Move over WFH, hello 'work whenever': 94% of employees want to ditch the 9-to-5 for flexible schedules, new survey says
More workers value having flexible work hours than the ability to "work from anywhere," according to a new survey from Slack.
myscience.org
Landmark study calls for greater respect for teachers
The Australian Teachers’ Perceptions of their Work Report 2022 is a comprehensive national survey of more than 5000 teachers nation-wide. The key findings of this year’s report ( available here ) reveal;. 7 in 10 teachers don’t feel respected by the Australian public. 1 in 4 teachers...
bestcolleges.com
How to Become a Data Engineer: Steps, Skills, & Salary
Data engineering combines data science and software engineering disciplines. Data engineer jobs offer some of the most competitive salaries on the job market. Data engineers need at least a bachelor's in computer science, engineering, or a related field. Data engineers source, clean, and transform raw data to make it usable...
Study Finds That Robots Will Replace Humans In 47% Of Jobs, Causing The Feeling Of Job Insecurity
A recent article published in The Journal of Applied Psychology revealed results from a study that found that "increased exposure to robots leads to increased job insecurity." Additionally, this robot-related job insecurity is then connected to burnout and "workplace incivility." [i]
mmm-online.com
Biotech employees’ desire for freedom and flexibility is ‘here to stay,’ survey finds
Between the COVID-19 lockdown, the ‘Great Resignation’ and the complicated adoption of hybrid work, the motivations and desires of biotech employees are in flux. Most biotech employees continue to seek flexibility and freedom in their jobs, but employers are struggling to maintain connection and keep their employees engaged, according to a recent survey out of biotech hiring company Singular Talent.
ZDNet
Remote work is giving people more free time: Here's what they are doing with it
Many people now spend a lot less time commuting as a result of the shift to remote work. But what are they doing with that time previously spent going to and from the office?. Researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York have found that workers across multiple age brackets are sleeping more, pursuing more leisure activities, and cutting overall work hours.
Teaching self-regulation could help young students learn better
Self-regulation may be an important skill that young students can learn. A new study from Germany implements a training module that aims to teach self-regulation in first grade students. Students who were taught this module had improved reading scores and ability, and even had a higher chance of opting into...
