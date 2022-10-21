Read full article on original website
Halloween events happening around Wichita Falls
Halloween is only 10 days away, and lots of events are planned to keep you busy!
Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard
I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
Hibiscus Cafe expands after 23 years in business
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For more than two decades the owners of Hibiscus Cafe have been dishing out delectable Greek cuisine from a small building across from the base. After 23 years in their former location, the owners decided they needed more space to accommodate all of the guests that walk through their doors each […]
Taco Darlin celebrates new location with ribbon cutting
After being downtown for almost ten years, Taco Darlin is taking its unique cuisine to a new location.
City to hold surplus auction
Wichita falls (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls will be putting up hundreds of surplus items for auction. The auction will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the City Central Services Complex on Seymour Highway. Items up for bid will include vehicles, equipment , furniture as well as unclaimed […]
Texas man calls 911 to check phone service and is arrested for tampering
A man who said he dialed 9-1-1 to see if his phone had cell service ended up in jail when police said they found a suspected broken meth pipe in a sink.
7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions over the weekend with beneficial rainfall to kick off the workweek
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, mostly clear skies and breezy at times with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s. On Saturday, near-critical fire weather conditions with record highs on-the-line as temperatures soar to 92-94°. Winds will increase out of the southwest at at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts. Please do your part in reducing the risk of grass fires from breaking out.
Residents push back on transit center location
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council held a public hearing to discuss the proposed location of the new transit center. Tony Layton has been serving the community with his prosthetics clinic for the past 25 years. He’s worried the proposed transit center location will disrupt his business, which is located right next door, at the corner of 1st and B avenue.
One hospitalized in Sunday night shooting
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and emergency medics responded to a call of gunshots near downtown Sunday night. According to officers at the scene, around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of gunshot victims in an alleyway between 14th and 15th near Holliday Street. One person was transported to the hospital with gunshot […]
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
Motorcyclist identified in Wichita Falls fatal crash
The motorcyclist in Wichita Falls' 17th vehicle crash-related death.
Parts of Southwest Parkway shut down as crews work fatal wreck
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Parts of Southwest Parkway have been shut down as crews work a wreck. Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, Wichita Falls first responders received a call about a major wreck at the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Taft Boulevard. Arriving on scene, first responders found a Ford pickup and […]
Nearly 1,800 fentanyl pills seized by Wichita Falls police
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving a search warrant, Wichita Falls police seized nearly 1,800 pills of fentanyl. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, the Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations United served a warrant at the Nature Inn and Suites in the 4500 block of Kell West Boulevard. After entering the room, officers seized 1,790 […]
Firefighters battle early-morning blaze
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department worked the scene of a structure fire near downtown early Saturday morning. According to WFFD fire investigator, James Gowen, On October 22, 2022, around 7 a.m., WFFD responded to a house fire on Holliday Street. They found a structure between 14th and 15th Street, near the […]
Burkburnett police say victim was not shot
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett police released new information about a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon. According to their Facebook page, On October 19, 2022, around 1:30 p.m., officers from the Burkburnett police department were sent to the 1300 block of Sheppard Road for a possible shooting. During their investigation, it was discovered the victim was not […]
Traffic diverted after Lawton crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Traffic was diverted Friday evening after a two-car crash on Lee Boulevard. It happened just after 7 at southwest Lee and 2nd street. There officials say a car headed east on Lee reared ended another car. Traffic from Lee was diverted to southwest 3rd street as crews...
Man jailed after high-speed pursuit
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man after an alleged vehicle pursuit Friday night. According to the arrest affidavit, on Oct. 21, 2022, just before 11 p.m., a Wichita County Deputy was on Old Jacksboro Highway near Central Freeway when they saw a silver four-door Kia driving without a front license plate. […]
Jury finds Manuel Mendoza guilty
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Manuel Mendoza was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault and two counts of indecency with a child by contact after the jury deliberated for several hours in the 78th District Court Friday night. Jurors began deliberating about 3:20 Friday afternoon and came back with a verdict shortly after 7 p.m.Mendoza was […]
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB suffers narrow loss after strong start
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons (3-5, 2-4) lost 24-23 against Midwestern State after starting the game up 14-0 after the first quarter. They failed to score a touchdown the rest of the way. The Mustangs kicked a 42-yard game-winning field goal with nine seconds left for their first lead of the game. The […]
