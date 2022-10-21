LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, mostly clear skies and breezy at times with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s. On Saturday, near-critical fire weather conditions with record highs on-the-line as temperatures soar to 92-94°. Winds will increase out of the southwest at at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts. Please do your part in reducing the risk of grass fires from breaking out.

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO