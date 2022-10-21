ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
KLAW 101

Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard

I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Hibiscus Cafe expands after 23 years in business

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For more than two decades the owners of Hibiscus Cafe have been dishing out delectable Greek cuisine from a small building across from the base. After 23 years in their former location, the owners decided they needed more space to accommodate all of the guests that walk through their doors each […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

City to hold surplus auction

Wichita falls (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls will be putting up hundreds of surplus items for auction. The auction will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the City Central Services Complex on Seymour Highway. Items up for bid will include vehicles, equipment , furniture as well as unclaimed […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions over the weekend with beneficial rainfall to kick off the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, mostly clear skies and breezy at times with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s. On Saturday, near-critical fire weather conditions with record highs on-the-line as temperatures soar to 92-94°. Winds will increase out of the southwest at at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts. Please do your part in reducing the risk of grass fires from breaking out.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Residents push back on transit center location

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council held a public hearing to discuss the proposed location of the new transit center. Tony Layton has been serving the community with his prosthetics clinic for the past 25 years. He’s worried the proposed transit center location will disrupt his business, which is located right next door, at the corner of 1st and B avenue.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

One hospitalized in Sunday night shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and emergency medics responded to a call of gunshots near downtown Sunday night. According to officers at the scene, around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of gunshot victims in an alleyway between 14th and 15th near Holliday Street. One person was transported to the hospital with gunshot […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Nearly 1,800 fentanyl pills seized by Wichita Falls police

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving a search warrant, Wichita Falls police seized nearly 1,800 pills of fentanyl. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, the Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations United served a warrant at the Nature Inn and Suites in the 4500 block of Kell West Boulevard. After entering the room, officers seized 1,790 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Firefighters battle early-morning blaze

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department worked the scene of a structure fire near downtown early Saturday morning. According to WFFD fire investigator, James Gowen, On October 22, 2022, around 7 a.m., WFFD responded to a house fire on Holliday Street. They found a structure between 14th and 15th Street, near the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Burkburnett police say victim was not shot

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett police released new information about a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon. According to their Facebook page, On October 19, 2022, around 1:30 p.m., officers from the Burkburnett police department were sent to the 1300 block of Sheppard Road for a possible shooting. During their investigation, it was discovered the victim was not […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
kswo.com

Traffic diverted after Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Traffic was diverted Friday evening after a two-car crash on Lee Boulevard. It happened just after 7 at southwest Lee and 2nd street. There officials say a car headed east on Lee reared ended another car. Traffic from Lee was diverted to southwest 3rd street as crews...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Man jailed after high-speed pursuit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man after an alleged vehicle pursuit Friday night. According to the arrest affidavit, on Oct. 21, 2022, just before 11 p.m., a Wichita County Deputy was on Old Jacksboro Highway near Central Freeway when they saw a silver four-door Kia driving without a front license plate. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Jury finds Manuel Mendoza guilty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Manuel Mendoza was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault and two counts of indecency with a child by contact after the jury deliberated for several hours in the 78th District Court Friday night. Jurors began deliberating about 3:20 Friday afternoon and came back with a verdict shortly after 7 p.m.Mendoza was […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB suffers narrow loss after strong start

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons (3-5, 2-4) lost 24-23 against Midwestern State after starting the game up 14-0 after the first quarter. They failed to score a touchdown the rest of the way. The Mustangs kicked a 42-yard game-winning field goal with nine seconds left for their first lead of the game. The […]
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy