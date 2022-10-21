Read full article on original website
The Power of Print: How to Land More Clients and Increase Your Sales
Even though technology is advancing at an incredibly fast pace, multiple studies show that regardless of the time we spend on our screens, more than 81% of people (at least in the USA) prefer to read or view images on print rather than on a digital screen. Print provides a...
Kwiketta Helps Mac Users Run Intel Photoshop on Apple Silicon
Kwiketta is a new free application that can launch Photoshop directly under Rosetta (the Intel Processor Emulation on Apple Silicon M1 and M2 Macs) and hands all files opened with it to Photoshop, letting creatives continue using legacy plugins and add-ons. The new program is designed for creatives who are...
Atomos Has Developed a New 8K Camera Sensor
Atomos has announced that it has successfully developed a new 8K video sensor for use in cinema cameras and is currently evaluating the logistics for commercial release. The news was shared in an announcement to investors earlier this month but has thus far otherwise flown under the radar, which is somewhat strange given the enormity of the reveal. Atomos doesn’t provide much detail, but does say that it has completed the development of an in-house “world-class” 8K video sensor that will allow video cameras to shoot in ultra-high resolution.
The LensPen ‘Smarty’ is a Lens Cleaning Tool for Smartphones
LensPen has announced a new smartphone-specific lens cleaning tool called Smarty, which features the company’s same proprietary carbon cleaning technology that it designed for full-size camera lenses but shrinks it down to a size better suited to smartphone cameras. LensPen says that for more than 25 years, its products...
KineCAM: A DIY Instant Camera That Creates Animated Photos
The KineCAM is an instant camera-inspired “DIY” device that allows users to capture and create “animated” photographs (of physical GIFs) in the form of a kinegram. This interesting project presented earlier this year at SIGGRAPH 2022 was based on and built around a Raspberry Pi has been designed by MIT Ph.D. students Ticha Sethapakdi, Mackenzie Leake, Catalina Monsalve Rodriguez, Miranda J. Cai, and Stefanie Mueller. It shoots multiple images in a sequence that then prints out a single kinegram using thermal paper from a built-in printer.
MacOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.1 are Finally Available
MacOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.1 updates are finally here, and both are focused on multitasking and productivity. Stage Manager, the big multitasking update that actually set back iPadOS’s release, is available on both software updates. It moves windows not being worked on to the side while keeping the active window open in the center. For the iPad, this is the first time it’s possible to have multiple overlapping windows open at the same time at all. But, the feature reportedly needed more time in the oven before moving iPadOS 16 from beta to full release, according to Engadget. In fact, the update isn’t technically iPadOS 16. It’s 16.1, a minor distinction but one that further illustrates the need for extra care before a public rollout.
Kenko Tokina’s Three New Compact Telephoto Primes for APS-C Cameras
Kenko Tokina has announced three prime reflex telephoto lenses for APS-C cameras; a 300mm, a 600mm, and a 900mm. The trio of new manual focus lenses will fit on various APS-C mounts and are described as “ultra-lightweight and ultra-compact.” The new glass lineup is being called the SZ Pro series.
Hands-On with the New Leica M6: Rediscovering Film Photography
Film isn’t dead yet. That’s the obvious message behind Leica digging up its roots and reimagining its storied M6 rangefinder film camera from 1984 and releasing a brand new variant in 2022. If you’ve been on the fence about film, or left it long ago, this might be...
