MacOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.1 updates are finally here, and both are focused on multitasking and productivity. Stage Manager, the big multitasking update that actually set back iPadOS’s release, is available on both software updates. It moves windows not being worked on to the side while keeping the active window open in the center. For the iPad, this is the first time it’s possible to have multiple overlapping windows open at the same time at all. But, the feature reportedly needed more time in the oven before moving iPadOS 16 from beta to full release, according to Engadget. In fact, the update isn’t technically iPadOS 16. It’s 16.1, a minor distinction but one that further illustrates the need for extra care before a public rollout.

1 DAY AGO