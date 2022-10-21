ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Scores from every ECI sectional round 1 football game

By Robby General and Gus Martin, Muncie Star Press
 4 days ago

The first round of the Indiana high school football postseason is behind us.

Check out which East Central Indiana teams won and lost and check out updates from every game:

Be sure to refresh this page to get live updates.

East Central Indiana sectional round 1 football schedule

  • Huntington North 47, Muncie Central 21
  • Western 44, Jay County 0
  • New Castle 21, Beech Grove 12
  • Yorktown 10, Delta 7
  • Bluffton 42, Blackford 14
  • Shenandoah 41, Indianapolis Ritter 0
  • Lapel 49, Winchester 19
  • Hagerstown 39, Wes-Del 7

East Central Indiana high school football sectional 1st round live updates

Pregame reading: Recapping Week 9, Player of the Week, sectional preview and more

POTW: Yorktown's Kolton Nanko is 2022's first back-to-back ECI football Player of the Week

Week 9 rundown Scores, stats from every Week 9 East Central Indiana football game

More: After a strong September, Yorktown football looking to regain its "energy" before playoffs

Sectional draw: Pairings, takeaways for East Central Indiana football teams

Photo galleries, highlights from 2022 season

Week 1

Week 2

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

Week 7

Week 9

