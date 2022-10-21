Scores from every ECI sectional round 1 football game
The first round of the Indiana high school football postseason is behind us.
Check out which East Central Indiana teams won and lost and check out updates from every game:
East Central Indiana sectional round 1 football schedule
- Huntington North 47, Muncie Central 21
- Western 44, Jay County 0
- New Castle 21, Beech Grove 12
- Yorktown 10, Delta 7
- Bluffton 42, Blackford 14
- Shenandoah 41, Indianapolis Ritter 0
- Lapel 49, Winchester 19
- Hagerstown 39, Wes-Del 7
