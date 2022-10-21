An adrenaline-loving 90-year-old woman is urging people to stop seeing old age as a barrier to doing things they’ve always dreamed of.Mercy Baggs, from Wiltshire, has previously skydived twice, at ages 77 and 89, despite undergoing surgery to remove two tumours from her spine in 2007.The former police officer was left struggling to work following the operation but was determined to not let her life “stagnate”.Baggs is now sharing her experiences as part of a new campaign by food delivery service Wiltshire Farm Foods, offering people over the age of 55 a chance to complete bucket list items.In collaboration...

4 DAYS AGO