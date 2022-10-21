ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

See how ths family of 8 navigates life in an RV

With eight people living under one roof, Floshea (@floshea_harrigan) and Kalil Harrigan’s fifth-wheel RV gives a whole new meaning to the term “full house.” On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their lively family’s RV, proving home is really where the heart is.
Adrenaline-loving woman who plans to skydive aged 95 says ‘life begins at 60’

An adrenaline-loving 90-year-old woman is urging people to stop seeing old age as a barrier to doing things they’ve always dreamed of.Mercy Baggs, from Wiltshire, has previously skydived twice, at ages 77 and 89, despite undergoing surgery to remove two tumours from her spine in 2007.The former police officer was left struggling to work following the operation but was determined to not let her life “stagnate”.Baggs is now sharing her experiences as part of a new campaign by food delivery service Wiltshire Farm Foods, offering people over the age of 55 a chance to complete bucket list items.In collaboration...

