Read full article on original website
Related
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
foxbaltimore.com
'Here to take him home again': Family searching for new dog makes incredible find
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A family looking to adopt a new dog was reunited with their lost pet in Fairfax County, Virginia last week. The family perused through adoption kennels at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter recently but no particular pup caught their eye, the shelter posted on Facebook.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Alexandria, VA
Take a glimpse at America's history and visit Alexandria, Virginia. This city is an excellent destination for history buffs and architecture lovers. Primarily known for its rich colonial history, the landscape of Old Town Alexandria is made up of Colonial-era buildings and cobblestone lanes, which are home to outstanding arts and culture, award-winning restaurants, and thriving neighborhood businesses.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Take a Weekend Trip to One of These Enchanting Airbnbs
Every now and then, we all need a break—especially if that break comes in the form of a weekend trip. Looking for a new place to go? Let these charming Airbnbs within driving distance of Arlington serve as your next destination or spark some ideas for a future journey.
theburn.com
Persian pastry shop opens today in Old Ashburn
A new Persian-style pastry shop is ready for primetime in Ashburn. It’s called Four Season Pastry and it’s set up shop along Ashburn Road in the Old Ashburn neighborhood. The Burn first told readers about Four Season back in April. A new retail and office building next door to The Wining Butcher had been constructed and the pastry shop was one of the first tenants signed.
arlnow.com
Shucktoberfest beer and oyster fest returns to Shirlington this weekend
The annual Shucktoberfest oyster and craft beer festival is returning to Shirlington this weekend, complete with a number of road closures. The 5th annual event is taking place in Shirlington from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. It will feature local breweries, food and oyster tents and local vendors, and is being billed as family- and dog-friendly.
WTOP
19th-century ship ‘Pride of Baltimore II’ open for tours in Old Town Alexandria
Visitors to Old Town Alexandria this weekend can climb aboard a modern reproduction of the early 19th-century tall ship, the Pride of Baltimore II. Free deck tours are offered through Sunday evening for the vessel that’s become the figurehead of the Star Spangled Banner Trail. The stop in Alexandria is in partnership with the National Park Service.
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend October 21 – October 23
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Visit artists in their studios, watch them work, participate in activities, and purchase art – just as the fabulous fall foliage is erupting in color. Frankenstein. Friday, October 21...
Peet’s Coffee Acknowledges Regret at Closing Silver Spring Location
Peet’s Coffee has officially acknowledged the closing of the downtown Silver Spring location, which staff was told about last week. “Closing one of our coffee bars is never an easy decision,” reads an email from the company to the Source. “We know the Silver Spring store was part of the daily routine of so many and we deeply regret that our lease came to an end.
mocoshow.com
Pama Thai Now Open in Park Potomac
Last December we let you know that Kruba Thai would be coming to Park Potomac. Instead, Pama Thai has arrived. The new Thai restaurant comes from the owners of Kruba Thai, which has a location at 301 Water St. near Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Their menu offers traditional Thai dishes, but we are told will not offer sushi like DC”s Kruba Thai (aside from one appetizer roll). Pama Thai had a soft opening earlier in the week and has since listed that it will be open from 11:00am-9:30pm, 7 days a week. It is located at the former Wine Harvest location at 12525 Park Potomac Ave B.
theburn.com
Kailee Horvath is Miss Virginia USA — and a local first responder
For Kailee Horvath, 23, helping protect people runs in the family. Her father, Julius, signed on with the Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department more than 20 years ago and served as a rescue chief for a time. Her brother, Alex, is a professional firefighter with the city of Fairfax while also volunteering in Ashburn.
theburn.com
Local Provisions aiming for January opening in Sterling
We’ve got a quick update on a new local restaurant that represents a sort of beacon of light to several Loudoun County neighborhoods. We’re talking about Local Provisions, which is under construction currently at the Cascades Marketplace shopping center. The folks bringing Local Provisions to Loudoun posted a...
mocoshow.com
Vietfood, a Vietnamese Restaurant, to Open in Twinbrook Center
Vietfood, a Vietnamnese restaurant that currently operates as a stall called Viet Kitchen in Rockville’s Pike Kitchen, will be moving to a new location at The Twinbrook Center in Rockville. It will be taking over a 1,500 SF space that was previously occupied by Asia Market., according to the brochure for the shopping center by klnb. An opening date is not yet available.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
mocoshow.com
BB.Q Chicken and Beer Now Open in Plaza Del Mercado
BB.Q Chicken is now open at 2235 Bel Pre Rd in Plaza Del Mercado (Silver Spring). It has been over a year and a half since we announced that it would replace Fu Lin Restaurant, which closed on February 21st, 2021. BB.Q Chicken, a global chain of restaurants offering Korean fried chicken and more, has another Montgomery County location at 9712 Traville Gateway Dr in Rockville.
theburn.com
Dolce & Ciabatta to open new location in Leesburg next week
The long awaited opening of the second Dolce & Ciabatta location in Leesburg has officially been announced. The new bakery and restaurant will open next Thursday, October 27. The popular bakery has taken over the farmer Cici’s Pizza spot in the Fort Evans Plaza II shopping center. That’s at the intersection in Fort Evans Rod NE and Battlefield Parkway NE.
Half the population of a Virginia high school is mysteriously out sick
Stafford High School, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, remains open as officials look into the main cause of the outbreak.
Alexandria to give people $500 monthly as part of pilot program
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A new pilot program coming to Alexandria could mean an extra $500 in the wallets of people across the city. The ARISE pilot is a guaranteed income program that city officials hope can help ease disparities and help uplift members of the Alexandria community both financially and in other […]
Alexandria guaranteed income program will provide people with $500 every month for 2 years
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A guaranteed income pilot program in Alexandria, that is launching soon, will provide select residents with $500 every month for two years. The Virginia city announced Thursday that the application period for Alexandria's Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) will be available online starting on Oct. 31 through Nov. 9, 2022.
Garage and contents engulfed in flames Friday in Carroll County
A couple and their dog are safe following a garage fire that erupted in Carroll County Friday. The fire started just before 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Old New Windsor Pike in Westminster.
Comments / 0