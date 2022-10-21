Here is what Southwest Austin, Dripping Springs residents need to know before early voting begins Oct. 24

Read full article on original website
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
What kind of mayor was Watson?
Kirk Watson, the highest-profile Democrat running to be Austin’s next mayor, has long ago been there, done that, and yet he wants another crack at leading city government. Which raises the question: what kind of a mayor was he before? And what does that portend for the city if he defeats the other five people running for the job?
First day of early voting brings over 35,000 ballots in Travis County
Austin Oaks Church brought in 1,488 Travis County voters on the first day of early voting. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Over 35,000 Travis County voters cast ballots on the first day of early voting, Oct. 24. The first day of early voting for the Nov. 8 election brought in 35,393 ballots,...
Travis County voters: Some things to know before early voting
Some voting information, like polling sites and ballot items, vary by county. Here's a guide to early voting in Travis County.
Travis County seeks to expand internet access with St. David’s Foundation grant
Travis County Commissioners, along with St. David's Foundation and city of Austin officials, held a press conference Oct. 25 to announce their partnership. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Officials with Travis County and St. David’s Foundation are partnering to bridge the digital divide between the internet and Travis County families. “Together,...
Travis County voter turnout on first day of early voting up compared to 2021
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the 2022 November election is underway, and voter turnout for the first day in Travis County was better than last year. Monday, Oct. 24, kicked off early voting for the Nov. 8 election. The Travis County Clerk's Office reported that, between in-person voting and mail-in ballots received, 3.99% of registered voters have already cast their votes. A total of 25,343 people voted in person on Monday, with nine limited ballots and 10,041 mail-in ballots recorded on Monday as well.
Once ‘lifeless’ downtown district transformed into health care hub
Waterloo Park is one of the new additions to the innovation district. (Courtesy Waterloo Greenway Conservancy) Five years ago, the now demolished University Medical Center Brackenridge sat empty; plans to close the Frank Erwin Center were well in the works; and Waterloo Greenway, then called Waller Creek Conservancy, had just broken ground on the Waterloo Park project.
Election Q&A: Austin ISD District 6 candidates
Meet the Austin ISD District 6 candidates. (Courtesy Andrew Gonzales, Geronimo Rodriguez/Community Impact) Five of Austin ISD's ten school board seats are up for election this November. Four of the five races—district 1, 4, 6 and at-large place 9—feature two candidates. The incumbents for place 1 and 9...
ktswblog.net
Mark Jones candidate for Hays County Judge
Mark Jones is a Republican candidate for County Judge in the upcoming 2022 election. Jones was born and raised in Buda, Texas. Jones is currently finishing up his third term as Hays County Commissioner for Precinct 2. Jones has been a resident of Hays County for over 50 years. Jones’...
Austin mayor, half of city council up for election
More than 30 candidates are competing for a council seat at City Hall, located on Second Street downtown. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is poised for its most significant turnover in nearly a decade as the city continues to confront questions surrounding affordability, public safety, mobility and growth. Several...
Here is what Central Austin voters need to know before early voting begins Oct. 24
Early voting runs Oct. 24-Nov. 4 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and voters in Central Austin are able to cast ballots in a number of races. Below is a guide to what is on the ballot, including links to Q&A's with local candidates as well as information on where to vote.
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
Here is what Cedar Park, Leander residents need to know about voting in Nov. 8 election
Residents in Williamson and Travis counties may cast their ballots at any polling location in the county in which they are registered to vote. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting runs Oct. 24-Nov. 4 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and voters in the Cedar Park and Leander area are able to cast ballots in a number of races.
Here is everything to know about voting in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle for the Nov. 8 election
Early voting begins Oct. 24 at select polling locations. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Editor's note: an earlier version of this story left out Proposition A from the city of San Marcos ballot. Early voting will start Oct. 24 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and Hays County voters will vote on...
Here’s what Lake Travis-Westlake area residents need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections
Early voting begins on Oct. 24 at select polling locations. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) During early voting from Oct. 24-Nov. 4 and regular voting on Nov. 8, residents will have the opportunity to vote on several local, state and federal races. Only candidates in contested elections are included in the following sample ballot, but information on all races can be found on the Travis County Clerk's website.
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for Beto
The Austin Statesman is the third major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
Hays County public defender's office contract that was expected in August not yet ready
The Hays County Commissioners will vote on the public defender's office contract Nov. 22. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County commissioners were set to receive an update on the status of the county's public defender's office Oct. 25, five months after selecting Neighborhood Defender Service, Inc. to take on that challenge. However, there was not much of an update at the meeting that drew several community members who spoke in favor of the public defender's office and asked why there has not been much progress.
Austin police past and present sound alarm on ripple effects of defunding police: 'It's crushing morale'
Members of the Austin Police Department past and present told Fox News Digital that morale has cratered and policing has been hampered after the city defunded the police.
Here is what Georgetown residents need to know about voting in the Nov. 8 election
Residents in Williamson County may cast their ballot at any county-run polling location. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting runs Oct. 24-Nov. 4 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and voters in Georgetown are able to cast ballots in a number of races. Below is a guide to what is on...
Williamson County Transformative Justice Program receives $1M federal grant
The Williamson County Commissioners Court heard from officials Oct. 25 about the Transformative Justice Program. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for its Transformative Justice Program, four years after starting the diversion initiative meant to keep young people charged with nonviolent felonies from reoffending.
Hays County prepares for first day of early voting; here’s what’s on the ballot
Monday is the first day of early voting, and this year's ballot is filled with a variety of issues voters will decide on.
