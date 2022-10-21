FRANKLIN - For a lot of people, the pandemic gave them a chance to explore, but for one couple it doubled their passions.Beth and Pat Downing are longtime pharmacists who met in college."It's a lot of chemistry, you know mostly chemistry, and fortunately I had a lab partner who was helpful," Pat told WBZ-TV.From there, they went on to run the McClellan Drug Store in Lee, out in western Massachusetts. It's one of the oldest drug stores in the state. Time passed and they decided to pivot. Pat always wanted to open a distillery."So then in 2018, he went to...

FRANKLIN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO