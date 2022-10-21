Read full article on original website
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night SkiesDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
theweektoday.com
Onlookers ‘blown away’ by Marion glass blowing demonstration
MARION — With a 5,000 degree flame and a twist of her wrist, glass artist Kim Savoie turned a glass tube into a paper-thin bubble within seconds. During a demonstration of glass-blowing techniques held outside of the Elizabeth Taber Library — and well away from any flammable structures — on Saturday, Oct. 22, Savoie showed onlookers the art and science behind glass working.
theweektoday.com
Wareham High students arrive in style to homecoming dance
Wareham High School students arrived in style to the school Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 22. The night was an opportunity for students to show off their finest fashions, from trendy prom dresses to glamorous floor-length gowns to goth and alternative looks. Some students took advantage of the Halloween season...
theweektoday.com
Wareham High School Craft Fair looking for vendors
The Wareham High School DECA is looking for vendors for its first-ever craft fair, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artisans, photographers, printers, jewelers, potters, florists, soap makers, candle makers, designers and all other local crafters are encouraged to fill out the vendor form available at www.warehamdeca.com. Each vendor space costs $50, and table rental costs $10. There will be raffles, prizes and more.
theweektoday.com
Sensational School Spirit at Wareham High
“We can’t hear you,” yelled the Wareham High School senior class at the rival juniors during the cheering contest. But they were both drowned out by the high-pitched screams of eighth-graders, who won the contest hands down. The pep rally capped off a spirit week filled with costumes,...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
independentri.com
In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
A Scituate couple bought a storied Vermont inn during the pandemic
The property's culinary program is overseen by James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Schlow. After working in the insurance industry for decades, Mary Lou Ricci and Tim Hall completely changed careers during the pandemic when they bought a storied Vermont inn. “I had always thought in the back of my mind...
Charming Boutique Hotel in Cape Cod Is a New England Dream
This makes for the ultimate fall getaway.
2 pharmacists turn old mill into thriving distillery in Franklin
FRANKLIN - For a lot of people, the pandemic gave them a chance to explore, but for one couple it doubled their passions.Beth and Pat Downing are longtime pharmacists who met in college."It's a lot of chemistry, you know mostly chemistry, and fortunately I had a lab partner who was helpful," Pat told WBZ-TV.From there, they went on to run the McClellan Drug Store in Lee, out in western Massachusetts. It's one of the oldest drug stores in the state. Time passed and they decided to pivot. Pat always wanted to open a distillery."So then in 2018, he went to...
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in New Bedford (MA)
New Bedford is a city situated in Bristol County, Massachusetts, United States. In 2020, it had a population of 95,355. The city has a unique maritime history and rich cultural and artistic roots. It is a premier fishing port in the United States. The ancient whaling city has many exciting and unique things to offer.
theweektoday.com
Community supports boatyard, Kaisers at Bay Club fundraiser
MATTAPOISETT — Friends, family and supporters of the Mattapoisett Boatyard gathered at the Bay Club on Thursday, Oct. 20 for a fundraiser to support the 60-year-old family business. The fundraising event was the culmination of a nearly three-month effort by local couple David and Susan Horne to raise money...
GoLocalProv
Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station
In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
Haunted Tunnel in Massachusetts Is Full of Ghostly Activity
What happened here is just so sad.
How Many Risotto Balls Can You Eat? This New Bedford Italian Restaurant Is Ready for the Challenge
It's restaurant week here on Fun 107 and the food has been flowing from the kitchens like Niagara Falls. I'll be honest, I have a love/hate relationship with restaurant week, but I'll never say no to working it. I'm sure you're asking yourself: "Gazelle, how could you hate being fed food from some of the best restaurants here on the SouthCoast for five days straight?" and I'll tell you to talk to my waistline.
A Mass. State Trooper Surprised a Grieving Swansea Family With the Most Selfless Gift
What the world truly needs is more feel-good stories and this one deserves some recognition. On Wednesday, October 19th, a mom of two by the name of Melissa Afonso watched her youngest daughter Sofia get picked up for school by her good friend Julie Kubicek (her daughter attends the same school as Sofia). Kubicek is close with the Afonso family and helps bring the kids to E.S. Brown Elementary in Swansea every morning. Coincidentally, her husband is Trooper Joe Kubicek who had quite the surprise for Sofia that also meant the world to Afonso.
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?
Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
speedonthewater.com
‘Timeless’ New Outerlimits SV 50 Headed For Rigging
On the road this week bound for engine and interior installation at Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats in Bristol, R.I., a new SV 50 sportboat already is an attention-grabber thanks to its molten red graphics. For Stephen Miles of Kentucky-based Stephen Miles Design, such a fiery paintjob is the perfect match for the muscular 50-footer.
rimonthly.com
A Former Barge Is Set to Become Warren’s Newest Restaurant
Rhode Islanders love the water. So much, in fact, that a Warren restaurant owner is betting a former barge-turned-storage facility is the perfect location to attract diners looking to chow down on some burgers and brews. Sam Glynn, the owner of Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, purchased the former storage facility...
GoLocalProv
An Apple Pie Burger, Pizzas, and More - Here’s Blackie’s New Seasonal Menu
Blackie's in Smithfield this week unveiled its new seasonal menu. The neighborhood eatery -- known for its extensive and innovative offerings featuring gluten-free and vegan fare -- brought back some favorites, and also introduced some new items to customers. Blackies's writes:. "we’re so excited to share the new fall/winter menu...
