'Cabinet of Curiosities' shows off Guillermo del Toro's eclectic vision of horror
As a horror maestro and auteur, Guillermo del Toro has earned the right to his moment in the spotlight -- in this case presiding on camera, Alfred Hitchcock style, over "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities." It's only too bad that this eight-episode Netflix horror anthology lacks the verve of the director's cinematic work, with episodes that feature monstrous special effects but half-baked stories that don't really draw blood.
‘A Friend of the Family’: Mckenna Grace on the Emotional Demands of Playing Jan Broberg
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for A Friend of the Family Episode 6, “Son of Perdition.”]. In A Friend of the Family Episode 6, Robert “B” Berchtold (played by an intentionally unsettling Jake Lacy) took his obsession with Mckenna Grace‘s Jan Broberg public, telling his wife, Gayle (Lio Tipton) and everyone around him that he intends to marry a teenager.
‘The Patient’ Finale: Domhnall Gleeson on Sam’s Ending, Giving Alan Credit & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Patient finale, “The Cantor’s Husband.”]. There isn’t a happy ending for The Patient.
‘First Wives Club’: BET+ Unveils Season 3 Trailer & Premiere Date (VIDEO)
First Wives Club will officially return to BET+ for Season 3 beginning Thursday, November 17th with additional episodes dropping each week. The series, based on the 1996 movie of the same title, stars Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau, Michelle Mitchenor, RonReaco Lee, and Mark Tallman. In season 3, the tight-knit group...
HBO Max’s Arkham Asylum Series Recruits Antonio Campos as Showrunner
The as-yet-to-be-titled Arkham Asylum series at HBO Max has added Antonio Campos as showrunner. According to Variety, sources say that Campos will direct and serve as showrunner/executive producer on The Batman spinoff series. Most recently, Campos was the writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner on HBO‘s The Staircase.
Roush Review: Perils of Paradise in a Sicilian ‘The White Lotus’
A guarantee: You’re going to want to book a trip to Sicily, pronto, after devouring the dazzling new season of HBO’s The White Lotus. Let’s just hope you get an upgrade when it comes to your traveling companions. Once again, Emmy-winning writer-director Mike White gathers a fascinating...
‘It’s a Tragicomic Project’: Andrea Kleine Talks ‘The End Is Not What I Thought It Would Be’
Andrea Kleine was supposed to perform at The Chocolate Factory Theater in New York when the pandemic put a halt to her plans. Together with her partner, musician Bobby Previte, she decided to move into the venue and continue as planned. This time, without an audience. “When we first moved into the theater, we were so giddy. We were so happy to be doing something, anything. Many of my friends were actually jealous,” she recalls. Now, the filmed account of that adventure, “The End Is Not What I Thought It Would Be,” is heading to Czech documentary fest Ji.hlava. Made with the...
Kevin Bacon joins the MCU in 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Kevin Bacon is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as...Kevin Bacon. In a move that's sure to make the 'six degrees of Kevin Bacon' game even easier, the "Footloose" star is featured in the new trailer for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," alongside franchise stars Dave Bautista (Drax) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis).
DC Has Found Its Answer to Disney's Kevin Feige
As we explained recently, the company now known as Warner Bros. Discovery has had a DC problem for a while now.
