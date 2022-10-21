Read full article on original website
theweektoday.com
Wareham High School Craft Fair looking for vendors
The Wareham High School DECA is looking for vendors for its first-ever craft fair, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artisans, photographers, printers, jewelers, potters, florists, soap makers, candle makers, designers and all other local crafters are encouraged to fill out the vendor form available at www.warehamdeca.com. Each vendor space costs $50, and table rental costs $10. There will be raffles, prizes and more.
theweektoday.com
Onlookers ‘blown away’ by Marion glass blowing demonstration
MARION — With a 5,000 degree flame and a twist of her wrist, glass artist Kim Savoie turned a glass tube into a paper-thin bubble within seconds. During a demonstration of glass-blowing techniques held outside of the Elizabeth Taber Library — and well away from any flammable structures — on Saturday, Oct. 22, Savoie showed onlookers the art and science behind glass working.
theweektoday.com
Lions’ fall festival brought fun to families
MATTAPOISETT — Kids dressed in their Halloween best descended on Shipyard Park for the Mattapoisett Lions Club Fall Free Family Fun Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to Mattapoisett Lions Club Secretary Timothy Ray, the fall festival is one of the many ways the club gives back to the local community.
theweektoday.com
Wareham High students arrive in style to homecoming dance
Wareham High School students arrived in style to the school Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 22. The night was an opportunity for students to show off their finest fashions, from trendy prom dresses to glamorous floor-length gowns to goth and alternative looks. Some students took advantage of the Halloween season...
A Scituate couple bought a storied Vermont inn during the pandemic
The property's culinary program is overseen by James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Schlow. After working in the insurance industry for decades, Mary Lou Ricci and Tim Hall completely changed careers during the pandemic when they bought a storied Vermont inn. “I had always thought in the back of my mind...
newbedfordguide.com
Look WHOOOs back! Owl makes third visit to New England Wildlife Center after reinjuring himself
“This great horned owl was first admitted to the Cape Branch of the New England Wildlife Centers back in 2021 for a traumatic eye injury that required our veterinary team to have to remove the damaged eye. Fortunately, adult owls can still be released with only one eye if they...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Animal Shelter News
Meet Owl… she is a short haired, gray and white tabby who is around 2 years old. She was a former feral cat but now enjoys living the good life with a warm bed, daily meals served to her and lots of new friends! Owl is friendly but if you stop petting her she may swat…therefore, we would prefer she be adopted by someone who has previously owned cats and a home with no small children. She gets along with the other cats and she is up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
fallriverreporter.com
Family concerned, police searching, for local man that has gone missing
Family members are concerned, and police have begun searching, after a local man has gone missing. A “be on the lockout” was issued across the Fall River area for an Al Costa who hasn’t been seen since Friday morning. Family says that it is very unlike him.
The Giant Bison Head From New Bedford’s Libads Bar Has a New Home in Fall River
If you've ever been to Libads Bar & Grill back in the early 2000s, then get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane. On Friday, October 21st, The Michael and Maddie Show finished up restaruant week with our final destination- Dunny's BBQ, Burgers, and More. The Fall River staple had just completed their restoraiton project, turning their popular bar into more of a family dining experience.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 16-22
A house in Mashpee that sold for $6.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22. In total, 99 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $940,701, $570 per square foot.
theweektoday.com
Sensational School Spirit at Wareham High
“We can’t hear you,” yelled the Wareham High School senior class at the rival juniors during the cheering contest. But they were both drowned out by the high-pitched screams of eighth-graders, who won the contest hands down. The pep rally capped off a spirit week filled with costumes,...
Charming Boutique Hotel in Cape Cod Is a New England Dream
This makes for the ultimate fall getaway.
2 pharmacists turn old mill into thriving distillery in Franklin
FRANKLIN - For a lot of people, the pandemic gave them a chance to explore, but for one couple it doubled their passions.Beth and Pat Downing are longtime pharmacists who met in college."It's a lot of chemistry, you know mostly chemistry, and fortunately I had a lab partner who was helpful," Pat told WBZ-TV.From there, they went on to run the McClellan Drug Store in Lee, out in western Massachusetts. It's one of the oldest drug stores in the state. Time passed and they decided to pivot. Pat always wanted to open a distillery."So then in 2018, he went to...
How Many Risotto Balls Can You Eat? This New Bedford Italian Restaurant Is Ready for the Challenge
It's restaurant week here on Fun 107 and the food has been flowing from the kitchens like Niagara Falls. I'll be honest, I have a love/hate relationship with restaurant week, but I'll never say no to working it. I'm sure you're asking yourself: "Gazelle, how could you hate being fed food from some of the best restaurants here on the SouthCoast for five days straight?" and I'll tell you to talk to my waistline.
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighter graduates State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 21 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth
“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
newbedfordguide.com
“New Bedford dogs owners: Don’t get mad when I pepper spray your dog! Put them on a leash!!!”
“Just a quick PSA for the people of the south end. These 2 dogs right here are my everything! Whenever I leave the house they are always on a leash! I have never “lost” them or had them run off. In the past 6 months they have gone...
CNBC
Making $200,000 a year selling fresh fish in New England
Laura Foley Ramsden, 53, is a fourth generation fish mongress at Foley Fish in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Foley Fish was founded in 1906 by her great-grandfather and has been in the family since. In 2021, Ramsden and her husband sold the company to The Chefs' Warehouse. Laura became vice president of sales and made $200,000 a year.
capeandislands.org
A new study warns of miles of roads on South Coast and Cape Cod flooded during regular high tides
A new report finds that towns on the South Coast and part of the Cape will be severely impacted by flooding during regular high tides within the next 3 decades. The Trustees of Reservations looked at coastal communities surrounding Buzzards Bay and Narragansett Bay. That includes 14 communities from Falmouth and Bourne to New Bedford and Fall River.
