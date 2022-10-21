Read full article on original website
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night SkiesDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
theweektoday.com
Wareham High School Craft Fair looking for vendors
The Wareham High School DECA is looking for vendors for its first-ever craft fair, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artisans, photographers, printers, jewelers, potters, florists, soap makers, candle makers, designers and all other local crafters are encouraged to fill out the vendor form available at www.warehamdeca.com. Each vendor space costs $50, and table rental costs $10. There will be raffles, prizes and more.
theweektoday.com
Lions’ fall festival brought fun to families
MATTAPOISETT — Kids dressed in their Halloween best descended on Shipyard Park for the Mattapoisett Lions Club Fall Free Family Fun Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to Mattapoisett Lions Club Secretary Timothy Ray, the fall festival is one of the many ways the club gives back to the local community.
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighter graduates State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 21 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
theweektoday.com
Sensational School Spirit at Wareham High
“We can’t hear you,” yelled the Wareham High School senior class at the rival juniors during the cheering contest. But they were both drowned out by the high-pitched screams of eighth-graders, who won the contest hands down. The pep rally capped off a spirit week filled with costumes,...
theweektoday.com
Wareham High students arrive in style to homecoming dance
Wareham High School students arrived in style to the school Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 22. The night was an opportunity for students to show off their finest fashions, from trendy prom dresses to glamorous floor-length gowns to goth and alternative looks. Some students took advantage of the Halloween season...
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
theweektoday.com
Absentee rate at Wareham schools skyrockets due to pandemic
The percentage of “chronically absent” students in the Wareham School District has sharply increased since 2019, according to a report given by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Andrea Schwamb at Thursday, Oct. 20’s meeting of the Wareham School Committee. Schwamb and the School Committee attributed her report’s findings to...
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 16-22
A house in Mashpee that sold for $6.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22. In total, 99 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $940,701, $570 per square foot.
A Scituate couple bought a storied Vermont inn during the pandemic
The property's culinary program is overseen by James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Schlow. After working in the insurance industry for decades, Mary Lou Ricci and Tim Hall completely changed careers during the pandemic when they bought a storied Vermont inn. “I had always thought in the back of my mind...
theweektoday.com
Onlookers ‘blown away’ by Marion glass blowing demonstration
MARION — With a 5,000 degree flame and a twist of her wrist, glass artist Kim Savoie turned a glass tube into a paper-thin bubble within seconds. During a demonstration of glass-blowing techniques held outside of the Elizabeth Taber Library — and well away from any flammable structures — on Saturday, Oct. 22, Savoie showed onlookers the art and science behind glass working.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth
“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
newbedfordguide.com
Look WHOOOs back! Owl makes third visit to New England Wildlife Center after reinjuring himself
“This great horned owl was first admitted to the Cape Branch of the New England Wildlife Centers back in 2021 for a traumatic eye injury that required our veterinary team to have to remove the damaged eye. Fortunately, adult owls can still be released with only one eye if they...
kingstonthisweek.com
NEWS BRIEF: City of Pembroke asking residents to reduce water usage
In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, the City of Pembroke asks all residents to reduce water usage as much as possible starting immediately and until Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. The City of Pembroke said this is due to necessary infrastructure repairs and it thanks residents for their...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of October 24, 2022 – October 28, 2022
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of October 24, 2022 – October 28, 2022, and they are as follows:. • Contractor (KR Rezendes, Inc.) will continue roadway and sidewalk work at MassDOT’s Hathaway Triangle project located at the newly signalized intersection of Hathaway Rd x Nauset St.
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
fallriverreporter.com
Family concerned, police searching, for local man that has gone missing
Family members are concerned, and police have begun searching, after a local man has gone missing. A “be on the lockout” was issued across the Fall River area for an Al Costa who hasn’t been seen since Friday morning. Family says that it is very unlike him.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River roadwork and closures scheduled for the week of October 24th
Brow St. – Near intersection of Fifth St. Fifth St. – Mid to late week, near intersection of Hartwell St. Maple St. – Heading west from June St. towards N. Main St. Maple St. – Between Colfax St. and Beverly St. Progress St – Saturday work...
capecoddaily.com
Man injured at Bourne landfill
BOURNE – A man was injured at the Bourne Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) around 10 AM Friday. According to reports, the victim partially amputated a finger. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man injured at Bourne landfill appeared first on CapeCod.com.
How Many Risotto Balls Can You Eat? This New Bedford Italian Restaurant Is Ready for the Challenge
It's restaurant week here on Fun 107 and the food has been flowing from the kitchens like Niagara Falls. I'll be honest, I have a love/hate relationship with restaurant week, but I'll never say no to working it. I'm sure you're asking yourself: "Gazelle, how could you hate being fed food from some of the best restaurants here on the SouthCoast for five days straight?" and I'll tell you to talk to my waistline.
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers Strike
Are you a parent living in the cities of Malden and Haverhill in Massachusetts? Your child will be home with you on October 17 because teachers are on strike. It is unclear how long their absence from the classroom will last.
