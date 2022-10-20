Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
livelytimes.com
Bluegrass Blitz: John Reischman & the Jaybirds
Master of the mandolin John Reischman returns to intimate environs of The Myrna Loy in Helena with his talented bluegrass band, the Jaybirds, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The band’s Montana tour also takes them to Bozeman, Billings and Missoula. Reischman, often called the “mandolin master,” has been...
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Children’s Lovable Peppa Pig Is Coming To Missoula. Details Here
Peppa Pig, George, Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe are set to make a live appearance this November in Missoula. Your little ones are losing their minds. When I first ran across this news I didn't know what to think. It wouldn't normally be something I would tell the world, but then I realized I'm an adult who has adult friends who have children. I mentioned it in passing to a few of them, and you would have thought I told them Metallica was coming. It was kind of crazy. When I was a kid I wanted to see Motley Crue and maybe a live-action performance of Nightmare On Elm Street, but I digress.
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missoula Parks and Rec is Throwing a Party and You’re Invited
Missoula Parks and Recreation is throwing a party and everyone's invited. The Missoula Westside Park and Playground is having their grand opening celebration coming up on Saturday October 29th from 4p-6p. This is a playground and a play area that was designed by kids for kids. This will be an event for the entire family. With it being so close to Halloween costumes are encouraged. Food trucks are planning on being there for the event, the Pattee Wagon and the FFA Taco Truck serving up the eats. There will be a dance for the kiddos DJed by Coach Shane, he is known around these parts as the "Professor of Fun".
NBCMontana
Missoula invites community to participate in public summit
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County JEDI Network is inviting community members to participate in an inaugural summit. "Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity," is an opportunity to build community resilience through equity-minded approaches to challenging problems. The summit is slated for next Thursday and Friday on the University...
Iconic Montana Sporting Goods Company Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah-based sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
Missoula Volunteers Will Prepare 100,000 Meals for Montanans
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Friday is a very big day on the University of Montana campus as students and community volunteers will be busy all day packaging nearly 100,000 meals for hungry western Montana families. KGVO News spoke to Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of the Missoula County United Way...
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
Missoula JEDI Welcomes ‘Be Culture’ Founder James Whitfield
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula Community JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion) network will present ‘Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity’ featuring James Whitfield of ‘Be Culture’ in the UC Ballroom at the University of Montana on Thursday, October 27. KGVO News reached out...
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states to move to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them. According to Move Buddha, every city...
Missoula Tailgate Gets a Free First Taste Of Chick-Fil-A
If you went to catch the Griz play Idaho and were anywhere near the north end of the Adams Center on Campus drive, you might have scored a touchdown of your own. A free Chicken Sandwich. Grizzlies fans were surprised with a tailgate visit from the Chick-fil-A Mobile Kitchen, They...
The 4 Types of Halloween Super Fans in Missoula
I've always been a Halloween person, and maybe it's something you're born with. You don't choose the spooky life, the spooky life chooses you— and it seems the spooky life has chosen many Missoulians. There's so much to love about Halloween that different people can love it for different reasons, so here's a breakdown of each type of super fan you'll find in Missoula, Montana:
Sneak Peek: Undressing Montana History at Fort Missoula
The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will unveil a new exhibit on Friday, October 21st 2022 dedicated to what often gets overlooked and forgotten in the passage of time: clothing. Titled "Undressing History," the museum will allow visitors to see garments worn by historical figures as well as fashion senses that offer a window into Montana's history.
Fairfield Sun Times
Big Sky Rail Authority looks to restore Hiawatha rail back into Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Many of you may remember the North Coast Hiawatha rail, which used to run into Missoula allowing people to travel in Montana and was shut down in 1979. Some groups, like the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, are now pushing to bring it back. One of the...
Enjoy it While it Lasts, Snow Replacing Faux Montana Summer
It's been nearly a quarter of a century since Western Montana has seen an October this dry. But that's all going to change suddenly this weekend, so much so, that we could go from sun to snow. It's not unheard of for the Northwest to get storm protection from a...
Midtown Missoula Needs Your Help With The Masterplan Right Now!
It is a project that seems to have been going on forever, but the Missoula Midtown Master Plan will be heading to a final draft next year. You have a chance to add your feedback to the vision of Midtown Missoula. With the volume of input from the visioning workshop...
You Guys Like Weed and Magic? Of Course You Do. Check This Event
Outlandish events centered around weed culture have been popping up frequently ever since Marijuana has become legal in the state of Montana. Now there is a stoner magic show. seriously. It wasn't that long ago when you could do serious prison time for possessing Marijuana. Then, like magic, one day...
The One Chip Challenge Is Available Locally. This Won’t End Well.
Get yourself a mega pint of milk ready because the One Chip Challenge is now available at your local Montana convenience store. So get this. The other day I'm shopping around my local Holiday gas station and there sits a huge display featuring the Paqui one chip challenge. An old nemesis of mine. I don't know why, but I love super hot sauces and spicy foods. I tried this challenge many years ago, and I'm here to tell you, it lives up to the hype.
