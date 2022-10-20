Peppa Pig, George, Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe are set to make a live appearance this November in Missoula. Your little ones are losing their minds. When I first ran across this news I didn't know what to think. It wouldn't normally be something I would tell the world, but then I realized I'm an adult who has adult friends who have children. I mentioned it in passing to a few of them, and you would have thought I told them Metallica was coming. It was kind of crazy. When I was a kid I wanted to see Motley Crue and maybe a live-action performance of Nightmare On Elm Street, but I digress.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO