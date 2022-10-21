Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Three teens charged in connection to Paducah convenience store robbery
PADUCAH — Three teenagers have been arrested in Paducah after police say they stole from a local convenience store. The Paducah Police Department says the teens — ages 13, 16 and 17 — face criminal charges in connection to an incident at Superway on North 8th Street.
KFVS12
3 juveniles accused of robbing convenience store
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three juveniles are accused of robbing and stealing vaping products from a convenience store. According to Paducah police, the juveniles, ages 13, 17 and 16, were taken into custody on charges of robbery and theft by unlawful taking. They say the owner of Superway on N....
Magic 95.1
Marion man arrested in connection September shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion man has been arrested in connection to a Carbondale shooting. Rodney Brooks, 35, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection to the September 10 incident on East Main Street that sent one person to the hospital. At that time, Carbondale Police said that Brooks and the victim were acquaintances and that the shooting was the result of a dispute.
KFVS12
House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged with husband's murder appears in court in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah woman accused of stabbing her husband to death appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Cocina Penn is now set to be arraigned Nov. 17. She's accused of stabbing her husband, Robert Penn, to death earlier this month. Police say Penn told...
wsiu.org
Police identify the victim and the suspect in a deadly Carbondale shooting
Police have identified the victim and the suspect in the deadly shooting Sunday morning in Carbondale. Investigators say the victim was 19-year-old Jacob Gary of Marion. The suspect wanted for the murder is 20-year-old Daurice Morse from Cairo. Police say the two were acquaintances and were involved in an ongoing...
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis Police recover stolen vehicle from Kentucky
A Metropolis man was arrested and a stolen vehicle from Kentucky recovered in Metropolis on Sunday. Metropolis Police said they received a call from a person who stated her vehicle had been stolen in Kentucky. She had reported it to the Kentucky State Police a few weeks ago, but added she had received a phone call that her vehicle was spotted in the area of the Spence apartments.
whvoradio.com
Webster County Child Identified As Victim In Crash Involving Scooter
Details have been released about a Hopkinsville wreck that sent a child to a Nashville hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 12-year-old Braden Ballard, of Dixon, was on a scooter when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with Sikeston shooting; victim in critical condition
David Edwards Jr. is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail with a $2 million bond. Owners of The German Cook, Christian & Crystal Voyt, share what makes their dishes authentic & yummy!. Keeping pets safe this Halloween. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Southeast Missouri Pets wants you to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities release more details about Massac County brush fires that damaged a combined 85 acres of land
MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The Massac County Emergency Management Agency has released more information about two fires that damaged dozens of acres of land in the southern Illinois county on Monday. The EMA says the first fire was reported around 4 p.m. The brush fire was reported along North...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office to hold Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive in November
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is hosting its fifth annual Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive. The sheriff's office will be collecting nonperishable food items for the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry and toys for Community Christmas Connection. Cruisers will be parked...
whopam.com
Pursuit suspects commits suicide in Hopkins County
A man who had allegedly led police on a multi-county pursuit reportedly took his own life Sunday afternoon in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified of a pursuit coming into Hopkins County from Webster County on Nebo Road about 4:40 p.m. and the SUV was found stopped in the middle of the road at 4480 Nebo Road.
kbsi23.com
2 from Paducah face meth trafficking charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah couple faces drug charges after detectives say they found methamphetamine and drug trafficking items. Thursday, Oct. 20 detectives executed a search warrant as part of a drug investigation at 824 Koerner Street in Paducah. Detectives found and seized methamphetamine as well as other...
kbsi23.com
Man, woman from Princeton face trespassing charges
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from Princeton face charges after Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies received a trespassing call. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of KY Highway 902E on Oct. 24 at 7:49 p.m. in reference to people trespassing on the property.
wsiu.org
One person died in a crash Monday in Jackson County
One person died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon near Campbell Hill. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports Brandon Lee Jones of Pinckneyville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Brick Plant Road in rural Campbell Hill. Investigators say Jones lost control of his vehicle, left...
westkentuckystar.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man
A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
Magic 95.1
Marion woman killed in Route 37 crash
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police have released more information about a fatal traffic crash that happened Friday afternoon on Route 37 in Williamson County. According to ISP, the driver of a southbound Dodge sedan crossed the centerline near Villa Way, hitting a northbound vehicle head-on. The...
wfcnnews.com
Truck crashes into Marion home, lands in pool
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - There is some cleaning up to do at one Marion home after a crash on Sunday evening. The accident occurred on Dallas Lane on Sunday evening on the south side of Marion. Police say the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel, ran through...
wfcnnews.com
One person killed after fight breaks out overnight in Carbondale
CARBONDALE - One person was killed by gunfire after a fight broke out overnight in the city of Carbondale. According to the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded around 1:30 a.m. in the area of the 200 block of West College Street monitoring crowds when a disturbance broke out. Several shots...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police partner with health agencies for drive-through medication take back day
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is partnering with Mercy Health and the Purchase District Health Department to offer a drive through prescription-drug take back event at the Paducah Medical Pavilion on October 29. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the front parking lot...
