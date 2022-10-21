CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion man has been arrested in connection to a Carbondale shooting. Rodney Brooks, 35, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection to the September 10 incident on East Main Street that sent one person to the hospital. At that time, Carbondale Police said that Brooks and the victim were acquaintances and that the shooting was the result of a dispute.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO