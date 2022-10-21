ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

KFVS12

3 juveniles accused of robbing convenience store

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three juveniles are accused of robbing and stealing vaping products from a convenience store. According to Paducah police, the juveniles, ages 13, 17 and 16, were taken into custody on charges of robbery and theft by unlawful taking. They say the owner of Superway on N....
PADUCAH, KY
Magic 95.1

Marion man arrested in connection September shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion man has been arrested in connection to a Carbondale shooting. Rodney Brooks, 35, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection to the September 10 incident on East Main Street that sent one person to the hospital. At that time, Carbondale Police said that Brooks and the victim were acquaintances and that the shooting was the result of a dispute.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Metropolis Police recover stolen vehicle from Kentucky

A Metropolis man was arrested and a stolen vehicle from Kentucky recovered in Metropolis on Sunday. Metropolis Police said they received a call from a person who stated her vehicle had been stolen in Kentucky. She had reported it to the Kentucky State Police a few weeks ago, but added she had received a phone call that her vehicle was spotted in the area of the Spence apartments.
METROPOLIS, IL
whvoradio.com

Webster County Child Identified As Victim In Crash Involving Scooter

Details have been released about a Hopkinsville wreck that sent a child to a Nashville hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 12-year-old Braden Ballard, of Dixon, was on a scooter when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Pursuit suspects commits suicide in Hopkins County

A man who had allegedly led police on a multi-county pursuit reportedly took his own life Sunday afternoon in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified of a pursuit coming into Hopkins County from Webster County on Nebo Road about 4:40 p.m. and the SUV was found stopped in the middle of the road at 4480 Nebo Road.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

2 from Paducah face meth trafficking charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah couple faces drug charges after detectives say they found methamphetamine and drug trafficking items. Thursday, Oct. 20 detectives executed a search warrant as part of a drug investigation at 824 Koerner Street in Paducah. Detectives found and seized methamphetamine as well as other...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Man, woman from Princeton face trespassing charges

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from Princeton face charges after Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies received a trespassing call. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of KY Highway 902E on Oct. 24 at 7:49 p.m. in reference to people trespassing on the property.
PRINCETON, KY
wsiu.org

One person died in a crash Monday in Jackson County

One person died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon near Campbell Hill. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports Brandon Lee Jones of Pinckneyville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Brick Plant Road in rural Campbell Hill. Investigators say Jones lost control of his vehicle, left...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man

A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Magic 95.1

Marion woman killed in Route 37 crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police have released more information about a fatal traffic crash that happened Friday afternoon on Route 37 in Williamson County. According to ISP, the driver of a southbound Dodge sedan crossed the centerline near Villa Way, hitting a northbound vehicle head-on. The...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

Truck crashes into Marion home, lands in pool

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - There is some cleaning up to do at one Marion home after a crash on Sunday evening. The accident occurred on Dallas Lane on Sunday evening on the south side of Marion. Police say the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel, ran through...
MARION, IL
wfcnnews.com

One person killed after fight breaks out overnight in Carbondale

CARBONDALE - One person was killed by gunfire after a fight broke out overnight in the city of Carbondale. According to the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded around 1:30 a.m. in the area of the 200 block of West College Street monitoring crowds when a disturbance broke out. Several shots...
CARBONDALE, IL

