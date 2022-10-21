Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Breaking Down the Calgary Flames’ 2022-23 Roster
On Apr. 28, 2014, Brad Treliving became the general manager of the Calgary Flames. In eight seasons since taking over the club, he has been busy turning over the roster in pursuit of another Stanley Cup championship. Through the NHL Entry Draft, free agency, and trade deadlines, he has the Flames on the verge of success with one of their best rosters in decades.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Canucks, Ducks, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it sounds like Juraj Slafkovzky of the Montreal Canadiens might be dealing with an upper-body injury. Meanwhile, with the struggles of the Vancouver Canucks, are some players finding their way into the doghouse?. Could those players be moved? Ducks’ GM Pat Verbeek says he’s...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Sebastian Cossa Dives Into His Professional Career
Hockey season is underway and Sebastian Cossa is ready for his first season down in the United States. Transitioning from playing juniors in the Western Hockey League (WHL) to professional leagues such as the American Hockey League (AHL) and ECHL is a big jump to make. Although this is a big change, he is ready to make a splash at the next level.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Senators’ 4-2 Win Over Stars – 10/24/22
The Ottawa Senators improved their record on the season to 4-2-0 with an impressive comeback win over the Dallas Stars on Monday (Oct. 24). Magnus Hellberg produced a 29-save performance in his debut for the club, while Derick Brassard scored in his first appearance of the season. The Senators –...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Sharks’ Second Week of the Season
The San Jose Sharks have been off to a rough start this season. The team could not find footing to save their lives in their first five games. Then, even when they could pull their act together, they could never hold it together long enough to secure a win, even against teams set to tank, such as the Chicago Blackhawks. It indeed seemed like the Sharks could be approaching rock bottom rapidly. However, in their second week, they finally managed to pull off their first win against the New York Rangers on Oct. 21.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks: 5 Key Observations From a Rollercoaster Road Trip
Progress was the theme of an up-and-down road trip for the San Jose Sharks after taking two of four on their East Coast swing. Among the all-too-familiar deficiencies emerged some positive indications that the new coaching systems are slowly but surely taking hold. As I’ve stated before, the first ten games could prove to be a prolonged preseason in light of the Sharks’ stunted camp.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Missing Influence of Bobrovsky & Tortorella
Saturday night at Nationwide Arena proved to be the same old horror movie for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Despite a much better first period, the Pittsburgh Penguins did what they always seem to do to the Blue Jackets: win and win going away. The Blue Jackets built a 2-0 lead...
The Hockey Writers
4 Devils’ Takeaways From 6-3 Loss to the Capitals – 10/24/22
The New Jersey Devils’ first winning streak of the season has come to an end as they fell to the Washington Capitals Monday night by a final score of 6-3. For the third consecutive game, head coach Lindy Ruff’s team scored the opening goal, but things unraveled in the second period as the Devils gave up four unanswered goals including a shorthanded and power play goal.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Canucks’ Home Opener Loss to the Sabres
Frustration, anger, disappointment, and embarrassment. Four words that best describe the Vancouver Canucks home opener as they fall 5-1 to the Buffalo Sabres for their sixth consecutive loss to start the season. Once again, the team collapsed in the third period, which led to “sell the team” chants, booing, and...
The Hockey Writers
3 Devils’ Takeaways From 2-1 Victory Over the Sharks
The New Jersey Devils wrapped up an impressive week by winning three consecutive games. On Saturday afternoon they hosted the visiting San Jose Sharks and earned their third victory of the season beating their opponent by a final score of 2-1. Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer lit the lamp while Jesper Bratt kept his point streak alive with eight assists in his first five games of the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Washington Capitals – 10/24/22
The New Jersey Devils are riding a hot streak, and they hope to continue that momentum as they host the Washington Capitals in their fourth home game of the season at 7:00. This is the first game at Prudential Center against a Metropolitan Division opponent, and the first of four meetings between the Devils and Capitals. New Jersey is on a three-game winning streak, and if they pull off the victory against Alex Ovechkin and company, it will be the first time the team has won four in a row since 2018-19.
The Hockey Writers
Kessel Ties Ironman Streak in Golden Knights Win vs. Maple Leafs
Coming off an underwhelming performance in their 3-2 loss against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, the Vegas Golden Knights bounced back with a dominant showing against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 3-1 win on Monday night (Oct. 24), bringing their record to 5-2-0 to start the 2022-23 season. All...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 5-3 Loss to Lightning
For a lot of reasons, the New York Islanders game against the Tampa Bay Lightning felt like a must-win one. They were coming off a tough 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils and needed a bounce-back performance and were playing their first game of a back-to-back. Moreover, with world-class goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy taking the night off and Brian Elliott in the net, the Islanders needed to take advantage.
The Hockey Writers
Breaking Down the Red Wings’ Red Hot Power Play
Derek Lalonde and his coaching staff have implemented several new strategies since joining the Detroit Red Wings. One of which is their approach to the power play. After only converting on 16.3 percent of their chances last season, Detroit’s new-and-improved power play has scored at a 23.8 percent clip through five games.
The Hockey Writers
Phil Kessel’s Iron Man Streak Didn’t Come Easily
Without knowing the significance of the date, Nov. 3, 2009, was a big day for Phil Kessel. He had recently turned 22 and was set to take the ice for the first time since recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. He was also set to make his highly anticipated debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs following his famous trade from the Boston Bruins two months prior.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Winnipeg Jets – 10/24/22
After shutting out Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Oct. 22, the St. Louis Blues (3-0-0) are the NHL’s lone remaining undefeated team. Torey Krug (1) opened the scoring at 5:04 in the first period with a power-play (PP) goal to make it 1-0. Neither team scored again until the third period when Justin Faulk (3) sailed a 200-foot shot into the Oilers’ empty net with just 1:02 remaining to seal the game. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves in the shutout, improving his save percentage (SV%) to .940 and his goals-against average (GAA) to 1.65. The team collectively held both McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to five total shots.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ 2016 Draft Class Finally Coming Together
There are a ton of mixed feelings about the Edmonton Oilers’ 2016 Draft. They finished second-last in the NHL that season but dropped to fourth in the Draft. It was the one time they didn’t have luck at their backs when it came to the draft lottery. The...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Mailbag: Goalies, Playoffs & Finding Chemistry
Well, we haven’t had one of these in quite some time and while we only two weeks into the new season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have their fanbase swirling in a mixture of emotion already. Losses to the Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens, injuries piling up and all of a sudden the storylines to this season have accumulated into a list that many don’t know what to do with.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Face Season-Defining Stretch
It’s not uncommon for a team to be figuring out its identity seven games into a season. This is especially true for a team with as much turnover as the Columbus Blue Jackets have had over the past few seasons. Still, the Blue Jackets are at the first defining moment of the 2022-23 season, and the next three games could determine what direction the team is headed in.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Kampf, Tavares & Simmonds
The Toronto Maple Leafs now have four wins on the season after beating the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 last night. It was a rough game, but the Maple Leafs seemed to have circulated a memo – stick up for your teammates. It was a different team than we’re used to seeing.
Comments / 0