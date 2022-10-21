Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Fire at Collier County business on Exchange Avenue
A fire at a business has shut down the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Commercial Boulevard east of the Naples Airport. Greater Naples Fire says several appliances are on fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters are responding. Please use caution and find an alternate route.
cohaitungchi.com
Romantic Things to Do in Naples, Florida — Your Guide to Dating Around Town
Between the easy access to the beach and the full lineup of fine dining, high-end shopping and outdoor activities ranging from the tame to the adventurous, Naples, FL has no shortage of romantic destinations. That means the pressure cooker sure starts to turn up the second you’ve asked out that “special someone.”
WINKNEWS.com
Stickers helping raise money to rebuild Southwest Florida businesses
A man and business owner in Southwest Florida is giving back and helping raise money to rebuild local businesses after Hurricane Ian. “People people lost their own homes, they lost their cars, they lost food in their fridge,” said Ray Medeiros. What we’re all missing are the local favorites...
cohaitungchi.com
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida)
Naples is a delightful and beautiful city along the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida. You are reading: Naples activities for couples | 27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida) It is the seat of Collier County and is famous as a tourist destination and real estate...
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park
Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
'Help us': Shrimping boats sit idle in Fort Myers after suffering Hurricane Ian’s wrath
Recreational boats were tossed around like toys during Hurricane Ian last month, and many of them have been located across Southwest Florida.
‘Devastating’: Iconic Times Square clock destroyed in Fort Myers during Hurricane Ian
An iconic timepiece in the center of the Fort Myers Times Square is no more. The clock was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, according to NBC affiliate WBBH.
Lee County tourism comes to 'screeching halt' after Hurricane Ian
Latest tourism numbers from the Lee County Tourism Development Council show 2022 was a record-breaking year for tourism, smashing records set pre-pandemic. All of that momentum is gone.
High rises after Hurricane Ian
Several weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, residents of high-rise buildings are now getting a better sense of the next steps in determining if their buildings are safe.
WINKNEWS.com
What Halloween will look like this year in Southwest Florida after Ian
Halloween in Southwest Florida may not be quite the same this year after Hurricane Ian. The city of Punta Gorda is encouraging people to make new plans for Halloween. A lot of concern about missing traffic signals and stop signs and all the debris piling up can be dangerous for kids.
Stranded boats from downtown Fort Myers marina just can't be removed
After days of questions about what the process is to remove boats that are still scattered across downtown Fort Myers, the city gives a clearer answer.
travelnoire.com
Florida's Fort Myers Beach Is Forbidden To Visitors Two Days Out Of The Week, Here's Why
After being forbidden for two days, residents, business owners and hired contractors in Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return on Wednesday. Access to the beach was restricted on Monday, October 17th and Tuesday, October 18th. During those days, emergency personnel worked on the beach. The only people allowed access to the beach were the ones removing debris and helping to restore utilities.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach residents demanding answers from the city
In their first town hall meeting since the storm, four of the five council members for Fort Myers Beach are homeless, including the mayor. A lot of people on the beach still need water, trash is piling up, medication isn’t being delivered, and the responsibility of trash pick up is in question.
WINKNEWS.com
Map for Cape Coral debris pickup
The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
Facing South Florida: Debris removal in Lee County
Jim takes a trip to Lee County to investigate a debris removal contract that would astronomically raise the rate to haul debris outside the county.
'Miraculous': Sanibel Causeway reopens to island residents for first time since Hurricane Ian
The only road to a popular Southwest Florida barrier island has reopened to residents for the first time since Hurricane Ian.
Fort Myers Beach access
Fort Myers Beach residents, business owners, and hired contractors are allowed to return to the island on Wednesday.
WINKNEWS.com
Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road
A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
fox13news.com
Warm Mineral Springs Park may have fallen victim to Hurricane Ian, but may be salvageable down the road
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Buildings at Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port may have been condemned due to damaged caused by Hurricane Ian but it may not mean the end of the historical tourist attraction. Galina Vinograd, who’s been coming to the park for years received bad news on...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents struggling with lack of internet
Many people are frustrated as they near three and a half weeks without internet. Hurricane Ian knocked out service for a lot of people and it’s taking a toll as people try to work and study. Centurylink says the status of connection all depends on where you live especially...
