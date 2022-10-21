ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Palm Beach Daily News

'Battle-tested' King's football shows its growth in homecoming win over True North

King's Academy's football team, all but forgotten after an early-season district loss to Glades Central, now appears primed for a playoff run. The Lions extended their winning streak to six games on Friday night, scoring a late touchdown and then making a big defensive stand to turn back Miami-True North Classical Academy 28-23 before a capacity homecoming crowd.
MIAMI, FL

