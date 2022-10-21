Read full article on original website
Related
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Midterms – live: Poll shows tie in crucial Ohio race as Biden promises to veto any GOP abortion bills
With just over two weeks until election day, a new poll in the crucial Ohio Senate race shows Democrat Tim Ryan in a tie with his Republican rival JD Vance, meaning that one of the Republicans’ must-hold seats remains a toss-up.Other races, however, are not moving Democrats’ way. The Senate race in Pennsylvania between John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz also appears to be tightening to within the margin of error, while Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke. And in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis has a similarly chunky lead over Charlie Crist....
Mehdi Hasan Wants Democrats To Attack 'Villain' Corporations For Spurring Inflation
Hasan tackled a topic that has been a major concern for Americans ahead of November's midterm elections.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Black women account for 14% of the female population in the U.S., yet 28% of women killed relating to domestic violence are black women.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Mastercard Foundation pledges $364 million for Indigenous youth
The Mastercard Foundation has announced that it will invest C$500 million ($364 million) in its EleV Program with the goal of providing 100,000 Indigenous youth across Canada with higher education and career opportunities. The EleV Program partners with Indigenous-led organizations and higher education institutions to support and enable young people...
Elite Daily
Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women
When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
studyfinds.org
Women largely underrepresented in conservation science, study shows
QUEENSLAND, Australia — Women are being overlooked when it comes to decisions regarding natural resources and conservation efforts, according to a recent study. Experts worry this exclusion could prove detrimental in future worldwide conservation attempts. Researchers at the University of Queensland and Nature Conservancy looked into the reason behind...
insightscare.com
Daniel Taddese: Leading Healthcare by Engaging, Enabling, and Supporting People
The contours of life take one on a journey of discovering the true self and empowering that individual with a purpose. This goal could range from anything and everything that makes one invest a major part of their lives in achieving it. With right amounts of hard work plus other essential elements, an aspirant is morphed into a visionary leader.
The Tab
Opinion: Taking a learning space away from your peers isn’t the activism you think it is
Last week, a group of Edinburgh Uni students “reclaimed” Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre to “run a week of education for liberation” on various causes including anti-colonialism, climate change, justice for Palestine, and anti-monarchy to name a few. They claimed to have taken the space in an...
News-Medical.net
Study finds differences in childbearing between racial/ethnic groups across educational levels
College-educated Black women in the United States give birth to fewer children than their white and Hispanic counterparts, according to a new study coauthored by Yale sociologist Emma Zang. The study, published in the journal Population Studies, examines the interplay of race, ethnicity, and education in shaping the fertility levels...
CNBC
'It's a disastrous situation': Women leaders are leaving companies at the highest rate ever
For women in management, there's never been a better time to quit. Women leaders are leaving their companies at the highest rate ever, and the gap between women and men in senior roles quitting their jobs is the largest it's ever been, according to new data from LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Company, which started tracking these numbers in 2015.
Comments / 0