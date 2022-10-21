Read full article on original website
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lani Kai owners intend to rebuild on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian
Owners of Lani Kai Island Resort, a staple of Fort Myers Beach since 1978, intend to rebuild around the existing structure after the Sept. 28 devastation of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian’s storm surge of at least 15 feet washed away the beach-side bars and Val’s Corner Bar. It also flooded Casa Blanca Café and Sabal Palm Restaurant on the second floor, which is about 20 feet above the ground level, but the 100 guest rooms in the hotel, and the 25 guest rooms across the street at the Bay Inn at Lani Kai remain intact.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County announces 1 million cubic yards of debris collected
Lee County has collected more than 1 million cubic yards of debris from Hurricane Ian. As of Monday morning, 734,136 cubic yards of vegetation and 285,282 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris have been cleaned up. That is roughly equivalent to the size of 1.1 million kitchen ovens removed from the road right-of-ways in unincorporated Lee County. During the entire Hurricane Irma cleanup effort in 2017, Lee County removed 1.95 million cubic yards of debris in about four and a half months. With the current pace, Lee County expects to have removed the same amount of Hurricane Ian debris by the week of Nov. 7. This represents a collection rate 77% faster than collections after Hurricane Irma. Roughly 25% of the estimated 4 million cubic yards that had been sitting curbside has already been collected. First-pass collection on Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach south to Hickory Boulevard in Bonita Springs tackled another kind of debris. The roadway was completely covered in sand that required removal to allow safe passage for vehicle traffic. To date, 69,648 cubic yards of dirty sand has been collected and taken to multiple debris management sites to be screened of debris.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hurricane Ian takes toll on Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market
Active listings in the Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market were already low before Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida. Based on property listings within the Southwest Florida MLS, 9% of properties that were active listings before the storm were either terminated or withdrawn, which is 43 out of 476 homes in Bonita Springs and Estero. That decrease is even sharper in other parts of Lee County, with 14.5% of the active listings withdrawn or terminated. Naples and the Collier County area have seen only 6.6% of actively listed properties pulled from the market.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Avelo airlines pulls out of planned base at RSW
Avelo Airlines backtracked on opening its fourth base this fall at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers following Hurricane Ian, company officials said. Last month the company announced it would create more than 35 RSW-based jobs, a combination of crewmembers and jobs with business partners, to support its expanding Fort Myers presence. However, Avelo officials said Delaware’s Wilmington Airport will replace RSW due to a significant reduction in travel demand resulting from Hurricane Ian. Avelo continues to operate flights between RSW and New Haven, Connecticut, and will begin flights to Wilmington in February.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Presotea opens first Florida location in Fort Myers
Originally from Vietnam, Vu Pham moved to Fort Myers nearly 50 years ago, running a Taekwondo school in Lehigh Acres as a fifth-degree black belt for 25 years. Since retiring five years ago, Pham began sorting and researching through numerous boba tea franchises until finding Presotea. He is opening Presotea’s...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tampa-based organic compost supplier acquires MW Horticulture in Fort Myers
Tampa-based Veransa Group Inc., an organic compost supplier, announced the acquisition of MW Horticulture in Fort Myers. Veransa specializes in transforming green and wood waste into beneficial reuse products on an industrial scale through vertical integration of waste collection/recycling centers with organic products manufacturing facilities. The deal, which closed Oct. 19, includes MW’s green and wood waste collections, recycling and organics production facility in Fort Myers with an option to acquire its LaBelle facility. The acquisition integrates MW’s range of specialized organic blended-soil products into Veransa’s product portfolio and extends Veransa’s geographic reach into the rapidly growing Southwest Florida market. The Fort Myers facility will be modernized under Veransa’s management and safety and operational procedures and will fall under a new South Florida division of the Veransa Group.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Charlotte County Community Development accepting permit applications for all construction
Charlotte County Community Development is accepting permit applications for all types of construction, including new construction. The department is prioritizing storm damage permits. Demolition, roof and electrical permits are issued same day in the office or online. Online permits are only for contractors registered with the county. or information, call 941-743-1201 or email CommunityDevelopment@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples area real estate sales continue to decrease
Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, increased 55% in September compared to September 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors that doesn’t include the final two days of September which were impacted by Hurricane Ian. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 43% and 44%, respectively, while new listings decreased 30%. The median closed price increased 22% from September 2021 to $555,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 40 days.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Governor announces support for Ian-impacted homeowners insurance deductabiles
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida Housing Finance Corp. awarded $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest-hit counties. Funding assistance is available to individuals, families and seniors living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties who apply and qualify through Florida Housing’s local housing partners. As the state’s housing finance agency, Florida Housing annually receives funding from the Legislature for the State Housing Initiatives Partnership program, of which $5 million is set aside to be used in the event of a natural disaster.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Luigi’s Pizza Ė Pasta opens at Miromar Outlets
Combining old-world Italian recipes with fresh ideas and new flavors, Luigi’s Pizza Ė Pasta opened at Miromar Outlets in Estero. Owner Tony Longobardo and father Luigi offer award-winning pizza as well as homemade lasagna, stuffed pies, baked subs, pasta options, appetizers, salads and desserts. Many of the recipes go back generations. Luigi’s first restaurant in Naples, Italy has been open for 38 years. Longobardo, whose son is named Luigi, has complemented the old-world pizzas and dishes with creations like Baby G’s New Classic Pizza. The most popular is ‘The Home Run’, which has hot dog bites, French fries and mozzarella for toppings with a drizzle of homemade ketchup aioli. Other classic pizzas are made with pineapples, ham, honey and chicken. Luigi’s Pizza Ė Pasta is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays.
