West Haven, CT

DoingItLocal

Pilot Project Underway to Install Wrong Way Signs with Actuated Flashers throughout Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to install all necessary components required for Wrong Way Signs with Actuated Flashers at 15 locations throughout the State of Connecticut determined to be at higher-risk for a wrong way driver. A typical installation consists of a 360-degree camera deployed at the ramp intersection to detect vehicles traveling in the wrong direction and wrong-way signs with red circular LED lights, which are activated to flash when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction is detected.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: New Technology Aims to Deter Wrong Way Drivers

Keeping Connecticut drivers on the right side of the road, the correct side, continues to be a challenge. Already this year, 22 people have died in wrong way crashes. Now, the state is trying to do something about it, adding a system that includes special wrong way signs. Department of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Affordable housing in CT’s elections: What is 8-30g and why is it a major issue?

With less than 30 days until the 2022 elections, affordable housing has emerged as a key issue in Connecticut’s state and local races. Despite its liberal image — and with Democrats controlling the legislature for the last 25 years and the governor’s residence for 11 — Connecticut is one of the most segregated states in the country. For years, Connecticut’s affordable housing has been concentrated in poor cities and towns, an imbalance that has not budged.
CONNECTICUT STATE
recordpatriot.com

West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained

WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
WEST HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
SEYMOUR, CT
ctexaminer.com

Free Speech is Suffocating Under Blue-Captured Connecticut’s ‘Iron Cloak’ of Corporate Media

Five years ago, the huge and sprawling Hearst Media corporation established Hearst Connecticut Media Group (HCMG) to acquire CT media properties. HCMG now owns nine daily newspapers, 13 weekly papers and CT Magazine. Though some have state-wide reach, most are centered in, and focused on Fairfield County. The acquired news outlets range from the larger Connecticut Post, to small town papers such as the Trumbull Times. In Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District alone, Hearst has acquired the leading town paper in 13 of the 17 towns in the district. The Hearst corporation is a major player in the national network of what is derisively referred to as corporate media, or as it is the open enemy of anything not on the Progressive Left, the ‘Enemedia’ for short. With its editorials and story slant, Hearst has proven itself as no friend of the free-speech rights of Republicans, or any citizen on the right side of the political spectrum. Independent media outlets are practically drowned out of the community conversation and the reporting of news.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

CT residents will have another chance to see a rocket launch

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut residents will be able to view a rocket launch on Nov. 6. But only if they wake up before sunrise. NASA plans to launch its Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket that Sunday at 5:50 a.m. from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, located on the Eastern shore of Virginia.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Several Schools Across CT Have Received Non-Credible Threats Friday: Police

Several schools across Connecticut have received non-credible threats on Friday, according to several police departments across the state. Windsor Locks police said there was a swatting situation at Windsor Locks Middle School and everyone is safe. The caller reported that several people had been shot. Police responded within a minute...
CONNECTICUT STATE

