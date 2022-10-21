ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Gainesville Chief City Marshall passes away

The Gainesville Police Department announced that Debbie Jones, who served as the Chief City Marshall for 18 years, was laid to rest on Saturday. In addition to serving as the Chief City Marshall, Jones also worked in the Finance Department for two years until her retirement in 2021. “Debbie was...
24 years after her death, Cleveland Police Officer makes a difference

CLEVELAND, Ga. — It's been 24 years since Cleveland's first female officer was killed by a drunk driver, and now the intersection where she died will be named in her honor. The biggest push came from late Cleveland Police Department Officer Carol Leigh Ledford's family. Her family hopes that the service and name dedication will make people stop and think before they get behind the wheel inebriated. The young officer was only 20 years old when she was hit and killed.
Flowery Branch home damaged by fire

Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
SUV rear-ends motorcycle, seriously injuring two people in Rabun County

Charges are pending in a Rabun County wreck Friday afternoon that resulted in serious injury to a motorcyclist and possible serious injury to his passenger on Ga. 15 at Seedtick Road. The Georgia State Patrol said 68-year-old William Chaney of Anderson, Ala., was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment...
Breaking: Motorcyclist transported via air ambulance after crash in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – A motorcyclist was transported via air ambulance Friday afternoon following a crash in Loganville. City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said the crash involved a collision between the motocycle and a truck at the red light at Kroger. He said the motorcycle rider was transported from the scene via life flight with serious injuries.
City of Gainesville introducing ‘Holly Jolly Trolley’ light tour this holiday season

Get to ready to sing “fa la la” and decorate your home’s halls to participate in Gainesville’s first Holly Jolly Trolley light tour!. Residents and businesses within the Gainesville city limits can apply now to have their home, store, street, or complex included on the route. According to a press release from the City of Gainesville, the Gainesville Trolleys will take passengers on a whimsical ride through the city from November 27 until December 31.
Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
Officer Carol Leigh Ledford Memorial Intersection dedicated in Cleveland

More than 23 years after she died in an off-duty wreck, Cleveland Police Officer Carol Leigh Ledford of Clarkesville was remembered Friday near the site of that crash. District 51 State Sen. Steve Gooch led the brief ceremony that included comments from former Clarkesville Police Chief Clay Bridges, who hired Ledford there; Ledford’s first partner in Cleveland, Aaron Autry; and her mother, Geraldine Ledford.
