Georgia grandmother convicted of trafficking meth with 2-year-old grandchild in the car
ATHENS, Ga. — A federal jury convicted an Athens woman of trafficking methamphetamine with her grandchild in the car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday the jury in Athens found Kimberly Garcia, 52, guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent...
Homeowners: HOA forced removal of 20+ healthy trees, resulting in them spending thousands of dollars
SUWANEE, Ga. — It's a battle between homeowners and an HOA in Gwinnett County over almost two dozen trees that were removed. 11Alive's Dawn White went to the Suwanee neighborhood to dig up exactly what happened. A stump is all that remains of a tree that homeowners said the...
Grandmother wants answers after 12-year-old allegedly killed by her own father in Georgia
WINDER, Ga. — A grandmother is heartbroken after a shooting claimed the life of her granddaughter earlier this week. The man accused of killing the young girl is her own father, according to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 17, deputies said Leonard Ahearn shot his 12-year-old daughter...
Former Gainesville Chief City Marshall passes away
The Gainesville Police Department announced that Debbie Jones, who served as the Chief City Marshall for 18 years, was laid to rest on Saturday. In addition to serving as the Chief City Marshall, Jones also worked in the Finance Department for two years until her retirement in 2021. “Debbie was...
Levi Frady: 25th anniversary of tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — When a child goes missing, it is important to call and alert each and every person you know. Twenty-five years ago, an 11-year-old boy’s case inspired everyone to answer, “Levi’s Call.”. On Oct. 22, 1997, Levi Frady was headed to his house...
Cops: Man claiming to be psychic healer steals $70K from Gainesville couple
A man claiming to be a psychic healer was arrested after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a Gainesville coup...
24 years after her death, Cleveland Police Officer makes a difference
CLEVELAND, Ga. — It's been 24 years since Cleveland's first female officer was killed by a drunk driver, and now the intersection where she died will be named in her honor. The biggest push came from late Cleveland Police Department Officer Carol Leigh Ledford's family. Her family hopes that the service and name dedication will make people stop and think before they get behind the wheel inebriated. The young officer was only 20 years old when she was hit and killed.
Pops of ammunition heard at fire that sent 2 to hospital, Cherokee County officials say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services are battling a fire that occurred overnight, Shift Commander Chad Davis confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Davis, fire officials responded to a call regarding a house...
Free clinic coming to Forsyth County
The Forsyth Community Clinic will provide free healthcare services to low-income residents(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents without health insurance will soon have more options for healthcare.
Flowery Branch home damaged by fire
Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
13-year-old in serious condition after being shot in Athens neighborhood, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating after a 13-year-old was shot Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, the shooting happened at 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Essex Court. Once officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old...
SUV rear-ends motorcycle, seriously injuring two people in Rabun County
Charges are pending in a Rabun County wreck Friday afternoon that resulted in serious injury to a motorcyclist and possible serious injury to his passenger on Ga. 15 at Seedtick Road. The Georgia State Patrol said 68-year-old William Chaney of Anderson, Ala., was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment...
Breaking: Motorcyclist transported via air ambulance after crash in Loganville
LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – A motorcyclist was transported via air ambulance Friday afternoon following a crash in Loganville. City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said the crash involved a collision between the motocycle and a truck at the red light at Kroger. He said the motorcycle rider was transported from the scene via life flight with serious injuries.
City of Gainesville introducing ‘Holly Jolly Trolley’ light tour this holiday season
Get to ready to sing “fa la la” and decorate your home’s halls to participate in Gainesville’s first Holly Jolly Trolley light tour!. Residents and businesses within the Gainesville city limits can apply now to have their home, store, street, or complex included on the route. According to a press release from the City of Gainesville, the Gainesville Trolleys will take passengers on a whimsical ride through the city from November 27 until December 31.
Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
Georgia woman charged with murder of Oconee man
A Georgia woman is in custody following the fatal stabbing of an Oconee County man, earlier this week. On Monday night, 43 year old Terrance Boyd of Walhalla was stabbed to death outside of a home on Moore Avenue there.
Officer Carol Leigh Ledford Memorial Intersection dedicated in Cleveland
More than 23 years after she died in an off-duty wreck, Cleveland Police Officer Carol Leigh Ledford of Clarkesville was remembered Friday near the site of that crash. District 51 State Sen. Steve Gooch led the brief ceremony that included comments from former Clarkesville Police Chief Clay Bridges, who hired Ledford there; Ledford’s first partner in Cleveland, Aaron Autry; and her mother, Geraldine Ledford.
Man caught on camera stealing power tools in Jackson County, sheriff says
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of stealing power tools. Officials say the theft happened on Oct. 17 at a location on Old Winder Jefferson Highway just off Highway 11. According to deputies, the man stole multiple power tools from a...
