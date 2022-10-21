ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak, the U.K.'s new prime minister, is richer than the royals

Rishi Sunak will become the wealthiest ever prime minister of the U.K., with his family's personal fortune surpassing even that of the royals. Sunak, 42, is breaking plenty of ground as he becomes the country's third premier in under two months. He's the U.K.'s youngest leader since 1812, as well as the first person of color to serve in the role.
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Stormont: Northern Ireland Assembly members recalled ahead of deadline

The Northern Ireland Assembly is set to be recalled ahead of Friday's deadline set by the government for restoring devolution. Sinn Féin and Alliance have backed a motion to bring members back on Thursday to debate the cost-of-living crisis. They are calling on the DUP to support the election...
UK's Sunak Plans to Meet Biden in G20 Summit

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening and they are set to meet in person at the upcoming G20 Summit in Indonesia, a Downing Street spokesperson said. The leaders discussed the extent of UK-U.S. cooperation, both bilaterally and in regions such...
On board U.S. aircraft carrier amid NATO exercises

Russia notified the U.S. that it's begun its annual nuclear drills, which includes the launch of nuclear-capable missiles. NATO is also conducting its own military drills. Chris Livesay, who is on board a U.S. aircraft carrier taking part in those drills, has more.
