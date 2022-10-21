Read full article on original website
Related
Boris Johnson pulls out of U.K. prime minister race, leaving Rishi Sunak front-runner
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement Sunday that he would not seek the leadership of the Conservative Party, leaving former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak as the front-runner to take over after Liz Truss hastily announced her exit last week, after just 45 days at the helm.
Rishi Sunak, the U.K.'s new prime minister, is richer than the royals
Rishi Sunak will become the wealthiest ever prime minister of the U.K., with his family's personal fortune surpassing even that of the royals. Sunak, 42, is breaking plenty of ground as he becomes the country's third premier in under two months. He's the U.K.'s youngest leader since 1812, as well as the first person of color to serve in the role.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
BBC
Stormont: Northern Ireland Assembly members recalled ahead of deadline
The Northern Ireland Assembly is set to be recalled ahead of Friday's deadline set by the government for restoring devolution. Sinn Féin and Alliance have backed a motion to bring members back on Thursday to debate the cost-of-living crisis. They are calling on the DUP to support the election...
Ukrainian forces push counteroffensive against Russian troops
CBS News correspondent Holly Williams reports from Ukraine on the latest on the war as it enters its eighth month.
Arab voters key to breaking deadlock in Israeli election
The voices of Israel's Palestinian citizens are often drowned out or delegitimized in the country's noisy politics
US News and World Report
UK's Sunak Plans to Meet Biden in G20 Summit
(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening and they are set to meet in person at the upcoming G20 Summit in Indonesia, a Downing Street spokesperson said. The leaders discussed the extent of UK-U.S. cooperation, both bilaterally and in regions such...
Report finds sanctioned Syrians benefit from UN contracts
A new report has found that the United Nations has procured tens of millions of dollars in contracts with companies linked to Syrian government-backed individuals sanctioned for human rights abuses
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘Heaviest of battles’ ahead in Kherson, says Kyiv
Russians are ‘replenishing, strengthening’ in Kherson says adviser to Zelenskiy; Biden and Sunak reaffirm commitment to Ukraine
Russia has notified the U.S. its annual nuclear exercise has begun, U.S. officials say
Russia has notified the U.S. that its annual nuclear exercise has begun and that it will include launches of nuclear capable missiles starting Wednesday, according to two U.S. officials. The annual exercise has been described by U.S. officials as "routine" around this time of year but nevertheless will take place...
On board U.S. aircraft carrier amid NATO exercises
Russia notified the U.S. that it's begun its annual nuclear drills, which includes the launch of nuclear-capable missiles. NATO is also conducting its own military drills. Chris Livesay, who is on board a U.S. aircraft carrier taking part in those drills, has more.
Viewers react to 60 Minutes' report on Bucha, Ukraine | 60 Minutes
In the mail this week, as Russia stepped up its drone attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, viewers commented on Scott Pelley’s story last Sunday, “The Lost Souls of Bucha.”
CBS News
565K+
Followers
70K+
Post
400M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0