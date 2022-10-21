Read full article on original website
How HBCU Homecomings Cultivate The Feelings Of Family Reunions And Embody Black Joy
If you’ve never experienced a historically Black college and university (HBCU) homecoming, then just know it’s unlike any other. From old memories and matching jackets to bridging the gap between alumna and current students, homecoming is the time for full-fledged Black joy. For many, this season is just...
Krop magnet HS theater teacher accused of bullying, racism over canceled school trip
MIAMI -- A group of outraged seniors at Dr. Michael M. Krop High School say they are being discriminated against and are blaming their new theater teacher of bullying. "We've been bullied for months now," senior student Jayden Jones said. "And it won't end.""This is our future in her hands, and she's just playing with it," senior Joshua Harper said. "It's not cool or funny."The school has a magnet program for the arts, and students told CBS 4 Thursday that they got a new theater teacher this year. The high school seniors have been looking forward to attending...
WWLP 22News
Follow My Steps to provide fitness classes to underprivileged students
(Mass Appeal) – Young kids love to get outside and be active, but it is difficult for some households to provide a place to get out there or serve healthy meals. One organization is asking themselves, “How can we combat this?” Here to answer that question is Kashawn Sanders, President of Follow My Steps Foundation, along with Eddie Matos and John Bednaz of Best Fitness.
This Lacey high school offers a class on sports officiating, hopes students can help offset shortage
LACEY, Wash. — A new class at North Thurston High School (NTHS) aims to help alleviate a shortage of referees. This fall, students can choose to take Sports Officiating as an elective. “We’re seeing games rescheduled all over the place,” Teacher William Garrow said. “Cancellations happen at the lower...
Say goodbye to Tide Guy. This local school has a new sports mascot and a new look
Tide Guy had a more casual look than the school’s new mascot.
22 WSBT
Elkhart swim school holds fundraiser to help kids learn to swim
Elkhart's Shepard Swim School held a fundraiser Saturday for swimmers to pick their own floating pumpkin. The more than 90 swimmers could also decorate their pumpkin after picking it out. There was also a hay ride, face painting and a silent auction. All proceeds go towards the Shepard Swim School...
