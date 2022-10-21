ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Ant Anstead And Renée Zellweger Might Be Ready For A 'Long-Term Future Together' Soon

By Adrienne Jones
 4 days ago

Ant Anstead has had a difficult few months, as he’s spent most of it embroiled in a custody battle with his ex-wife, former Flip or Flop host Christina Hall, whom he alleged was both an absentee and unsafe parent who also “exploited” their three-year-old son for “numerous paid promotions.” But, he hasn’t been alone in his fight, as he’s had his girlfriend of a little over a year, Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger, with him through it all. And, it seems like the couple might now be ready to think about their “long-term future together.”

What’s Being Said About Ant Anstead And Renée Zellweger’s Romantic Future?

Fans were certainly surprised in late June 2021, when word came out that the Judy star and the Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host had met on his show and, apparently, hit it off . It wasn’t long before their meet cute aired and they eventually gave fans a peek at a dressy date night they shared with another couple. A source who spoke to Us Weekly is now saying that the famous twosome could be ready for some future planning, and noted:

[They] are so happy and super excited to be mapping out their long-term future together…They’ve taken their time to do this right, living in separate houses and not rushing into anything.

Though we’ve seen several pictures of the couple out and about, and they sometimes show snippets of their life together on social media, they’ve both been relatively private about the romance , especially when you consider Anstead’s time on his ex’s HGTV show, Christina on the Coast . One thing that does seem relatively clear, however, is that he did a wonderful job of wooing the actress , as they appear to only be getting closer, which does make it easy to see how their friends and family would feel that they’re ready to move the relationship forward.

It was last fall that the TV host began renovating a home in Laguna Beach, California, and it was reported at the time that the celebrated actress rented a home across the street, with the plan being for both of them to reside there as the rehab took place. We don’t know if that actually happened for a time or not, as the source noted that they’ve been living separately and “not rushing” their romantic connection, but those close to them seem to think they could still be ready for a big milestone soon, as the insider continued:

[They’ve] deliberately downplayed wedding talk even though it’s something they’ve both been leaning toward for a while…They’re trying not to get too far ahead of themselves and are both extremely private when it comes to their exact arrangements, but friends think an engagement could be very soon.

The pair seems to be going strong, so whether or not they do become engaged before much longer, I’m sure they’ll make the best decisions for their romance as time goes on.

