Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Candace Avalos column: Portland’s future is on the ballot

Avalos is the executive director of Verde, co-founder of the Black Millennial Movement and chair of Portland’s Citizen Review Committee. A resident of Portland, she also serves on the city’s Charter Review Commission that developed Measure 26-228, but is writing on her own behalf. Her column will resume regularly in January.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Clark County Council considers resolution in opposition of perpetual interstate tolling

The Clark County Council is in the process of formally approving a resolution in opposition to perpetual tolling of Interstate 5 and Interstate 205. During a “council time” meeting on Oct. 19, councilors discussed the resolution and a “white paper” document that analyzed the tolling plan proposed by Oregon. The meeting featured a continuation of the discussion on the resolution, which states the council “is opposed to tolling the I-5 Bridge, and the I-5 and I-205 corridors as proposed.”
CLARK COUNTY, WA
pdxmonthly.com

Portlanders Seem to Want One Thing This Election Day: Change

The state of Oregon may well be headed for a red wave this Election Day, but the waters are muddier when it comes to Portland proper. Even with a disconsolate and fed-up electorate upset over visible houseless encampments and quality-of-life crimes, the city remains a left-leaning bastion and inhospitable territory for the GOP. Case in point: Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan saw fit to tweet the other day about a single yard sign for her in an inner Southeast Portland neighborhood, since it’s such a comparatively rare sighting.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Mercury Endorsements: Say "HELL YES" to Charter Reform!

Mercury's endorsements here. Don't have time for all those words? Use our handy-dandy election cheat sheet!]. Here’s an uncontroversial opinion: Portland’s system of government is garbage. First established in 1913, the city’s commission form of government requires council members to lead city bureaus as well as write policy—resulting...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Multnomah County makes changes to motel shelter space

PORTLAND, Ore. — Right now the Portland Value Inn in Northeast Portland is acting as transitional housing for vulnerable populations, but that's changing in the next month. Staff with Multnomah County tell KATU they're moving the people living there to make room for isolation space. Denis Theriault is the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Drazan’s husband’s job noteworthy

The Oregonian/OregonLive’s profile of Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan was fine, though bereft of surprise (“Republican candidate for governor brings experience as a budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9). There’s a gaping hole, however. There’s a single, uninformative sentence that the candidate...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Vote Quick 'N' Easy with the Mercury's Election CHEAT SHEET!

Look, you are a busy bee! 🐝 So there's no shame in letting the Mercury, who has two decades of experience watching and reporting on Portland politics, help you fill out your 2022 election ballot. If you need to know the reasoning behind our excellent decisions, check out our deeply researched opinions right here! If not, and you're ready to vote... go straight to our handy-dandy VOTER CHEAT SHEET, right here!
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Oregon is Poised to Pass the Strongest Gun Law in the US With Measure 114

For years, Rev. W. J. Mark Knutson, pastor at Augustana Lutheran Church, held services at his red brick church in Northeast Portland following mass shootings in the US—ringing the church’s bell again and again for lives lost in the country’s gun violence epidemic. Those services took a...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

City Council Set to Approve $47,000 to Settle Police Abuse Case

Portland City Council will vote Wednesday on whether it should award $47,500 to Portlander Evelyn Cushing for her injuries sustained by a Portland cop during a 2020 racial justice protest. According to a draft legal complaint sent to the city, Cushing was beaten with a night stick by Officer Brian...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The modern impact of The Oregonian’s racist history

Newspaper editorials championed segregation and nonunanimous juries. Content warning: This story, part of a series examining The Oregonian’s history of racial prejudice, contains quotations of racist statements the newspaper printed. Their words may have been printed more than a century ago. But The Oregonian under Henry Pittock, Harvey Scott...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit

Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Debate Over Equitable Gun Ownership, Students Yanked From Outdoor School, and Adidas Drops Kanye West

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! It’s another rainy...
PORTLAND, OR

