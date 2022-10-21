Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Related
WATCH: Portland voters sound off on abortion and homelessness
Voters in Portland, Oregon, said concerns about abortion and homelessness are driving their votes in key races this fall — including in a gubernatorial race that has the potential to put a Republican in charge of the state for the first time in 40 years.
Portland mayor announces ban on homeless camping
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler unveiled a plan Friday to alleviate his city’s homelessness crisis by consolidating the hundreds of people living in tents along the streets into sanctioned homeless campsites.
Homeless organizations differ on Portland camping ban
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's call to ban unsanctioned camping across the city has drawn differing reactions from local organizations.
Candace Avalos column: Portland’s future is on the ballot
Avalos is the executive director of Verde, co-founder of the Black Millennial Movement and chair of Portland’s Citizen Review Committee. A resident of Portland, she also serves on the city’s Charter Review Commission that developed Measure 26-228, but is writing on her own behalf. Her column will resume regularly in January.
thereflector.com
Clark County Council considers resolution in opposition of perpetual interstate tolling
The Clark County Council is in the process of formally approving a resolution in opposition to perpetual tolling of Interstate 5 and Interstate 205. During a “council time” meeting on Oct. 19, councilors discussed the resolution and a “white paper” document that analyzed the tolling plan proposed by Oregon. The meeting featured a continuation of the discussion on the resolution, which states the council “is opposed to tolling the I-5 Bridge, and the I-5 and I-205 corridors as proposed.”
pdxmonthly.com
Portlanders Seem to Want One Thing This Election Day: Change
The state of Oregon may well be headed for a red wave this Election Day, but the waters are muddier when it comes to Portland proper. Even with a disconsolate and fed-up electorate upset over visible houseless encampments and quality-of-life crimes, the city remains a left-leaning bastion and inhospitable territory for the GOP. Case in point: Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan saw fit to tweet the other day about a single yard sign for her in an inner Southeast Portland neighborhood, since it’s such a comparatively rare sighting.
Portland mayor proposes ban on unsanctioned homeless encampments, calls crisis a 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Hundreds of homeless encampments throughout Portland, Oregon, would be banned under a proposal that Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to introduce this week.
The Portland Mercury
Mercury Endorsements: Say "HELL YES" to Charter Reform!
Mercury's endorsements here. Don't have time for all those words? Use our handy-dandy election cheat sheet!]. Here’s an uncontroversial opinion: Portland’s system of government is garbage. First established in 1913, the city’s commission form of government requires council members to lead city bureaus as well as write policy—resulting...
KATU.com
Multnomah County makes changes to motel shelter space
PORTLAND, Ore. — Right now the Portland Value Inn in Northeast Portland is acting as transitional housing for vulnerable populations, but that's changing in the next month. Staff with Multnomah County tell KATU they're moving the people living there to make room for isolation space. Denis Theriault is the...
Readers respond: Drazan’s husband’s job noteworthy
The Oregonian/OregonLive’s profile of Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan was fine, though bereft of surprise (“Republican candidate for governor brings experience as a budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9). There’s a gaping hole, however. There’s a single, uninformative sentence that the candidate...
The Portland Mercury
Vote Quick 'N' Easy with the Mercury's Election CHEAT SHEET!
Look, you are a busy bee! 🐝 So there's no shame in letting the Mercury, who has two decades of experience watching and reporting on Portland politics, help you fill out your 2022 election ballot. If you need to know the reasoning behind our excellent decisions, check out our deeply researched opinions right here! If not, and you're ready to vote... go straight to our handy-dandy VOTER CHEAT SHEET, right here!
The Portland Mercury
Oregon is Poised to Pass the Strongest Gun Law in the US With Measure 114
For years, Rev. W. J. Mark Knutson, pastor at Augustana Lutheran Church, held services at his red brick church in Northeast Portland following mass shootings in the US—ringing the church’s bell again and again for lives lost in the country’s gun violence epidemic. Those services took a...
The Portland Mercury
City Council Set to Approve $47,000 to Settle Police Abuse Case
Portland City Council will vote Wednesday on whether it should award $47,500 to Portlander Evelyn Cushing for her injuries sustained by a Portland cop during a 2020 racial justice protest. According to a draft legal complaint sent to the city, Cushing was beaten with a night stick by Officer Brian...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Wheeler's Vauge Homeless Ban, Sen. Warren Stumps for Kotek, and Britan Has A new PM, Again
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! After weeks of...
Washington County officially opens new Safe Rest Pods
The Safe Rest Pods are a temporary option while the city of Hillsboro develops a year-round shelter to meet the needs of the local houseless community.
The modern impact of The Oregonian’s racist history
Newspaper editorials championed segregation and nonunanimous juries. Content warning: This story, part of a series examining The Oregonian’s history of racial prejudice, contains quotations of racist statements the newspaper printed. Their words may have been printed more than a century ago. But The Oregonian under Henry Pittock, Harvey Scott...
KATU.com
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit
Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Debate Over Equitable Gun Ownership, Students Yanked From Outdoor School, and Adidas Drops Kanye West
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! It’s another rainy...
‘We need leaders’: Tulsi Gabbard backs Joe Kent in Washington 3rd District race
It's two weeks until the election, and the candidates are out in full force in the hotly contested race in Southwest Washington's third district.
Comments / 0