kslsports.com
No. 21 Weber Advances To Second Round With Blowout Win Over No. 12 Roy
SALT LAKE CITY – The 21st-ranked Weber Warriors are moving on to the second round after a blowout win over No. 12 Roy in the first round on Friday. Both teams exchanged scores in the first half with Weber holding a 17-14 lead at the break. The Royals were held scoreless in the second half, while Weber added 14 points. Aidan Carter threw four touchdowns in the win, two to Salesi Moa, and one each to Nakosi Swain and Crue Coggins.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team sets record with 4 safeties in 1 game
Two of the top FCS programs in the country are meeting on Saturday. And to say it has been a wild game would be an understatement. No. 3 Montana State leads No. 5 Weber State 36-24 in the 3rd quarter. The score itself doesn’t accurately reflect what has been absolutely...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
Don’t let the nice weather fool you, changes are coming
As Utahn's prepare for a change in our weather, it's a good time to start prepping your home and cars to handle the winter conditions.
Silver Alert issued for Millcreek 78-year-old recently seen in Weber County
Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing elderly woman from the Salt Lake area who has also been seen recently in Weber County.
24hip-hop.com
Utah artist Restlezz is Taking The City By Storm
Born and raised in Ogden, UT Leo Sandoval Jr, known As Restlezz, has been rocking the music scene for awhile now. An artist/producer/engineer that has put much work into countless albums and mixtapes first started when he was 13. Restlezz started Block Monzta Productions after a fall out with a...
Gephardt Daily
Fire crews respond to West Haven structure fire
WEST HAVEN, Utah, Oct. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District and Roy City Fire made quick work of a garage fire Saturday afternoon. “At approximately 1400 hours, Weber Fire District and Roy City Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire in West Haven,” says a statement released by Weber Fire District.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Events Guide – October 20th, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Horrorfest International Film Festival, Utah Repertory Dance Theatre, Art After Dark, Halloween events, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or...
KSLTV
Neighborhood witnesses rush to help F-35 pilot after crash
LAYTON, Utah — The people who live and work just north of Wednesday’s F-35 crash site heard and saw the situation unfold, with some rushing up the hillside to see if the pilot was OK after seeing him eject from the jet. KSL spoke to several neighbors who...
WTGS
Neighbor says jet fighters 'a normal part of life' after F-35 crash
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — The F-35 that crashed as it neared a runway on the north edge of Hill Air Force Base had just cleared a ridge, with a South Weber neighborhood directly below. Neighbor Greg Holbrook witnessed “a big black plume,” and Bob Boyce—who lives just a...
KSLTV
Man killed in 3-vehicle collision in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah — An unidentified 75-year-old man was killed in a three-car accident Thursday afternoon. Layton police have not identified the man who was ejected from his truck in the collision. Sgt. Michael Donnelly with Layton Police Department said the man was pulling onto State route 193 in Davis County from North Quail Ridge Road when his pickup was hit on the driver’s side by an SUV.
890kdxu.com
UPDATE: Violent Injury Crash in St. George Turns Deadly
UPDATE: St. George Police say the rider of the motorcycle has now died of injuries they received in the crash. (St. George, UT) -- Rescue crews and police rushed to the scene of a crash in St. George Wednesday morning. This happened off Sunset Blvd right near the Sunset Plaza shopping center. St. George Police say the crash involved a car vs. motorcycle. The collision resulted in serious injuries. It's not clear how the crash happened but authorities want to hear from you. If you have any information, call St. George Police Dispatch at (435) 627-4300.
Atlas Obscura
The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross
For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
ksl.com
Cedar City in the top 10 of the nation's most dynamic 'micropolitans' for 'tremendous growth'
CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Mayor Garth Green said he's not surprised to see the city recognized nationally after it experienced "tremendous growth" over the last few years. Heartland Forward, which describes itself as a "think and do tank," compared 536 like-sized micropolitans across the United States and ranked their "economic dynamism," Stephanie Hlywak, senior vice president at Tusk Strategies said in an email to Green and Cedar City News.
kvnutalk
Salt Lake man arrested for attempting to kidnap Logan woman – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Salt Lake City man is being held in jail, accused of kidnapping a Logan woman and holding her against her will. Tony Ngoy Bokomba was booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday, after law enforcement tracked him and the alleged victim to a Nibley park.
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man ordered to jail after assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield man was ordered Friday to serve jail time for assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51,...
kslnewsradio.com
One person dead in 3-vehicle crash in Layton
LAYTON, Utah — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in Layton. Layton Police say the crash occurred at 931 E. SR-193 at 4:49 p.m. Early information from police says that an SUV driven by a 50-year-old woman was traveling westbound on SR-193. A pickup truck driven by a 75-year-old man pulled out of a mobile home park.
sunnewsdaily.com
Annual drag show creates community despite controversy
Utah Tech University’s annual drag show brings a sense of community and belonging to students on campus despite surrounding controversy. On Oct. 19 one of the most anticipated events Utah Tech puts on happened – the drag show. The drag show tends to be one of the most...
Ogden woman returns family's missing locket containing loved one's ashes
A locket, containing the ashes of a loved one, devastated a former Ogden family after it went missing years ago. Until Tiffany Gurule finally found their owners.
