North Logan, UT

kslsports.com

No. 21 Weber Advances To Second Round With Blowout Win Over No. 12 Roy

SALT LAKE CITY – The 21st-ranked Weber Warriors are moving on to the second round after a blowout win over No. 12 Roy in the first round on Friday. Both teams exchanged scores in the first half with Weber holding a 17-14 lead at the break. The Royals were held scoreless in the second half, while Weber added 14 points. Aidan Carter threw four touchdowns in the win, two to Salesi Moa, and one each to Nakosi Swain and Crue Coggins.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football team sets record with 4 safeties in 1 game

Two of the top FCS programs in the country are meeting on Saturday. And to say it has been a wild game would be an understatement. No. 3 Montana State leads No. 5 Weber State 36-24 in the 3rd quarter. The score itself doesn’t accurately reflect what has been absolutely...
BOZEMAN, MT
24hip-hop.com

Utah artist Restlezz is Taking The City By Storm

Born and raised in Ogden, UT Leo Sandoval Jr, known As Restlezz, has been rocking the music scene for awhile now. An artist/producer/engineer that has put much work into countless albums and mixtapes first started when he was 13. Restlezz started Block Monzta Productions after a fall out with a...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Fire crews respond to West Haven structure fire

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Oct. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District and Roy City Fire made quick work of a garage fire Saturday afternoon. “At approximately 1400 hours, Weber Fire District and Roy City Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire in West Haven,” says a statement released by Weber Fire District.
WEST HAVEN, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – October 20th, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Horrorfest International Film Festival, Utah Repertory Dance Theatre, Art After Dark, Halloween events, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KSLTV

Neighborhood witnesses rush to help F-35 pilot after crash

LAYTON, Utah — The people who live and work just north of Wednesday’s F-35 crash site heard and saw the situation unfold, with some rushing up the hillside to see if the pilot was OK after seeing him eject from the jet. KSL spoke to several neighbors who...
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Man killed in 3-vehicle collision in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah — An unidentified 75-year-old man was killed in a three-car accident Thursday afternoon. Layton police have not identified the man who was ejected from his truck in the collision. Sgt. Michael Donnelly with Layton Police Department said the man was pulling onto State route 193 in Davis County from North Quail Ridge Road when his pickup was hit on the driver’s side by an SUV.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
890kdxu.com

UPDATE: Violent Injury Crash in St. George Turns Deadly

UPDATE: St. George Police say the rider of the motorcycle has now died of injuries they received in the crash. (St. George, UT) -- Rescue crews and police rushed to the scene of a crash in St. George Wednesday morning. This happened off Sunset Blvd right near the Sunset Plaza shopping center. St. George Police say the crash involved a car vs. motorcycle. The collision resulted in serious injuries. It's not clear how the crash happened but authorities want to hear from you. If you have any information, call St. George Police Dispatch at (435) 627-4300.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Atlas Obscura

The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross

For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
KAYSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Cedar City in the top 10 of the nation's most dynamic 'micropolitans' for 'tremendous growth'

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Mayor Garth Green said he's not surprised to see the city recognized nationally after it experienced "tremendous growth" over the last few years. Heartland Forward, which describes itself as a "think and do tank," compared 536 like-sized micropolitans across the United States and ranked their "economic dynamism," Stephanie Hlywak, senior vice president at Tusk Strategies said in an email to Green and Cedar City News.
CEDAR CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person dead in 3-vehicle crash in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in Layton. Layton Police say the crash occurred at 931 E. SR-193 at 4:49 p.m. Early information from police says that an SUV driven by a 50-year-old woman was traveling westbound on SR-193. A pickup truck driven by a 75-year-old man pulled out of a mobile home park.
LAYTON, UT
sunnewsdaily.com

Annual drag show creates community despite controversy

Utah Tech University’s annual drag show brings a sense of community and belonging to students on campus despite surrounding controversy. On Oct. 19 one of the most anticipated events Utah Tech puts on happened – the drag show. The drag show tends to be one of the most...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

