New Jersey State

St. Hubert’s ending animal control services in 19 NJ municipalities

St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center will stop handing animal control services in the Garden State at the end of 2022. St. Hubert's will continue to operate its shelters in Madison and North Branch, but financial issues are forcing the organization to end its contract for animal control and rescue services in surrounding municipalities.
MADISON, NJ
NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ mom wants more defibrillators in courthouses after husband’s death

Amy Vasquez said it was the dream of her husband, Peter Fiorentino, to be a father. Their daughter Marcy, who is now 14, was his dream come true. But Fiorentino never got to see Marcy grow up. In 2011, when the girl was only 3, Fiorentino — who made a living as an attorney — collapsed at a New Jersey courthouse while waiting to try a case.
NJ post-COVID test scores are out and the results are alarming

TRENTON – The "Nation’s Report Card" came out Monday – and it shows the depth of the damage inflicted by the pandemic on learning, in New Jersey and across the country. New Jersey recorded its lowest math scores since 2003 and its lowest fourth-grade reading scores since 2005 on this year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress. Eighth-grade reading scores were the lone bright spot for the state – the same average as in 2019, ranking first nationally.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Be alert: Tips on how to defend yourself against black bears in NJ

Black bear sightings have certainly been on the rise throughout New Jersey this year. And it seems like they're making their way in places we rarely ever see them. Black bears are quite common in the northwestern part of the state, where the terrain suits them well to make a living. Not to mention, the human population is not as dense as it is in other parts of the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ kids getting radicalized by online video games

Homeland security officials in New Jersey are increasingly concerned about a new trend being used in recruiting and radicalizing potential terrorists. It’s happening online using video games. Laurie Doran, the director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, said we now know that “foreign and domestic...
PSE&G shares winter home heating savings tips for NJ customers

An average 20% rate increase for natural gas approved by the state Board of Public Utilities last month has New Jersey customers searching for any possible way to lower their home heating costs this coming winter. Both JCP&L and PSE&G are offering certain incentives for ratepayers, but Susanna Chiu, PSE&G...
