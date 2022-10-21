Read full article on original website
St. Hubert’s ending animal control services in 19 NJ municipalities
St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center will stop handing animal control services in the Garden State at the end of 2022. St. Hubert's will continue to operate its shelters in Madison and North Branch, but financial issues are forcing the organization to end its contract for animal control and rescue services in surrounding municipalities.
NJ may let police back at polling places – but only some of them
TRENTON – Over objections from progressive activists, the Legislature is looking to unwind part of a law limiting police presence at polling places by allowing cops to be stationed at schools and senior centers. The current restriction keeps police 100 feet away from polling places or drop boxes for...
Where are all the kids? NJ school enrollment falling in your district
TRENTON – New Jersey is a growing state, or at least was before the pandemic upended things, surpassing expectations to add 497,000 residents between the 2010 and 2020 censuses. Its public school system, on the other hand, is not. The trend predates the COVID-19 pandemic though was accelerated by...
NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway
The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
These Ten New Jersey Towns Are The Safest In The State To Live In
When picking where you and your family want to live, safety is a huge concern. Especially nowadays when crime is at the forefront of everyone's mind. I'm lucky enough to have never lived in an area where I felt genuinely unsafe, but that's not always the case for everyone. Sure,...
NJ school board suspends superintendent who was critical of Gov. Murphy’s policies
There is turmoil at a suburban public school district in Morris County as the Mount Olive Board of Education last week suspended Superintendent Robert Zywicki with no public explanation from any party involved. Zywicki, in turn, has filed his intent to sue two school board members — William Robinson and...
Another toll hike coming in January on 2 major NJ roads
TRENTON – Tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway will increase by 3% again in January, under the budget adopted Tuesday by the agency that manages the toll roads. When the Turnpike Authority approved big toll increases in 2020 of 36% on the Turnpike and 27%...
This New Jersey City Is One Of The Top Ten Halloween Towns In The Country
With less than a week until Halloween, it's crunch time. Time to get the candy ready if you haven't done so already, put the final touches on your costume, and of course nail down your plans. Every year, my group of friends and I get together and have a huge...
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
NJ mom wants more defibrillators in courthouses after husband’s death
Amy Vasquez said it was the dream of her husband, Peter Fiorentino, to be a father. Their daughter Marcy, who is now 14, was his dream come true. But Fiorentino never got to see Marcy grow up. In 2011, when the girl was only 3, Fiorentino — who made a living as an attorney — collapsed at a New Jersey courthouse while waiting to try a case.
A decade since Superstorm Sandy smacked NJ: 50+ forgotten facts
On October 29, 2012, one of the worst disasters in New Jersey history played out, as Post-Tropical Cyclone Sandy caused incredible wind, rain, and storm surge. Yes, it has really been ten years since Superstorm Sandy struck. No, I can't believe it either. One of the worst disasters in New...
NJ lawmaker wants to extend school day, school year to address learning loss
Alarmed by the latest round of assessment figures for New Jersey students, a state senator is pushing legislation that would permit certain districts to extend the school day or the school year. A bill from Sen. Shirley Turner, D-Mercer, would establish a three-year pilot program within the Department of Education...
NJ post-COVID test scores are out and the results are alarming
TRENTON – The "Nation’s Report Card" came out Monday – and it shows the depth of the damage inflicted by the pandemic on learning, in New Jersey and across the country. New Jersey recorded its lowest math scores since 2003 and its lowest fourth-grade reading scores since 2005 on this year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress. Eighth-grade reading scores were the lone bright spot for the state – the same average as in 2019, ranking first nationally.
Lakewood, NJ replants trees chopped down to drive away homeless
LAKEWOOD — They're smaller than their predecessors, but new trees at Lakewood town square have finally been planted after the township removed them over the summer to deter the homeless. New plantings were added to the plaza over the weekend, as first reported by The Lakewood Scoop. Mayor Ray...
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Be alert: Tips on how to defend yourself against black bears in NJ
Black bear sightings have certainly been on the rise throughout New Jersey this year. And it seems like they're making their way in places we rarely ever see them. Black bears are quite common in the northwestern part of the state, where the terrain suits them well to make a living. Not to mention, the human population is not as dense as it is in other parts of the state.
NJ kids getting radicalized by online video games
Homeland security officials in New Jersey are increasingly concerned about a new trend being used in recruiting and radicalizing potential terrorists. It’s happening online using video games. Laurie Doran, the director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, said we now know that “foreign and domestic...
Fresh turkey tastes better – Where to get one in NJ
If you love to cook, like me, chances are Thanksgiving is like your Super Bowl. Everything about preparing the meal is fun and exciting, from choosing which side dishes to prepare to slow roasting the Turkey. Nothing is better, for me, than a house full of family and friends all...
The Biggest Company In New Jersey is One of the Biggest in America
The top three states' "economies" are California at number one, Texas at number two, and New York at number three. All three with huge economies that are larger than many countries around the world. In fact, all of the top ten U.S. state economies are very impressive and maybe you've wondered where does New Jersey fit, in this scheme?
PSE&G shares winter home heating savings tips for NJ customers
An average 20% rate increase for natural gas approved by the state Board of Public Utilities last month has New Jersey customers searching for any possible way to lower their home heating costs this coming winter. Both JCP&L and PSE&G are offering certain incentives for ratepayers, but Susanna Chiu, PSE&G...
