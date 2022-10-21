Read full article on original website
cruisefever.net
World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Have 28 Types of Cabins
Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2024 and will offer guests 28 types of cabins to stay in. From family suites, to the three story Ultimate Family Townhouse, to balcony and inside cabins, here’s a look at some of the new staterooms that will be available on Icon of the Seas.
cruisefever.net
World’s Newest Cruise Line Sets Sail on First Voyage
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the world’s newest cruise line, officially set sail on their maiden voyage this past weekend on their first luxury ship, Evrima. Evrima is the first of the three luxury yachts from Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The ship set sail on her maiden cruise on October 15, 2022 from Barcelona, Spain.
Video of Flooded 'Carnival' Cruise Ship Cabin Has People Talking
As fun and relaxing as cruise trips can be, when something goes wrong, it goes really wrong. During the peak of the covid pandemic, fast-spreading illness and prolonged quarantines were major concerns. But even without taking potential illness into account, there is another problem many cruise-goers encounter: flooding. Unfortunately, such...
You'll Be Surprised Where the Most Expensive Hotel in the U.S. Is
Glass walls and personal chefs or private pools and on-call helicopter rides--while everyone's vision of the hotel high life differs, a number of resorts truly go all out with how much luxe they can throw at those willing to pay five or sometimes even six figures for a stay. Hotels...
First pictures of work on extraordinary £800billion 110-mile ‘earthscraper’ as construction begins in Saudi Arabia
EXTRAORDINARY drone footage shows working beginning on the 110-mile long sideways skyscraper dubbed "The Line" in Saudi Arabia. The project worth hundreds of billions of pounds is hoped to one day house five million people in one of the high tech megacity running through the desert from the Gulf of Aqaba.
28 dead in Bangladesh cyclone, millions without power
Bangladesh rescue workers found the bodies of four missing crew of a dredger boat, taking the death toll from Cyclone Sitrang to 28 as millions remained without power, officials said Wednesday. Fire department divers found the bodies of four crew of a dredger boat that sank during the storm in the Bay of Bengal.
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States
Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.
WDW News Today
All-You-Can-Eat Churros Vacation Package Plan Coming to Tokyo Disney Resort
We’ve all been there — all you want to do the whole day is chow down on snacks like those iconic Disney churros. And if you’re visiting Tokyo Disney Resort next year, you can make that dream come true with a new Vacation Package plan which includes all-you-can-eat churros!
yachtingmagazine.com
Digital Yacht Products Make Liveaboard Life Easier
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Liveaboard life can be ideal, so long as zoom works. Mark and Julie Altman learned this lesson earlier this year while anchored aboard Unruly Julie, their 22-year-old Caliber 40 LRC, near Panama City Beach, Florida.
techaiapp.com
Dining with Icelanders in Reykjavik, Iceland – A Luxury Travel Blog
Whether it’s geyseros, glaciers or guillemots, Iceland is a country bursting with natural wonders and one that you really must try to visit at least once. Hopefully my posts from our recent trip have demonstrated just how much there is to see and do – the landscapes and waterfalls, the geothermal wonders and the wealth of unique experiences. But perhaps you noticed one thing missing? Whilst we have met lots of people on the way, much of what we did was very much geared towards tourists and, aside from the occasional guide, most of our interactions were also with other tourists.
gcaptain.com
Russian Oil Logistics In Chaos With Weeks Until Sanctions Bite
Oct 22, 2022 (Bloomberg) –Traders, tanker companies and the world’s most powerful governments are becoming increasingly fixated upon one question in the oil market: can the petroleum industry’s supply chain handle the harshest sanctions on Russian exports in history?. A vast shadow fleet of tankers with unknown...
Narcity
Two Canadian Hotels Were Named Among The Best In The World & Cost Less Than You Might Think
If you've been craving a little staycation lately, it's good to know that Canada is home to some of the best hotels in the world. In fact, two such hotels just cracked a spot on a new ranking of the top hotels in the world, and they both happen to be in Quebec.
vinlove.net
Inside one of the most expensive resorts in Vietnam
I spent 10 million VND for a night stay in the lowest room class in the resort in Phu Yen, where the price is up to 85 million VND. An Lap, 29 years old, Hanoi, resorted to the most luxurious resort in Phu Yen at the end of August. He shared details about his experiences at this place.
techaiapp.com
A First Look at The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
Evrima, the first custom-built yacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection set sail on its maiden voyage on October 15, 2022. The iconic brand has made its way into the luxury yachting space, blending the lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton resorts with the elegance of yachting. With unique itineraries and immersive experiences,...
vinlove.net
Explore the Son Tra peninsula – the “green lung” of Da Nang with a series of wild and beautiful destinations
Son Tra Peninsula is an ideal destination for those who want to combine tourism with exploring nature. Son Tra Peninsula belongs to Tho Quang ward, Son Tra district. This place is likened to the “green lung” of Da Nang because it has a fresh year-round climate and the natural landscape is still wild and poetic. Moreover, this peninsula also has three sides bordering the sea which is extremely impressive. When coming here, you will have the opportunity to experience many tourism activities associated with nature, and at the same time discover the beauty of culture and long history.
traveltomorrow.com
Sumptuous beauty of lost Orient Express carriages revealed
In an almost impossibly romantic rebirth, a number of abandoned Orient Express carriages are being given a new lease of life, reports CNN travel. The vintage carriages were discovered by French railway buff and PhD student of Orient Express history Arthur Mettetal, after he recognised their blue paint and white roofs on YouTube. They were languishing in a small railway station in Malaszwewicze, between Poland and Belarus.
Jalopnik
This Is Why Nobody Speeds in Norway
Norway has some of the best roads in the world. Pick any metric you like and you’ll be hard pressed to find anywhere better. Twists and turns? Everywhere you go. Scenery? Absolutely unmatched. Even the raw asphalt is great. Somehow, despite Norway’s dire winters, the country’s roads are impeccably smooth and well-maintained. And, with bike lanes aplenty, you don’t even need to worry about cyclists hogging the road ahead — just the odd sheep here and there.
disneytips.com
Adventures by Disney Announce NEW Destinations for 2024 Vacations
Ready to plan your next Disney vacation outside of the theme parks? Between beach Resorts on Hilton Head Island and Vero Beach, plus Disney’s Aulani Resort, and of course, Disney Cruise Line, there are so many ways to have a magical vacation outside of the theme parks. Some vacations...
Flying Magazine
High Sierra Fly-in Draws STOL Drag Competitors, Pilots, Friends
HSF is one of the largest backcountry fly-ins in the world, according to organizers. [Courtesy: Wayne Lederer]. The High Sierra Fly-In (HSF) is not something that you come to by accident or half heartedly. It’s not at an air show or air race, nor is it combined with any other type of event. It’s not “on the way” to anywhere. The patrons of the High Sierra Fly-in traveled far and wide deliberately to be at this location at this exact time.
Bluefin Tuna Takes Flight to Chomp Down on Mini Mackerel in Jaw-Dropping Video
A viral video featuring a bluefin tuna pulling a serious aerial maneuver to nab a mini mackerel is leaving viewers dropping their jaws. If you’re looking for disturbing images of nature, “Nature is Metal” is the place to go. The Instagram account posts candid, unforgiving footage of wildlife at their most pure, as animals struggle to survive. With over 4 million followers, it’s a real hub for wildlife lovers.
