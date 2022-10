The boil order that was issued Friday (Oct. 21, 2022) for sections of Edwardsville to the west of SIUE has been lifted. Residents can resume normal use of their water service. The boil order applied only to those properties using City water service to the west of Stadium Drive (west of SIUE). Two nearby apartment complexes, Parc at 720 and the Reserve, also were included in this boil order, along with properties on Sand Road, the Lakeview Commerce Center and Gateway Commerce Center Drive east of Interstate 255.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO