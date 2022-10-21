Read full article on original website
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Tesla hiring for jobs in Metro East, promising sign of new facility
One of the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturers could soon set its footprint in the Metro East.
Five customers could win free Lion’s Choice for a year in upcoming contest
Now celebrating 55 years in business, Lion's Choice has a surprise in store for some St. Louis-area customers.
1904 Farmhouse with 3-Story Amish Barn Hidden in Missouri Hills
If you daydream about a quiet Missouri farmhouse that's hidden away from the business of the world, but still close enough to enjoy parts of it, I may have found the home for you. It also happens to include a 3-story Amish barn built for horses, too. I found this...
advantagenews.com
Wood River picks new electric supplier
Like many others, the Wood River City Council has renewed its municipal electricity aggregation program with a new supplier. Constellation NewEnergy will be the new provider beginning in February in a deal that lasts for 22 months. Since June, residents had been receiving a rate of 4.29 cents per kilowatt...
A medical drama and the St. Louis ‘Exorcist’ connection
ST. LOUIS – The horror classic “The Exorcist” was based on William Peter Blatty’s 1971 novel of the same name. But few people are aware of the true origin of the story. A real case inspired the tale of a child possessed by a demon. A...
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
allongeorgia.com
World of Illumination — the Producer of the World’s Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show — Adds New Cities, Themes to Its Roster
World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks and new cities as the company continues its rapid expansion across the United States. Adding to its existing locations in Georgia and Arizona, World of Illumination is constructing its...
Illinois Business Journal
IMPACT Strategies’ Making an IMPACT Foundation holds first annual sporting clay classic
The Making an IMPACT Foundation, a charitable foundation established by IMPACT Strategies of Fairview Heights, Ill., held its first annual Sporting Clay Classic on Sept. 30, 2022. The event, held at the St. Louis Skeet & Trap Club in Pacific, MO, raised more than $20,000 for the Foundation. Attendees enjoyed...
KMOV
Costco opens new location in University City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
urbanreviewstl.com
Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid
A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
St. Louis Standards: Blues City Deli Is the Soul of Benton Park
The beloved sandwich shop has been feeding St. Louisans since 2004.
Illinois Business Journal
Southwestern Illinois College Senior Companion Program needs volunteers
Looking for a chance to brighten someone’s day? Become a Senior Companion!. The Senior Companion Program pairs volunteers, ages 55 and older, with seniors who otherwise would not be able to live independently. The program covers Madison, St. Clair, Monroe and Randolph counties. Senior Companions provide companionship and assistance...
Scientist calls Jana Elementary contamination study 'misleading'; lead author stands by report
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Fear and anxiety are at a new high after a study found “unacceptable levels” of radioactive waste at an elementary school in the Hazelwood school district. Ashley Bernaugh was driving in the car after dropping off her son at daycare when she...
St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday
Rain and some storms will spread across the region Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.
mymoinfo.com
James Hardie manufacturing coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) After a lot of speculation, Project Redbird was officially announced at Crystal City city hall today (Thursday). During the economic announcement, it was shared that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the Festus airport property and the neighboring properties. Mackenzie Smith Ledet is the Director of Government Relations for James Hardie. She made the official announcement in front of a large crowd.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
KSDK
Next week on Show Me St. Louis: Lindenwood University's 'Dark Carnival'
Next Tuesday on Show Me St. Louis -- get in the Halloween spirit and join Lindenwood University for their annual Dark Carnival. We're talking with the folks who make.
Origins of waste: St. Louis’ role in The Manhattan Project
With the discovery of radioactive waste, the question arises, where did this contamination come from? While it may be difficult to pinpoint the exact source, radioactive waste has inhabited the St. Louis region for decades.
islandernews.com
1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport – What goes around, comes around
Here’s another story from the Knights of Columbus Car Show held on Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Illinois. This one is about Bill and Patti Dedeke’s beautiful custom 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS coupe. Bill said that the car was in “fair” condition when they purchased it in 2004....
St. Louis Co. man believes Coldwater Creek is connected to his best friend's cancer death
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Going down memory lane, Brendan Foley looked at what he called precious moments Saturday afternoon. In his hands, he shuffled through old photos and handwritten letters. He holds on tight to these times with his late best friend Mike Montgomery. The two grew up...
