Alton, IL

advantagenews.com

Wood River picks new electric supplier

Like many others, the Wood River City Council has renewed its municipal electricity aggregation program with a new supplier. Constellation NewEnergy will be the new provider beginning in February in a deal that lasts for 22 months. Since June, residents had been receiving a rate of 4.29 cents per kilowatt...
WOOD RIVER, IL
allongeorgia.com

World of Illumination — the Producer of the World’s Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show — Adds New Cities, Themes to Its Roster

World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks and new cities as the company continues its rapid expansion across the United States. Adding to its existing locations in Georgia and Arizona, World of Illumination is constructing its...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KMOV

Costco opens new location in University City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
urbanreviewstl.com

Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid

A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Southwestern Illinois College Senior Companion Program needs volunteers

Looking for a chance to brighten someone’s day? Become a Senior Companion!. The Senior Companion Program pairs volunteers, ages 55 and older, with seniors who otherwise would not be able to live independently. The program covers Madison, St. Clair, Monroe and Randolph counties. Senior Companions provide companionship and assistance...
BELLEVILLE, IL
mymoinfo.com

James Hardie manufacturing coming to Crystal City

(Crystal City) After a lot of speculation, Project Redbird was officially announced at Crystal City city hall today (Thursday). During the economic announcement, it was shared that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the Festus airport property and the neighboring properties. Mackenzie Smith Ledet is the Director of Government Relations for James Hardie. She made the official announcement in front of a large crowd.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
islandernews.com

1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport – What goes around, comes around

Here’s another story from the Knights of Columbus Car Show held on Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Illinois. This one is about Bill and Patti Dedeke’s beautiful custom 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS coupe. Bill said that the car was in “fair” condition when they purchased it in 2004....
COLUMBIA, IL

