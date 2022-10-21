Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.Rooted ExpeditionsSanger, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
texashsfootball.com
Big Night in Frisco for Playoff Contenders
The playoff picture for District 6 in 5A-D1 became a little clearer Friday night as all the teams with playoff hopes were in action, except Frisco Heritage. Heritage had a bye week after suffering their first district loss to Frisco last week. The Coyotes still have a chance at the district championship. If they beat Frisco Reedy next week and Lone Star in week 11, and Frisco loses one more game, Heritage would clinch the one seed. A lot on the line for Heritage over these next two weeks.
Midlothian rallies for emotional 39-37 win against Lake Belton to keep special season going
By Cody Thorn | Photos/Video by Robbie Rakestraw MIDLOTHIAN - The best season in nearly 40 years continued for Midlothian despite challenges on and off the field. The most pressing challenge Friday for the No. 9-ranked Panthers was Lake Belton. Midlothian rallied to score twice in the fourth ...
110 in a row! Aledo beats Denton Ryan to extend incredible district winning streak (photos)
In February of 2022, the University Interscholastic League realigned classifications and districts. This rocked the Aledo Bearcats as they were put into the same district as the Denton Ryan Raiders. The two perennial powers both had district winning streaks coming into the season, but Aledo’s was ...
fox4news.com
Midlothian ISD honors football coach who died after cancer battle
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - The Midlothian community honored the life of a beloved football coach who lost his battle with cancer last weekend. Clif White was just 37 years old and had suffered from a rare form of cancer for several months. The Midlothian High School football team that he helped...
tcu360.com
A medal replaces the crown: TCU embraces gender-neutral homecoming award
Since 1944, one man and one woman have received recognition during homecoming celebrations at TCU. However, in 2020, the university began to recognize one “Outstanding Senior” with a medal. Similar to several universities around the nation, TCU is stepping away from the traditional homecoming monarchy. Over the past...
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave Amid
Fort Worth Dunbar basketball coach on leave after accusation of inappropriate behavior.TJ Dragotta/Unsplash. Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey confirmed that Fort Worth Dunbar High School boys basketball coach Robert Hughes Jr. has been placed on leave after the district received an allegation from a student of inappropriate behavior by the coach.
Rangers hire 3-time World Series champion Bochy as manager
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager, bringing the three-time World Series champion out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons.Texas made the surprising announcement Friday, just more than two weeks after its season ended.The 67-year-old Bochy hasn't managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants, the first of which was a five-game win over Texas in 2010. Rangers general manager Chris Young played for Bochy with San Diego in 2006."As we...
Dallas Observer
Post Malone Brought Home the Gold With His Twelve Carat Tour
North Texas' very own Post Malone made a triumphant return to his hometown on Friday night on the first of two stops in D/FW — on Wednesday he’ll play Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Hailed as a hometown hero and a national treasure, Post proved himself as such as he put on an energetic and heartfelt show for his city.
hilltoptimes.net
New Prosper ISD High School Opening Fall 2023
With great excitement and anticipation, the Prosper ISD Board of Trustees and the district administration announce Walnut Grove High School (WGHS) will open to grades 9-12 in Fall 2023. In response to the overcrowding at Prosper High School, the new campus will propose a two-story 530,000 square-foot academic building and...
WFAA
Rain and cooler air are almost here, North Texas!
DALLAS — Ready for week to get started, North Texas? Here's the weather coming our way as things kick off. Our next system comes in on Monday. Showers and storms will return along with cooler, more fall-like temperatures. Monday morning will bring clouds and scattered showers around North Texas.
Food experts: Texas restaurants ranked among best in the world to eat nachos at
That's the beauty of nachos, they can be whatever you want to be; from as plain as can be to as extravagant as a five-course meal at the top steakhouse in the world.
These spots in Dallas make the best Boston cream pies
DALLAS (KDAF) — I spy a fan-favorite pie celebrating a national holiday on Sunday in October!. Everyone loves a good pie, especially as the fall season rolls into cooler temperatures, and Oct. 23 is National Boston Cream Pie Day. NationalToday said, “National Boston Cream Pie Day arrives on October...
Dallas steakhouse ranked among 2022’s 10 best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s one thing when you claim to have one of the best of anything especially when it comes to stacking up against other restaurants nationwide, but it’s a whole other ball game when a report name-drops your spot in the top 10 of any ranking.
dmagazine.com
News Bites: The Grapevine Bar is Moving and Henry’s Majestic Will Temporarily Close
The Grapevine Bar, the well-loved Dallas dive bar on Maple Avenue, intends to move to a new location once its lease ends in 2023. The Dallas Morning News first reported the story Monday. The property was purchased by Dallas real estate company Crow Holdings, which owns industrial, residential, and office...
New Brewery Planned for Downtown Wylie
Summer 2023 is the tentative opening date for this new brewery that will feature German-style brews, root beer, and more. The post New Brewery Planned for Downtown Wylie appeared first on What Now Dallas: The Best Source For Dallas News.
What are the best greasy spoons to eat at around Dallas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest American treasures from the smallest towns to the biggest cities will always and forever be the best local greasy spoon in any specific area. Wait for a second, what’s a greasy spoon? A greasy spoon is a small diner/cafe/restaurant that usually serves...
Cameron Hogg arrested for allegedly killing Asia Womack after losing basketball game
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police announced on Thursday that a man accused of killing his friend after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested.Cameron Hogg, 31, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for murder on Oct. 20, 2022. He is accused of shooting and killing his friend, Asia Womack, 21, on Oct. 3. Womack's family believes that Hogg was upset about losing to her in a game of basketball at Terry Park."Asia loved basketball. She loved it to a point where she died doing what she loved, and shouldn't have died that way," said Womack's mother, Andrea. "She's eaten with this man, fed him and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."The Womack family's pastor, Rev. John Delley, told CBS11 he had trouble understanding how Hogg could react so violently. "This is so senseless... you are embarrassed because a female beat you in basketball?"
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
Dallas Man Was Upset About Losing A Basketball Game To A Woman. Then He Killed Her, Police Say.
A Dallas man who police believe murdered a woman because she beat him at basketball was arrested, Radar has learned.Police arrested Cameron Hogg, 31, on Oct. 20 and charged him with murder. According to police, Hogg killed Asia Womack, 21, after a hard-fought basketball game at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas on Oct. 3.The family said the two were trash talking during a pickup game at the park that Womack's team wound up winning. According to court documents, Hogg drove to another location following the game and confront Womack and wound up shooting her four times.Hogg was arrested weeks...
dallasexpress.com
Two North Texas Universities Land Top Ten List
A recent study that looked at the best higher education institutions in the country also listed the top 10 in the Lone Star State, two of which are found in North Texas. Data used for the WalletHub findings looked for the best schools at the lowest cost for students. Thirty key measures were compared across seven categories.
Comments / 0