Related
Tyla

New horror movie is so disturbing people are fainting and walking out of the cinema

People are reeling with shock after watching a recently released horror sequel which caused some cinema goers to throw up or pass out. I've never watched a horror film in the cinema and I never plan to. If I do ever dare to branch out from the safety of a good, old rom-com and dip my toe into the dark side of cinema, I'll do it firmly from the comfort of my sofa, my back against the wall (so nothing can creep up on me), with the lights on, volume down as low as possible and my fingers planted firmly in front of my eyes.
ComicBook

Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)

The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Disney Executives ‘Officially’ Cancel EPCOT’s Play Pavilion, Will Abandon Project Unfinished

The reimagining of EPCOT was highly anticipated for many years, so when it was mostly unveiled at the 2019 D23 Expo (and honestly in small chunks in the years leading up to that on this very website), many were excited to finally see the park get the much needed love it deserved. Flash forward to 2022, and a good portion of the project remains in limbo or has been canceled, including a second phase of announcements which were anticipated to be made public at some point around right now, at least when the plan was formulated many years ago. While the originally envisioned festival pavilion was canned and Disney remains quiet on the Mary Poppins attraction for World Showcase, they had also been publicly ignoring the existence of the Play pavilion, an announced replacement for the former Wonders of Life in World Discovery (formerly Future World East).
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror diehards recommend brilliant slasher films you’ve absolutely never seen

Slashers are arguably the most consistently successful horror films out there, with the likes of Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Halloween, and the various Friday the 13th movies and Nightmare on Elm Street films all prevalent in the public’s mind. There’s a whole swathe of slasher films that, while brilliant,...
wegotthiscovered.com

An iconic horror film house may be massacred permanently

The original home from the Texas Chain Saw Massacre film is about to have its final curtain call, with the house expected to be sold and potentially knocked down. The property on the grounds of Kingsland, Texas’s The Antlers Hotel is believed to be on the way out following its status as a horror tourism rite of passage for many years. Currently operating tours and offering fans the chance to feel the authentic terror of Leatherface’s home, the owners has posted a call for the last ever tours.
Collider

'Blade Runner' to 'Back to the Future': 10 Sci-Fi Movies and Shows That Attempted to Predict the Future

Much of the reason science fiction is so successful as a genre is that viewers often don’t have to suspend their disbelief that much. Many of the strange places and pieces of technology in the genre help to tell unique and imaginative stories while remaining grounded in reality. For instance, these movies and shows allow viewers to see what earth or humanity would look like when set in a different universe, in an alternate past, or sometimes in the future.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Belmondo by Belmondo Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Belmondo by Belmondo right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Jean-Paul Belmondo Paul Belmondo Richard Anconina Ursula Andress Guy Bedos. Genres: Documentary. Director: Régis Mardon. Release Date: May 05, 2016. About. Jean-Paul Belmondo returns to the settings of a...
wegotthiscovered.com

A chair-jolting horror remake that transcended expectations is still going strong on its 20th anniversary

It’s certainly rare in horror for a movie that is beyond twenty years old to maintain the same vigor and vibrance that it once held during its initial era. And while notable horror classics like Halloween (1978) and The Exorcist (1973) miraculously achieved this golden accomplishment, it’s an even greater feat for a movie like The Ring (2002) — which effectively served as the American remake of Hideo Nakata’s iconic J-horror feature, Ringu (1998).
wegotthiscovered.com

An ingeniously awesome cult classic crossover deserved much better than bombing and being abandoned

Crossovers are all the rage these days, with several of Hollywood’s biggest franchises throwing together combinations of characters that you couldn’t imagine seeing in the same movie as recently as 10-15 years ago. Forget Godzilla vs. Kong, disregard Batman v Superman, and to hell with The Avengers, because 1987’s The Monster Squad deserves your attention.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’ on VOD, a Hopelessly Dumb Horror-Franchise Reboot

Hold onto your spleens, because Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (now available to stream on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video) OFFICIALLY REBOOTS a three-movie horror franchise that you thought already had six feet of dirt and a healthy layer of sod on it. Nope! Sorry! But if you thought horror reboots couldn’t get any more inconsequential, this one is here to prove you wrong, although Amityville Vibrator might give it a run for its money.
